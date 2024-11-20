SUPERMAN Actor Frank Grillo Teases First Trailer: "My Skin Was Hot And I Had Goosebumps"

SUPERMAN Actor Frank Grillo Teases First Trailer: &quot;My Skin Was Hot And I Had Goosebumps&quot;

Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) has seen a preview of the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman, and the actor has now shared his reaction to the footage...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We're still not exactly sure when the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman will be released (you can find out what we've been told here) or what we can expect from the footage, but actor Frank Grillo has now shared his reaction to being given a "sneak peek" at the highly-anticipated teaser.

Grillo, who will make his live-action debut as Rick Flag Sr. after voicing the character in next month's Creature Commandos, revealed to Collider that he got to see a "little bit" of the trailer.

“I got a sneak peek at a little bit of the trailer, and I’m not joking, and I’m not blowing this out of proportion, my skin was hot and I had goosebumps. That’s how great it is."

Grillo was also full of praise for our new Man of Steel, David Corenswet.

“By the way, this kid, David [Corenswet], is going to be a superstar. A superstar. He’s amazing, as is the rest of the cast in the film, and just James’ take on it. I think it’s gonna be the movie.”

An actor hyping up a movie he appears in isn't exactly a huge deal, but this does count as our first preview of the trailer - even if it is courtesy of someone involved with the film!

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/20/2024, 3:06 PM
Thats kinda hit Frank...you have pictures of it?
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/20/2024, 3:08 PM
Off subject, but Frank Grillo made me think of it, I’ve been watching Tulsa King on Amazon, that’s the one where Sylvester Stallone is a mob guy that never sniffed and came out of prison after a long time, and basically sets up shop In the middle of nowhere. Sure it gets corny at times. But let me tell you, Sylvester really sells it. He’s so affable, and just flips the switch and is menacing. Fantastic.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/20/2024, 3:12 PM
First impressions are everything, let's hope they get it right.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 11/20/2024, 3:13 PM
Wow that sounds like an awesome trailer, sure wish we can see it
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/20/2024, 3:13 PM
Grillo seems to be sick with feever and should be taking some bed rest.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/20/2024, 3:29 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - is what happens when you maintain a perpetually, low body, fat percentage, just get fat and old, damn
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 3:17 PM
I mean , what else is he gonna say lol?.

However I do have faith (for the most part) in Gunn and his take on the Superman mythos so fingers crossed since I am excited for the film!!.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/20/2024, 3:18 PM
Not the opinion I'd trust on this one
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 11/20/2024, 3:20 PM
This dude sure does talk a lot
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 3:23 PM
@Ha1frican - well , that’s what happens when you are being interviewed lol
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/20/2024, 3:24 PM
@Ha1frican - User Comment Image
bcom
bcom - 11/20/2024, 3:37 PM
@Ha1frican - Well, it would've been weird if he sat there dead silent while being interviewed now wouldn't it.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/20/2024, 3:25 PM
Can't wait. Gunn will get it right. Release the trailer already!
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/20/2024, 3:29 PM
Those symptoms sound serious. I hope he was able to get checked out, and is feeling better.

Corenswet Looks like a goober. Everything I’ve seen looks cheesy. But for everyone’s sake, I hope the trailer doesn’t suck.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/20/2024, 3:30 PM
I hope it's great.
bcom
bcom - 11/20/2024, 3:32 PM
I really hope this movie hits the spot. More than ever, we need a good Superman movie now. The world needs that big blue boyscout beacon on hope on the big screen.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 11/20/2024, 3:33 PM
Can your skin be hot and still get goosebumps?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 11/20/2024, 3:41 PM
Most Anticipated CBM of 2025

4.Captain America Brave New World ( Red Hulk)
3.Fantastic our (1960s-inspired Retro-futuristic world)
2.Thunderbolts ( Sentry)
1.Superman ( DCU Universe)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 3:51 PM
Speaking of Superman…

Gunn , I know it’s not really your fault that it’s being forced to end prematurely but I would love if you were somehow able to save Superman & Lois.

It’s been such a good show & take on the Superman mythos that 4 seasons just isn’t enough…

I guess I should be glad it’s been an overall solid show and that it was even given a final season to resolve its story but reading that the showrunners had atleast a 7 season or so plan bummed me out that I wouldn’t get to see more stories & takes on characters in that universe after the next 2 episodes.

User Comment Image

It’s gonna be hard for me to top in terms of modern adaptations.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 11/20/2024, 3:53 PM
Everytime an actor says they had a little peep, it always flops.

