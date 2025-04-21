SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Heads Up, Up, And Away In This Awesome New Shot Of The DCU Hero

A new look at the DCU's Man of Tomorrow has been revealed thanks to the cover art for prequel novel, Superman: Welcome to Metropolis. You can see David Corenswet's Kryptonian protector take flight here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We recently learned that Superman is getting a prequel novel, Welcome to Metropolis, this June. Now, the cover art has been revealed, and it puts the spotlight on David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow mid-flight. 

This is just one of many awesome shots of this character we've seen in recent weeks. While there are those who still have their doubts about DC Studios' approach to the Man of Steel, everything about an image like this screams "Superman." 

Here's the official synopsis for Superman: Welcome to Metropolis, in case you missed it:

"Take to the skies with Superman in this original prequel novel based on the new film, in theaters July 11, 2025!"

"Clark Kent is a fresh face to Metropolis, trying to balance his new job at The Daily Planet, and his secret identity as Superman, a powerful metahuman, while uncovering a dangerous mystery that seems to tie back to the infamous Lex Luthor. Discover how the world’s first super hero found his place in his new home in this original prequel novel based on the film."

"'Superman: Welcome to Metropolis' features an eight-page full-color insert with character profiles!"

As great as it is to see Superman take flight, another toy recently revealed what the hero's heat vision will look like. Filmmaker James Gunn, meanwhile, is looking to ground the character in his upcoming reboot, despite his many incredible abilities.

"This movie is all about Clark Kent’s humanity. Yes, he is an alien from another planet who is super powerful but he is also deeply, deeply human," he explained. "He has emotions and every day he wakes up and tries to make the best choices that he can and sometimes he fails – and that is what this movie is about."

"This movie is about a complex character and I think that is something that audiences are going to be really surprised by. You can’t really see it in this trailer but there are complex relationships between Clark and Lois and Lex Luthor and Clark."

They interact and all have different values and we look at how they strengthen each other and how they make each other weaker," Gunn concluded. 

The DC Studios co-CEO is saying all the right things, and images like this one go a long way in backing him up. Another trailer for Superman is thought to be somewhere on the horizon, though we have only recently had a 5-minute sneak peek and featurette. 

Take a closer look at this new shot of Superman in the X post below. 

Gp-DFa-yb0-AAIvoo-1

website image generator

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/21/2025, 9:56 AM
Skinniest Superman ever.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/21/2025, 10:00 AM
@TheNewYorker - you clearly don’t remember Brandon Routh.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/21/2025, 10:01 AM
@TheNewYorker - no sir! That would be Tyler. 😮‍💨

The suit is just bad and hides his build 😩
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/21/2025, 10:03 AM
@TheNewYorker - not even close
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/21/2025, 9:58 AM
Superman 2025 Sneak Peek Trailer 5 minutes the first 3 minutes and 41 seconds shows Superman pretty beat up, bleeding, can't walk and needed medical attention. The dog Krypto had to rescue Superman.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/21/2025, 10:38 AM
@AllsGood -

It's going to make more than Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/21/2025, 10:57 AM
@AllsGood - I take it you are not impressed?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/21/2025, 9:58 AM
just looks like bad photoshop, syder cut's superman could actually fly without using that sh1t.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/21/2025, 10:02 AM
His torso looks so small. That belt has to be over his belly button LMAO Big ass underwear
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/21/2025, 10:05 AM
I'm ready for this movie to come out. Expect a huge marketing push once Sinners and Minecraft are finished in a month. Zaslav will take credit but we all know who the real MVP will be
You're a bunch of cry babies!
?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/21/2025, 10:08 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/21/2025, 10:21 AM
Still not a huge fan of the costume but its growing on me. Can't wait for this movie, hope its super ..... i'll see myself out now
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/21/2025, 10:25 AM
Not novel reader like cover Stupid under slowly liking
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/21/2025, 10:42 AM
@dragon316 -

You aren't a novel reader?

You like the cover?

You think his underwear is stupid?

You're slowly liking the movie?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/21/2025, 10:27 AM
Is it me, or are the colors for Superman and FF the same?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/21/2025, 10:31 AM
Wow the suit looks great here!!


And Gunn is getting the characterization stuff so on point!!!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/21/2025, 10:50 AM
@Pictilli - “ And Gunn is getting the characterization stuff so on point!!!”

How? Just curious to why you think that?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/21/2025, 11:12 AM
@slickrickdesigns - because he always does and because of how he has described the characters, which is contrary to how Snyder & the CW described them.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/21/2025, 11:20 AM
@Pictilli - oh, ok.
I don’t think he always does but I would hope he doesn’t drastically change some characters from the source material.

He didn’t really do Drax and Adam Warlock any justice in GOTG but nobody really cared about those characters in the movies except the actors playing them.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 4/21/2025, 10:32 AM
This Superman should have looked like this concept art:

User Comment Image

But we got the worst looking Superman ever instead. 😟
gambgel
gambgel - 4/21/2025, 10:43 AM
whats the tea with these low quality images from the film?

they look edited down and out of focus too :/
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/21/2025, 10:49 AM
For someone who Bulked Up to be Cavill’s fill in that suit makes him look like he ain’t got no boobies.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/21/2025, 11:15 AM
Although I'm not fully sold on the world they are building, yet, I do think the production quality looks great.

I'm putting this right below Thunderbolts on my level of excitement
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/21/2025, 11:23 AM
He looks even skinnier because the suit is already so thick looking

