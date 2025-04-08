SUPERMAN: Comic Book Writer Mark Waid Explains Why Divided World Needs The Man Of Steel In 2025

2025 looks set to be the year of Superman. The first trailer for DC Studios and James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie broke records and, provided the movie strikes a chord with people, it stands a very real chance of being one of the year's biggest hits.

If so, it may put the Man of Steel back on the map. The character is viewed as old-fashioned and out of touch by many, but Fantastic Four and Daredevil writer Mark Waid is among those looking to redefine the hero on the page.

He did that a long time ago by reimagining Clark Kent's origin in the critically acclaimed Superman: Birthright. In more recent years, he's written the current Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Justice League Unlimited series.

Talking to Newsarama, Waid shared his take on why all signs point to Superman being the hero this world needs in 2025.

"I think with all the turmoil going on, I think that there is a sense of dread that is an undercurrent to every moment of our lives, even whether we realize it or not," the writer explained. "And Superman is always the symbol of hope. Superman is always the symbol of what we can accomplish if we pull together, what we can do if we have empathy."

"What we can do if we make kindness a virtue rather than a weakness," Waid continued. "And I think that speaks to a lot of people right now. It certainly speaks to me."

Superman has long been a symbol of kindness, and while Zack Snyder's approach to the character was much darker, Gunn appears to be on a mission to take Kal-El back to his roots.

For those used to Snyder's moody, brooding take on Superman, that's been a little jarring (one look on social media, and you'll find plenty of comparisons between Henry Cavill's Man of Steel and David Corenswet's supposedly "goofy" interpretation). However, 2025 does feel like a turning point for the DC Comics icon.

Here's more from Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan on Superman's themes:

Rachel shares her emotions about #Superman movie and talks about Lois Lane a bit on the TODAY show this morning pic.twitter.com/zNhcxQQduF — best of rachel brosnahan (@brosnafan) April 4, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.