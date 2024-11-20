SUPERMAN Actor Frank Grillo Teases First Trailer: "My Skin Was Hot And I Had Goosebumps"

We're still not exactly sure when the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman will be released (you can find out what we've been told here) or what we can expect from the footage, but actor Frank Grillo has now shared his reaction to being given a "sneak peek" at the highly-anticipated teaser.

Grillo, who will make his live-action debut as Rick Flag Sr. after voicing the character in next month's Creature Commandos, revealed to Collider that he got to see a "little bit" of the trailer.

“I got a sneak peek at a little bit of the trailer, and I’m not joking, and I’m not blowing this out of proportion, my skin was hot and I had goosebumps. That’s how great it is."

Grillo was also full of praise for our new Man of Steel, David Corenswet.

“By the way, this kid, David [Corenswet], is going to be a superstar. A superstar. He’s amazing, as is the rest of the cast in the film, and just James’ take on it. I think it’s gonna be the movie.”

An actor hyping up a movie he appears in isn't exactly a huge deal, but this does count as our first preview of the trailer - even if it is courtesy of someone involved with the film!

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."