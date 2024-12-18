SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Richard Donner And Zack Snyder Influence; Teases Score's Importance

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Richard Donner And Zack Snyder Influence; Teases Score's Importance

Superman writer and director James Gunn has revealed the filmmakers and comic books he pulled inspiration from for the reboot and talks more about how John Murphy is approaching the score. Check it out...

Dec 18, 2024
Superman is the first DC Studios feature, and with Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn at the helm, we expect it to be unlike any other movie featuring the Man of Steel. 

Still, the first poster made it clear that the filmmaker is wearing his inspirations on his sleeve as it had quite a bit in common with visuals used to promote Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie

Talking to ComicBook.com on the set of Superman, Gunn said. "I think that all previous DC media influenced me. I think that obviously, the original Donner movie influenced me, but there’s also a lot of things that - this isn’t like I’m just making a Donner-type movie. It’s very different from that."

After acknowledging the "excellent stuff" Zack Snyder did with 2013's Man of Steel, Gunn said the DC Animated Universe was another source of inspiration. However, it was the comics he kept coming back to when it came to creating what sounds like a fantastical DCU. 

"There’s a lot of stuff from the comic books above and beyond anything else, All-Star Superman, that influenced me more than anything," Gunn explained, adding that he wanted "to take that sort of Silver Age feel, that sort of science fiction approach to it with gadgets."

"Lex is really a sort of sorcerer in a way," he added. "He’s a scientist, but he’s so good at science and I think of him as like a sorcerer."

The fact DC Studios isn't concerning itself with realism bodes well for Superman and future movies and TV shows. After all, there's really no need for a movie about the Man of Tomorrow to be grounded or gritty and the fact Gunn is embracing the comics is no bad thing. 

As for how Superman's score pays homage to the past, he teased, "There are nods to Williams, and then also John Murphy’s created this incredibly beautiful score. But the one thing is, it is a score - it’s not a soundtrack. So, it’s not about the songs."

"There’s a few songs in it, and of course I chose those songs beforehand, but it isn’t like any of my previous movies, really … The score is what drives it. It’s a much, much more of a score film," Gunn concluded.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/18/2024, 5:36 AM
Sorcerer? Are we going to get a magic rock again like in ww84?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/18/2024, 5:40 AM
@S8R8M - honest question here. in the world of a magic lasso, Greek mythology and space aliens what was the issue of a magic rock?

That was one complaint i didn't get about WW84.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/18/2024, 5:41 AM
@BraveNewClunge - with* not of
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 12/18/2024, 5:55 AM
@S8R8M - He never said he's a sorcerer, he said he's so smart with his use of technology & gadgets that it's like sorcery...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 5:36 AM
Interesting…

Cool to hear that the film is more score-oriented then songs since it tends to be the opposite for Gunn’s other films I feel which further shows how different he is trying to make this which is by almost harkening back to a classic approach tbh.

Anyway , nice to hear him state again that the DCAU will be an influence again atleast on this Superman since that’s the version I grew up with and made me a fan!!.

?si=8kfV0ZMuRznhO5ZD
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/18/2024, 5:42 AM
Can I get a dumpster fire GIF please?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/18/2024, 5:56 AM
This will be epic and you all will bow at the feen of Gunn after tomorrow's teaser drops.
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 12/18/2024, 5:56 AM
I've been loving everything I've seen from this film, it's my most anticipated film of 2025!
mck13
mck13 - 12/18/2024, 6:03 AM
This movie will FAIL...It has no direction just a description of what Superman stands for. SMFH I hate the suit & all the characters cosplay costumes that look worse than CW. Lex isn't a scientist!!! DAMN he's rewriting ho the villains are!Krypto will be the BEST character just pay attention to GOTG...The last GOTG had a horrible set, costumes & the story was about ROCKET...the animal. Gunns verse is cominreal fast with NO development for the characters.... I SMELL FAILURE
AnEye
AnEye - 12/18/2024, 9:39 AM
@mck13 - I smell cope.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/18/2024, 6:15 AM
I so want this to do well. Superman is a fav of mine in concept more so than film, tv, or comic adaptation, and I’ve always wanted to see a modern take that hits all the right buttons.

Man of Steel got close, but it was just missing that inspiring element.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/18/2024, 7:00 AM
Perfect view of Lex! This is awesome!
6of13
6of13 - 12/18/2024, 7:40 AM
I can't wait for the trailer tomorrow and more of the score. I hope it turns out to be as amazing as some of these:



?si=HABfEIrjA7b76UYe
?si=4MW_wFbRI9Pi7Ne3
?si=nVaY99OUv4JshqZc
Forthas
Forthas - 12/18/2024, 8:19 AM
The style of the score is a ripoff of Zimmer even if the score itself copies Williams.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 12/18/2024, 8:38 AM
@Forthas

Lol
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 12/18/2024, 8:51 AM
Rumor is Gunn went a little on the nose with the few songs that pop up in the movie, with them being: Kryptonite by 3 Doors Down, Crank That by Soulja Boy, and finally Superman by Taylor Swift(which will be during a big Lois Lane scene, this will also help bring the Swifties to the movie).
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/18/2024, 8:54 AM
The more he talks the more I think this will suck. Like they’re scared to let the content speak for itself LOL
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/18/2024, 9:02 AM
I'm excited for this movie and the more i think about it the more i think im most excited to see Hoult as Lex. If he can channel the JLU/Clancy Brown Lex i will be beyond happy.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 12/18/2024, 10:31 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

Same. Regardless of cinematography, I think the actors and characters will save it. No different than avengers 1. The cinematography in that film also lacked in a lot of places but the characters and dialogue and action made up for it.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/18/2024, 11:04 AM
He always mentions he's influenced by "all DC media" including the animated series, yet not a single mention of the most running incarnation by Tom Welling in Smallville and even less about the near perfect adaptation of Superman and Lois. Odd.

