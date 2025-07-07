SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Three Iconic Comic Book Moments He Doesn't Want To See On Screen Again

Superman director James Gunn has revealed three iconic comic book moments that he feels never need to be adapted for the screen again, and it's difficult to argue!

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 07, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

There are certain moments that are integral to every superhero's story that it would be almost impossible not to depict when showing their origin play out on screen, but when a character is big enough to get the reboot treatment (sometimes more than once), witnessing these scenes in question unfold again can start to come across a little repetitive.

Batman, Spider-Man and Superman are three of the most popular and well-known comic book characters of all time, and it's probably safe to assume that most people - even non-comic book readers - are aware of the events that put them on the paths to becoming the heroes we know them as today.

Do we really needs to witness those sequences again? James Gunn doesn't think so.

The Superman director was asked to name three moments we simply don't need to see in a CBM ever again during an interview with The Times.

“I don’t need to see pearls in a back alley when Batman’s parents are killed. I don’t need to see the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man. I don’t need to see baby Kal coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket.”

To be fair, Sony Pictures' latest Spider-Man trilogy did not take is back to the fateful day Peter Parker was bitten by a spider (though Tom Holland's Peter he did mention it during a conversation with Ned Leeds), and Matt Reeves' The Batman only vaguely referenced the deaths of Bruce Wayne's parents. Superman: The Movie, Superman Returns and Man of Steel all showed that infant-sized rocket hurtling towards Earth, so it's understandable that Gunn decided to go another direction with his DCU reboot!

Do you agree with Gunn's picks? Drop us a comment down below, and check out a new IMAX featurette for Superman.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/7/2025, 3:09 PM
That sums it up.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/7/2025, 3:11 PM
Agreed. Everyone knows the origin. Pull me right into the action.
Kadara
Kadara - 7/7/2025, 3:11 PM
That's because studios keep resetting these characters after every years, and so the story needs to be told from the beginning. That's why we have Lex Luthor as the villain once again, when it would have been nice to see Brainiac just once!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2025, 3:12 PM
Agreed, James. Why set yourself up to be inevitably unfavorably compared.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2025, 3:18 PM
He'd be wise to skip Wonder Woman's origin story as well.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/7/2025, 3:21 PM
@Lisa89 - He could actually do a softbooted sequel to the 2017 WW movie without Gal. That movie sums up her origin, tells her classic story (Steve Trevor, World War, Ares) and doesn't necessarily rely on any particular universe for continuity. It could slide easily into any new universe.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2025, 3:27 PM
@ObserverIO - That’s probably the plan. Sidestep a lot of the characters origin stories and say something like, “Those stories have been told. I want to walk in freshly fallen snow.” I wouldn’t blame him. Imagine trying to retell Wondy’s origin and top the “No Man’s Land” sequence?
Kadara
Kadara - 7/7/2025, 3:41 PM
@Lisa89 - Honestly wouldn't mind if we got a Justice League where everyone shows up like they are already aware of each other. Kinda like the animated Justice League: War. After that they can always do spin-off on each character. And this way they won't be copying the Marvel idea.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2025, 3:47 PM
Agreed. I always though one the DCEU's greatest strengths was the penchant for non-liner storytelling.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/7/2025, 3:18 PM
And neither does the audience.

But they do need to see the origins of Metamorpho, Hawkgirl, etc.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/7/2025, 3:40 PM
@ObserverIO - Do we really though? Not just being argumentative, but I dont really think we need the origin of every character before they are introduced and am interested in your perspective. Other movies dont do that for all their characters, and even the comics dont work that way. You typically find out more about a character's backstory as time goes on and maybe you get the full origin if/when they get their own solo story. I actually prefer it that way and it makes it MUCH easier for them to build the DC universe fairly quickly while leaving room for individual stories for the more popular characters that can be told in solo films.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 7/7/2025, 3:27 PM
agree but he still marched out the same ole villian for Superman? There are plenty of stories to tell that do not involve Luthor
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/7/2025, 3:42 PM
@tluciotti74 - you realize there are several villains in the film, right? Especially ones we haven't seen on the big screen before....
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 7/7/2025, 3:49 PM
@lazlodaytona - yes, and from everything out there, all controlled by Luthor, so again, he is the BBG in a Superman movie
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/7/2025, 3:28 PM
“What the hey, dude”.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/7/2025, 3:35 PM
Yea he's right
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/7/2025, 3:35 PM
Won't need to show it until about 5 years from now when nobody under 12 knows where TF any of these characters actually come from. And the whole thing repeats

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/7/2025, 3:35 PM
Agreed on all fronts. I will say I think it was a mistake for the Spider-Man movies to not have any Uncle Ben flashbacks at all. Maybe "mistake" is the wrong word because I've enjoyed Holland's Spider-Man quite a bit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2025, 3:49 PM
@MyCoolYoung - same.

I like Hollands Spider Man but I do think it was too much of an over correction on their part From TASM to not focus atleast on Uncle Ben at all.

If you don’t want to show his death again then that’s fine but I think flashbacks or direct mentions to see and understand his relationship with his nephew and May would have been nice but oh well.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/7/2025, 3:40 PM
I agree, but have a question.

Did the opening credits of Superman Returns count as baby Kal-El coming to earth? Because I don't remember that during the film. An adult Superman came back in a ship at the beginning (and soared through dead Krypton in the deleted scenes), but that's it I believe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2025, 3:46 PM
Honestly out of these , the one I don’t want to see the most ever again is Bats parents being killed..

I could take or leave having Krypton exploding and Kal escaping on the rocket depending the relevance it has to the story such as Braniac etc.

I also wouldn’t mind seeing Peter be bitten by the spider again (however , Uncle Ben getting shot is a different story).
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 7/7/2025, 3:48 PM
While I agree that Spidey’s origin didn't need to be showed in the MCU, it did really hurt the character that Uncle Ben didn't impact the whole "with great power..."
Not including that lesson somewhere in flashbacks or conversation was a mistake. Peter didn't learn this until the end of the third movie which I think is too late but I guess that depends on the next movie
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/7/2025, 3:54 PM
Fair enough. Some heroes' origins are just pop culture at this point, they don't need to be shown.

