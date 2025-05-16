SUPERMAN Could Be Eyeing A $175 Million Opening Weekend - But What's The Latest From Test Screenings?

Following the release of the latest trailer for Superman, excitement for the movie has continued to increase. Last December's teaser broke viewership records, while the response to both a 5-minute sneak peek and "Superman Day" featurette was extremely positive.

Filmmaker James Gunn has discarded the DCEU's moody Man of Steel for a far more optimistic version who is more in line with the comics. In doing so, he's replaced Henry Cavill with relative unknown David Corenswet and an impressive supporting cast that some have argued is lacking an A-List box office draw.

We won't know how much that matters until this July, but many believe that DC Studios' future hinges on Superman.

Yes, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is already on the way (as are a few TV shows), but if Superman bombs, Warner Bros. could decide to shelve the brand or find new leadership to replace James Gunn and Peter Safran. That sounds extreme, but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has made a lot of questionable decisions since taking charge of the company.

Talking on The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider revealed that he's heard Superman is currently tracking big. The insider strongly hinted that a $175 million opening in North America is possible, but isn't convinced it will reach $200 million during that first weekend. He's also unsure about Superman becoming a $1 billion blockbuster.

Of course, with good news comes some bad, and Sneider later said one reaction he got from a test screening was, "Superman stinks."

As always, it's best to take rumours like these with a pinch of salt. It's still very early days for box office tracking (Superman isn't released until July, after all), and there have been heaps of positive reports from internal and external test screenings in recent months.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.