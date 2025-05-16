SUPERMAN Could Be Eyeing A $175 Million Opening Weekend - But What's The Latest From Test Screenings?

SUPERMAN Could Be Eyeing A $175 Million Opening Weekend - But What's The Latest From Test Screenings?

We have some very, very early box office tracking news for Superman, with one trusted insider pointing to a $175 million opening weekend in North America. We also have an update from test screenings...

By JoshWilding - May 16, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Following the release of the latest trailer for Superman, excitement for the movie has continued to increase. Last December's teaser broke viewership records, while the response to both a 5-minute sneak peek and "Superman Day" featurette was extremely positive. 

Filmmaker James Gunn has discarded the DCEU's moody Man of Steel for a far more optimistic version who is more in line with the comics. In doing so, he's replaced Henry Cavill with relative unknown David Corenswet and an impressive supporting cast that some have argued is lacking an A-List box office draw.

We won't know how much that matters until this July, but many believe that DC Studios' future hinges on Superman.

Yes, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is already on the way (as are a few TV shows), but if Superman bombs, Warner Bros. could decide to shelve the brand or find new leadership to replace James Gunn and Peter Safran. That sounds extreme, but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has made a lot of questionable decisions since taking charge of the company.

Talking on The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider revealed that he's heard Superman is currently tracking big. The insider strongly hinted that a $175 million opening in North America is possible, but isn't convinced it will reach $200 million during that first weekend. He's also unsure about Superman becoming a $1 billion blockbuster.

Of course, with good news comes some bad, and Sneider later said one reaction he got from a test screening was, "Superman stinks." 

As always, it's best to take rumours like these with a pinch of salt. It's still very early days for box office tracking (Superman isn't released until July, after all), and there have been heaps of positive reports from internal and external test screenings in recent months. 

As always, stay tuned for updates on Superman as we have them. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/16/2025, 9:44 AM
I'd be surprised if it hit that, what movie has hit that in its opening weekend recently? 🤔


My memory is trash when it comes to box office 😮‍💨
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/16/2025, 9:47 AM
@JurassicClunge -

"Filmmaker James Gunn has discarded the DCEU's moody Man of Steel for a far more optimistic version who is more in line with the comics"

@vectorsigma this is an opinion start rioting!! 😉😉
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/16/2025, 9:57 AM
Edit, its possible D&W made $211 OW
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/16/2025, 12:13 PM
@JurassicClunge - nah. You are starting to put things out of context. 🫠
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/16/2025, 1:30 PM
@JurassicClunge - This would be more than what Minecraft made opening...lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 9:46 AM
lol "eyeing", that was a cheap shot
User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/16/2025, 9:47 AM
this is going to be an epic July. This and FF i will see multiple times. LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 9:52 AM
Cool , that opening sounds good!!.

Also I ain’t taking any test screening reports seriously since we have heard both positive , glowing reviews & then negative like Jeff “the Asshole” Sneider here.

User Comment Image

Also 1 billion is a rarity nowadays and I don’t see many movies if any making that now post pandemic…

I could see it happening here but given the strong competition in July with FF & such , it has its work cut out.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/16/2025, 9:57 AM
“Superman might be really good, but let’s make people think there might be issues and concerns”.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/16/2025, 9:58 AM
It's going to make north of that for sure. I'd say possibly $200 million because of curiosity for the movie and because of James Gunn's track records been pretty good too.

spr0cks
spr0cks - 5/16/2025, 1:54 PM
@Irregular - RE : "It's going to make north of that for sure. I'd say possibly $200 million because of curiosity for the movie and because of James Gunn's track records been pretty good too."

His actual track record actually indicates that none of his previous movies have ever opened (domestically) higher than $146 Million (Guardians 2). So the notion that this one will open $200 Million when no other Superman movie has ever performed anywhere in that vicinity (even adjusted for Inflation) is kinda on the extreme end of beyond wishful thinking).

Considering how Minecraft opened, this Superman movie will do well to have an opening anywhere between 100-150 Million.
I doubt it hits the higher end of that range.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 5/16/2025, 9:59 AM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/16/2025, 10:07 AM
I would've been happy with 100+ million, so this is beyond great. If it indeed opens this big and is able to keep up the momentum, then we're looking at a $700+ million movie when it's all said and done, maybe even $800 million. This will be enough to completely erase the stink that was the DCEU from people's minds and set DC on film on a guaranteed path of success moving forward.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/16/2025, 11:03 AM
@TheJok3r -
Man of Steel's inflation-adjusted box office total stands at around $903 million...

James Gunn's Superman making $700m would be a disappointment for them, especially given the budget is rumored to be around $363m which means a break-even of around $907.5m.

