SUPERMAN Casts ROGUE ONE And CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Alan Tudyk In An Undisclosed Role

SUPERMAN Casts ROGUE ONE And CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Alan Tudyk In An Undisclosed Role

Superman may be well into post-production but another addition has just been made to the cast in the form of Alan Tudyk, an actor who already has a DCU role in the upcoming Creature Commandos TV series.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2024 06:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Deadline

Superman wrapped shooting earlier this summer, leaving filmmaker James Gunn close to a year for post-production (according to the DC Studios co-CEO, no reshoots will be needed). Cameras may have stopped rolling, but Deadline brings word today that Alan Tudyk has joined the cast. 

While his role has not been disclosed, the actor is already playing Creature Commandos' Doctor Phosphorus so may show up as a live-action version of the Task Force M character. 

However, given Tudyk's long list of voiceover roles, we're going to take a wild guess and suggest he could be lending his voice to the Green Lantern Corps' Ch'p (a talking alien squirrel).

Tudyk has a long list of credits to his name but Superman is far from the only big project he has on the horizon. We'll hear him in Moana 2 later this year and then in Andor season 2 as K2-SO next summer. 

It's been a busy week for DCU casting news, with Kyle Chandler tapped to suit up as Hal Jordan in Lanterns and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow finding its villain in Matthias Schoenaerts. Alas, despite the recent Batman Day celebrations and the Dark Knight receiving his own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, there's no news on The Brave and the Bold

Gunn has, however, marked the occasion on social media.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Artwork Reveals First Look At Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, Hawkgirl's Wings, And More
Related:

SUPERMAN Artwork Reveals First Look At Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, Hawkgirl's Wings, And More
SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Takes Flight On Rotten Tomatoes With 100%
Recommended For You:

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Takes Flight On Rotten Tomatoes With 100%
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 6:37 PM
... User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/26/2024, 7:33 PM
@harryba11zack - just as unfunny as when you said it the first 1000 times
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 7:42 PM
@JFerguson - you're just got the big mad because you know at some point i'm gonna be right
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/26/2024, 6:37 PM
User Comment Image
Baf
Baf - 9/26/2024, 6:42 PM
@BruceWayng - YES! I 100% Agree.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/26/2024, 7:35 PM
@Baf - because Braniac will be CGI? or through some radio signal or something
HermanM
HermanM - 9/26/2024, 6:46 PM
Booster Gold plz
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 6:56 PM
@HermanM - don't be a silly billy, we need a booster that visual inherit visual visualness of the comic.
User Comment Image
plus his inclusion will guarantee that the film will save lives
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/26/2024, 6:52 PM
User Comment Image
Benjamitesandwich
Benjamitesandwich - 9/26/2024, 6:55 PM
Mr. Mxyzptlk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 7:00 PM
@Benjamitesandwich - I could see that!!.
asherman93
asherman93 - 9/26/2024, 6:58 PM
Funnily enough, he’s actually played Superman before.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 7:02 PM
@asherman93 - he’s played a bunch of characters.

User Comment Image
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 9/26/2024, 7:00 PM
His Joker voice on Harley Quinn is second only to Mark Hamil. He is a phenomenal voice actor. Plus I really liked him on the very short lived series, Firefly.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/26/2024, 7:02 PM
His portraying Sean Gunn
528491
528491 - 9/26/2024, 7:18 PM
He's playing "Van Wayne" - James Gunn gonna make Powerless cannon.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/26/2024, 7:23 PM
Give him prosthetics, wouldn't be a bad Joker.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 7:25 PM
My wild guess is Brainiac , perhaps in a post credits scene…

Imagine something like his performance as Sonny in I,Robot but with a more malevolent inflection of course.

User Comment Image

?si=L9yE0PtkElCqJPae
Gambito
Gambito - 9/26/2024, 7:27 PM
Bat mite mark my words
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/26/2024, 7:51 PM
Big fan. He's my fancast for Alpha 5 in MMPR.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder