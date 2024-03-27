SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Gift From Jerry Siegel’s Grandsons & AI "First Look" At David Corenswet

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Gift From Jerry Siegel’s Grandsons & AI &quot;First Look&quot; At David Corenswet SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Gift From Jerry Siegel’s Grandsons & AI &quot;First Look&quot; At David Corenswet

Superman director James Gunn has taken to social media to reveal an amazing gift he received from the grandsons of the Man of Steel's co-creator Jerry Siegel, and some hilarious AI artwork...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 27, 2024 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As production continues on James Gunn's Superman Legacy in Svalbard, Norway, the filmmaker has taken to social media to share a gift he received from the grandsons of the iconic DC Comics hero's co-creator Jerry Siegel... along with some AI artwork that one fansite seems to be attempting to pass off as the real thing!

"A gift from Jerry Siegel’s grandsons Michael and James Larson - a reprint of the first issue of Action Comics signed by Jerry," writes Gunn. "It’s been great having Mike and Jim around keeping Jerry’s spirit alive in the birth of the DCU! Here we all were on the day of the cast read through."

Gunn went on to reveal that Michael and James sat in on the read through after already reading the script themselves.

As for the artwork, it's a clearly AI-generated "first look" at Gunn alongside star David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Tomorrow. We can understand someone maybe being fooled by Corenswent at a first glance, but Gunn... not so much!

Image

So far, we've only seen set photos featuring Maria Gabrielle de Faria as The Engineer, but more are sure to find their way online at some point.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Intriguing Casting Update; Debunks Another Big WALLER Rumor
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Intriguing Casting Update; Debunks Another Big WALLER Rumor
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Maria Gabriela De Faria As The Engineer
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Maria Gabriela De Faria As The Engineer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/27/2024, 5:33 PM
It's about my bed time and my eyes are blurry, but is that Simon Cowell? I need to go to sleep 😭😴🤣
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/27/2024, 5:42 PM
AI art… how tf is this news? Every day we get further and further away from quality.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 3/27/2024, 5:45 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - we haven’t had quality in YEARS. Not since the GUSTO and NailBiter days
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2024, 5:59 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - guessing the news is Gunn responding to it. Not major news either, but something besides just art nonetheless
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/27/2024, 5:43 PM
April fools came earlier this year, apparently.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/27/2024, 6:07 PM
@HulkisHoly - April 1st is always a cringe-fest around here.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/27/2024, 6:24 PM
@WruceBayne - for full effect, they should turn off comments for every article lol
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/27/2024, 6:28 PM
@bobevanz - this site would implode if they did that. Lol
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/27/2024, 5:47 PM
It is cool that Siegel’s grandsons are on set though. Gunn does have some respect for the source
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2024, 6:00 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - yeah, he's pulling from all the right sources. Can't deny that
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 3/27/2024, 5:48 PM
You know what would be on brand for gunn. To leak the first pics of david, rachel and nick as supes, lois and lex on april 1st. Then claim "are they real,or fake"
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2024, 6:01 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - that would be pretty funny. Think we'll get an official image though
sully
sully - 3/27/2024, 5:54 PM
"AI first look"

This website has gone to sh*t.
grif
grif - 3/27/2024, 5:55 PM
[frick] your ai bs. can i see something from the movie?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/27/2024, 5:55 PM
AI art?
User Comment Image
😜
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/27/2024, 6:02 PM
I am beyond confident David will give us the Clark Kent/Superman we deserve.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/27/2024, 6:07 PM
I am glad that that’s AI art. Let’s leave the Superman with the 5 o’clock shadow behind with Tyler.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/27/2024, 6:09 PM
The whole issue with the Siegel grandsons on-set is very cool. It reminds me of Bob Kane being there with Batman 89, although he was all about self-promotion.
dracula
dracula - 3/27/2024, 6:11 PM
Wonder if he will invite Bill Finger’s grandaughter to the set of brave and the bold
dracula
dracula - 3/27/2024, 6:12 PM
Keep Kane’s family away
TheLight
TheLight - 3/27/2024, 6:13 PM
What happened to this website??

Enough of the blasted AI, I want to see some actual content of David as Clark/Superman!

It is cool to see that Siegel's grandsons were there though.

GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/27/2024, 6:21 PM
Stop with the AI bullshit
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/27/2024, 6:24 PM
At least James Gunn doesn't sell bibles lol
User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 3/27/2024, 6:29 PM
That was real cool of him to invite the grandsons of Jerry Siegel to the first read-through.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder