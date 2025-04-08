SUPERMAN: Comic Book Writer Mark Waid Explains Why Divided World Needs The Man Of Steel In 2025

SUPERMAN: Comic Book Writer Mark Waid Explains Why Divided World Needs The Man Of Steel In 2025

Longtime Superman comic book writer Mark Waid has shared his thoughts on why the world we live in today needs a character like the Man of Tomorrow, with James Gunn's upcoming movie a big part of that...

By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Newsarama

2025 looks set to be the year of Superman. The first trailer for DC Studios and James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie broke records and, provided the movie strikes a chord with people, it stands a very real chance of being one of the year's biggest hits.

If so, it may put the Man of Steel back on the map. The character is viewed as old-fashioned and out of touch by many, but Fantastic Four and Daredevil writer Mark Waid is among those looking to redefine the hero on the page.

He did that a long time ago by reimagining Clark Kent's origin in the critically acclaimed Superman: Birthright. In more recent years, he's written the current Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Justice League Unlimited series. 

Talking to Newsarama, Waid shared his take on why all signs point to Superman being the hero this world needs in 2025. 

"I think with all the turmoil going on, I think that there is a sense of dread that is an undercurrent to every moment of our lives, even whether we realize it or not," the writer explained. "And Superman is always the symbol of hope. Superman is always the symbol of what we can accomplish if we pull together, what we can do if we have empathy."

"What we can do if we make kindness a virtue rather than a weakness," Waid continued. "And I think that speaks to a lot of people right now. It certainly speaks to me."

Superman has long been a symbol of kindness, and while Zack Snyder's approach to the character was much darker, Gunn appears to be on a mission to take Kal-El back to his roots.

For those used to Snyder's moody, brooding take on Superman, that's been a little jarring (one look on social media, and you'll find plenty of comparisons between Henry Cavill's Man of Steel and David Corenswet's supposedly "goofy" interpretation). However, 2025 does feel like a turning point for the DC Comics icon.

Here's more from Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan on Superman's themes:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Unpopular opinion: I'm open to David's take, but don't think Snyder's Superman was that "moody" or "brooding". I just think circumstances surrounding him were always super serious or dire. I think Superman showing his lighter side is made easier when he's on top of things. Example, he seemed lighter in ZSJL's final fight because he was much more powerful than Steppenwolf. He looked like he was having fun almost.
The world stands upon the precipice of annihilation.

It needs Superman.
And I need caffeine.
We have leftists like Mark Waid acting as a hate group, committing terrorism, protesting our laws, filing lawsuits to allow illegals to vote, demanding everyone participate in the delusions of the mentally ill, scrawling swastikas all over the place.

They claim it's the other side that is the problem.

And now Mark Waid says we need a corporate owned cartoon to save us? Just what I would expect from someone who lives life in a delusional state as Mark Waid does.

If Superman is a symbol, Superman is a symbol of a corporation making billions off the creations of others while giving the creators nothing in return!



@PartyKiller - Superman's days as a corporate symbol are numbered. He'll be everyone's soon.