It'd be silly to expect this film to garner anything other than a mixed reception.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/16/2025, 11:14 AM
@Scarilian - How would it be a disappointment when nearly every DC movie since 2020 (besides Batman) barely made $300 million ? You can't do that much damage to the brand then expect to make a billion; it's going to take time to build the audience's trust.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/16/2025, 1:10 PM
@Scarilian - let the copium commence
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/16/2025, 10:14 AM
"Superman stinks." Of COURSE he does - it's the rubber suit.

But let the film be a massive success - please.

Pretty please.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/16/2025, 11:38 AM
@BillyBatson1000 -
Kryptonian BO?

User Comment Image
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/16/2025, 1:00 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - maybe that person was just repeating a hashtag used in the movie?
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 5/16/2025, 10:18 AM
Doesn't Jeff Sneider always come out and say that superman test screenings are bad. Only for 5 more reliable people to come out and say the opposite? I'm not sure he's good to trust and I think he may have a bias.

Either way I'm still pumped for this movie.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 10:24 AM
@Mrcool210 - I think he’s the only one been reporting that the test screenings are negative
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 5/16/2025, 10:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah that's what I meant. Literally everywhere else the Test screenings are apparently Insanely positive
RolandD
RolandD - 5/16/2025, 11:25 AM
@Mrcool210 @TheVisionary - I think his feelings got hurt and now he’s on a payback mission. I think he must be smart enough to not go overboard with it but he can get away with some, especially when it an unnamed source.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/16/2025, 1:11 PM
@RolandD - Sneider is great at positioning. He's hearing the film is gonna be big and now he's making efforts two months out to ensure he is on the right side of things with the movie.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/16/2025, 10:19 AM
Any "blockbuster" now will be even more impressive considering how ticket sales have never rebounded post-pandemic. Theater attendance is just not what it once was. Domestic movie theater tickets sold: (from the-numbers.com/market)
2018: 1,311,000,000
2019: 1,225,000,000
2020: 220,000,000
2021: 444,000,000
2022: 702,000,000
2023: 819,000,000
2024: 762,000,000
2025: 697,000,000 (projected)
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/16/2025, 10:56 AM
@NGFB -
The amount and quality of films have declined, hence less tickets sold.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/16/2025, 11:05 AM
@Scarilian - agreed, but during the pandemic people got used to watching everything on their nice big TV from the comfort of home. Now it takes blockbusters and FOMO (Barbie is a great example) to get mass attendance in the theaters.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/16/2025, 10:23 AM
LMAO That was funny.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/16/2025, 10:27 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/16/2025, 10:31 AM
Superman, DC Studios NEEDS Box Office Win after all those losses. I hope WB/DC has huge hit with Superman for the fans they deserve it.

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 5/16/2025, 11:30 AM
@AllsGood - Nice. When a good or great CBM does well, we all win. This is my most anticipated movie. I have been a Superman fan probably since I was 4, but I am absolutely looking forward to FF, which is my second most anticipated film of the year.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 10:32 AM

I think this movie will be a giant hit, but some things still worry me. I do think the casting of Superman and especially Lois are fantastic.

Too many minor unnecessary characters they will service. Who cares about Engineer, Mr. Miracle, and Metamorpho being shoe-horned in there? I guess having a GL and Hawkgirl in there showing a Justice league, gang (sounds stupid), bunch, or whatever is okay world building.

The suit is totally horrible.

I like a playful frisky Krypto, but the extended scene of bad dog Krypto was just too much. Stupid bad dog Krypto annoys me greatly. I think Gunn will WAY overuse his goofy compulsion here.

How does an Earthbound Luthor get/make things like robots that can hurt Superman and make a mini blackhole, find a pocket universe, etc. I hope they have a great explanation for this beyond "He is really smart".

On the other hand, I can't wait for this movie. I think it's possible the movie will be so great that my list of gripes won't matter. I will certainly be there day one.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/16/2025, 11:46 AM
@DocSpock - I know little about the Engineer but she is not a robot so I presume the buzz saws on her hands are part of her power set. I am thinking or maybe hoping that we will not see a whole lot more from Krypto as far as humor goes.
narrow290
narrow290 - 5/16/2025, 11:53 AM
@RolandD - I really got into Warren Ellis's run on the Authority and the Engineer is a member but they weren't villains more like Anti-hero's someone compared her powers to the T1000 and I think that's pretty spot-on.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/16/2025, 12:20 PM
@narrow290 - Thanks. I never read them, but that’s still my understanding of the characters
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/16/2025, 10:33 AM
Should never trust test screening was there test screening tv shows she hulk , positive test screening s for antman 3? Don’t pay much attention to them to remember
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/16/2025, 10:49 AM
Gonna see it like 8 times so that tracks
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/16/2025, 10:52 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/16/2025, 12:14 PM
@SuperCat - LOL! Yesssss
