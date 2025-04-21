SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Heads Up, Up, And Away In This Awesome New Shot Of The DCU Hero

We recently learned that Superman is getting a prequel novel, Welcome to Metropolis, this June. Now, the cover art has been revealed, and it puts the spotlight on David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow mid-flight.

This is just one of many awesome shots of this character we've seen in recent weeks. While there are those who still have their doubts about DC Studios' approach to the Man of Steel, everything about an image like this screams "Superman."

Here's the official synopsis for Superman: Welcome to Metropolis, in case you missed it:

"Take to the skies with Superman in this original prequel novel based on the new film, in theaters July 11, 2025!" "Clark Kent is a fresh face to Metropolis, trying to balance his new job at The Daily Planet, and his secret identity as Superman, a powerful metahuman, while uncovering a dangerous mystery that seems to tie back to the infamous Lex Luthor. Discover how the world’s first super hero found his place in his new home in this original prequel novel based on the film." "'Superman: Welcome to Metropolis' features an eight-page full-color insert with character profiles!"

As great as it is to see Superman take flight, another toy recently revealed what the hero's heat vision will look like. Filmmaker James Gunn, meanwhile, is looking to ground the character in his upcoming reboot, despite his many incredible abilities.

"This movie is all about Clark Kent’s humanity. Yes, he is an alien from another planet who is super powerful but he is also deeply, deeply human," he explained. "He has emotions and every day he wakes up and tries to make the best choices that he can and sometimes he fails – and that is what this movie is about."

"This movie is about a complex character and I think that is something that audiences are going to be really surprised by. You can’t really see it in this trailer but there are complex relationships between Clark and Lois and Lex Luthor and Clark."

They interact and all have different values and we look at how they strengthen each other and how they make each other weaker," Gunn concluded.

The DC Studios co-CEO is saying all the right things, and images like this one go a long way in backing him up. Another trailer for Superman is thought to be somewhere on the horizon, though we have only recently had a 5-minute sneak peek and featurette.

Take a closer look at this new shot of Superman in the X post below.

The Junior Prequel Novel for Superman has officially been revealed.



“Welcome to Metropolis” will introduce young readers to how Superman found his place in his new home. pic.twitter.com/FJ5qbqi9El — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) April 21, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.