SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New "Summer Of Superman" Artwork From Jorge Jiménez

We recently learned that Dan Slott would be leaving Marvel Comics to pen a new DC Comics series as part of the publisher's "Summer of Superman" initiative, and James Gunn has now shared some new artwork...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 22, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As we build towards DC Studios' highly-anticipated Superman reboot, DC Comics recently announced its new "Summer of Superman" initiative, which will "celebrate the Man of Steel’s enduring legacy as a pop culture icon, and a symbol of truth, justice, and hope, and his first comic book appearance in the historic Action Comics #1 in 1938."

Following the somewhat surprising news that long-time Marvel Comics writer Dan Slott would be jumping ship to DC to pen a new Superman Unlimited series, director James Gunn has shared some stunning artwork from Jorge Jiménez for Summer of Superman Special #1. 

You can check out the art along with a synopsis below (more here).

"Before making his big splash in the DC Universe with Superman Unlimited, acclaimed writer Dan Slott joins storytelling heavyweights Mark Waid (Justice League Unlimited, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest), Joshua Williamson (Superman, DC All In Special) and Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Super Sons) for the Summer of Superman Special, arriving at participating comic book shops and digital retailers Wednesday, April 16.

In this oversize issue, Slott, Waid and Williamson deliver a single story in three acts, highlighted by Jiménez’s dynamic art style that has made him a favorite of comic book fans worldwide. The wedding of Lana Lang and John Henry Irons (a.k.a. Steel) serves as the backdrop for an outpouring of love and support from family and friends. However, their big day will also be big trouble, as threats from the past, present and future will spawn major new conflicts for the Superman family."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/22/2025, 12:08 PM
Kicking off summer? It's 10 degrees Fahrenheit here....
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/22/2025, 1:40 PM
@ProfessorWhy - you got 10? Around these parts we’re cookin at about -3 right now.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 1/22/2025, 3:15 PM
@WruceBayne -
Hey, you know it's bad when we get snow in Florida...! ☮️❄️
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/22/2025, 12:09 PM
At least the suit in the drawing is decent
thebamf
thebamf - 1/22/2025, 12:10 PM
I love Jorge Jimenez's work.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 1/22/2025, 1:29 PM
@thebamf - IMO, one of the best artists to work on the character, not only is he a fan himself but he understands the homework. Gunns smart to involve or pull inspiration from his stuff.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/22/2025, 12:11 PM
Is that a race swapped Jimmy Olsen or a gender swapped Jimmy Olsen behind superman?
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/22/2025, 12:16 PM
@HashTagSwagg - the one that is obviously Lois? You fragile people are shattering all over the place this week
kazuma
kazuma - 1/22/2025, 12:18 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Looks like John Henry Irons and Lana Lang
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/22/2025, 12:23 PM
@kazuma - They gave Steel Clarks sloppy seconds?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/22/2025, 12:13 PM
With all the different interpretations of Superman out there, it still boggles my mind how james Gunn managed to make his version look so god damn shit 🤣
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/22/2025, 12:17 PM
@BraveNewClunge - bad suits are the man's specialty. That and Bad jokes
1stDalek
1stDalek - 1/22/2025, 1:02 PM
Please just make Jon his real age again 🙏
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/22/2025, 1:03 PM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 1/22/2025, 1:08 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Did James Gunn write this comic?
Forthas
Forthas - 1/22/2025, 1:11 PM
A picture of a skin tight suit with no collar! Everything James Gunn's interpretation of Superman's suit is not. At least there is the red diaper!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/22/2025, 1:13 PM
Summer of Superman has a nice ring to it.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/22/2025, 2:50 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - gives me coming of age movie feels and that is a good vibe to have for superman
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/22/2025, 3:21 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - Exactly
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/22/2025, 1:18 PM
It's gonna be such a FANTASTIC summer!
User Comment Image
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/22/2025, 2:48 PM
@ObserverIO - well we have two big movies coming out, what are thr other two to make it fantastic?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/22/2025, 2:52 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - You just have to see them both twice! Do a Super Fantastic Double Double Bill. Make it this year's Barbenheimer.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 1/22/2025, 3:19 PM
@ObserverIO -
Supermantastic Four...! ☮️😋
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/22/2025, 3:21 PM
@ObserverIO - but...then its the fantastic 2 summer, not fantstic 4 summer
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/22/2025, 1:22 PM
Cool
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/22/2025, 2:20 PM
Now imagine if Gunns Superman actually resembled that image.

