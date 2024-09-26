SUPERMAN Casts ROGUE ONE And CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Alan Tudyk In An Undisclosed Role

Superman wrapped shooting earlier this summer, leaving filmmaker James Gunn close to a year for post-production (according to the DC Studios co-CEO, no reshoots will be needed). Cameras may have stopped rolling, but Deadline brings word today that Alan Tudyk has joined the cast.

While his role has not been disclosed, the actor is already playing Creature Commandos' Doctor Phosphorus so may show up as a live-action version of the Task Force M character.

However, given Tudyk's long list of voiceover roles, we're going to take a wild guess and suggest he could be lending his voice to the Green Lantern Corps' Ch'p (a talking alien squirrel).

Tudyk has a long list of credits to his name but Superman is far from the only big project he has on the horizon. We'll hear him in Moana 2 later this year and then in Andor season 2 as K2-SO next summer.

It's been a busy week for DCU casting news, with Kyle Chandler tapped to suit up as Hal Jordan in Lanterns and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow finding its villain in Matthias Schoenaerts. Alas, despite the recent Batman Day celebrations and the Dark Knight receiving his own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, there's no news on The Brave and the Bold.

Gunn has, however, marked the occasion on social media.

The newest addition to the walk of fame for one of my favorite stars. pic.twitter.com/LvoPtH2ESI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 26, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.