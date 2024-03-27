SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Gift From Jerry Siegel’s Grandsons & AI "First Look" At David Corenswet

As production continues on James Gunn's Superman Legacy in Svalbard, Norway, the filmmaker has taken to social media to share a gift he received from the grandsons of the iconic DC Comics hero's co-creator Jerry Siegel... along with some AI artwork that one fansite seems to be attempting to pass off as the real thing!

"A gift from Jerry Siegel’s grandsons Michael and James Larson - a reprint of the first issue of Action Comics signed by Jerry," writes Gunn. "It’s been great having Mike and Jim around keeping Jerry’s spirit alive in the birth of the DCU! Here we all were on the day of the cast read through."

Gunn went on to reveal that Michael and James sat in on the read through after already reading the script themselves.

As for the artwork, it's a clearly AI-generated "first look" at Gunn alongside star David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Tomorrow. We can understand someone maybe being fooled by Corenswent at a first glance, but Gunn... not so much!

A gift from Jerry Siegel’s grandsons Michael and James Larson - a reprint of the first issue of Action Comics signed by Jerry. It’s been great having Mike and Jim around keeping Jerry’s spirit alive in the birth of the DCU! Here we all were on the day of the cast read through.… pic.twitter.com/8FeSO4gSFn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2024

So far, we've only seen set photos featuring Maria Gabrielle de Faria as The Engineer, but more are sure to find their way online at some point.

We have the first photos of Maria Gabrielle de Faria in her The Engineer costume on set of #Superman!



Click ⬇️ https://t.co/H3PML6eSFR — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 15, 2024

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”