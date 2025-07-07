SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Three Iconic Comic Book Moments He Doesn't Want To See On Screen Again

There are certain moments that are integral to every superhero's story that it would be almost impossible not to depict when showing their origin play out on screen, but when a character is big enough to get the reboot treatment (sometimes more than once), witnessing these scenes in question unfold again can start to come across a little repetitive.

Batman, Spider-Man and Superman are three of the most popular and well-known comic book characters of all time, and it's probably safe to assume that most people - even non-comic book readers - are aware of the events that put them on the paths to becoming the heroes we know them as today.

Do we really needs to witness those sequences again? James Gunn doesn't think so.

The Superman director was asked to name three moments we simply don't need to see in a CBM ever again during an interview with The Times.

“I don’t need to see pearls in a back alley when Batman’s parents are killed. I don’t need to see the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man. I don’t need to see baby Kal coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket.”

To be fair, Sony Pictures' latest Spider-Man trilogy did not take is back to the fateful day Peter Parker was bitten by a spider (though Tom Holland's Peter he did mention it during a conversation with Ned Leeds), and Matt Reeves' The Batman only vaguely referenced the deaths of Bruce Wayne's parents. Superman: The Movie, Superman Returns and Man of Steel all showed that infant-sized rocket hurtling towards Earth, so it's understandable that Gunn decided to go another direction with his DCU reboot!

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."