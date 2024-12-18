SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Teases Aerial Action Scenes And Reveals How TOP GUN: MAVERICK Inspired Them

Superman director James Gunn has shared new details about the reboot's aerial action scenes, revealing that Top Gun: Maverick was a major source of inspiration when it came to portraying those on screen.

By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2024 06:12 AM EST
Superman set photos have already teased a few of the reboot's flying scenes; whether it's David Corenswet's Man of Steel taking flight or a battle in a stadium pitting the hero against a villain thought to be Ultraman, it appears we're getting a balance of practical and visual effects. 

Zack Snyder delivered some incredible flying sequences in the DCEU, meaning filmmaker James Gunn has some big shoes to fill with his upcoming reboot. 

Talking to ComicBook.com, Gunn detailed his approach to that type of action. "I wrote up this big document on action and what our philosophy is of action and how we shoot it and what it is, and keeping it alive in the air, as well as on the ground," he explained. "And to be able to shoot stuff in the sky as if we were shooting it." 

"Because everything was rougher, like, it’s in Guardians [of the Galaxy], like it’s in The Suicide Squad. And being able to shoot stuff in the sky like that is really hard," the filmmaker admitted. "So we took a lot from films like Top Gun: Maverick, which, we are shooting flying things."

"We shoot a lot of our action with actual drones flying in and around Superman and the people that he’s flying with, The Engineer, whoever else, that he’s fighting up in the air, and we did that on sound stages," he added, teasing an aerial battle between Superman and The Authority member. "We got these really small, crazy drones now. We’ve got some of the best flyers in the world here who are working with it."

"And so we use those guys a lot and everything’s planned out with me, as it always is. But at the same time, I’ve gotten even more into finding new stuff on the set and new moments and exploring that stuff, finding magic where it is," Gunn concluded. 

It sounds like Gunn has taken a unique, somewhat revolutionary, approach to Superman's flying scenes and that promises to make them feel wholly unique. Top Gun: Maverick's aerial sequences were next level so if this movie can recapture that same magic...well, it's going to be really special.

According to the description for tomorrow's trailer, we may not have long to wait before seeing the new Man of Tomorrow take flight. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

James Gunn Was Miserable Shooting SUPERMAN; Admits The DCU's Future Hinges On Reboot's Success
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/18/2024, 6:26 AM
This gunn man s jkkk pizcaluzzo
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/18/2024, 6:33 AM
I hope its as interesting as it sounds but when it comes to showing physical fights, Gunn's fight scenes are lame as shit. I'm still disappointed with how he handled Drax, Ronan and Adam Warlock.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/18/2024, 8:25 AM
@HashTagSwagg - that hallway fight scene in gotg3 beg to disgaree.

I think Gunn is evolving his directing style and hearing him talk about his approach on the flying scenes is exciting
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/18/2024, 9:50 AM
@vectorsigma - That hallway fight scene just felt like the same generic action scene that's plagued movies and TV shows for years. Make it look like it was done in one take, play some old song that people recognise while almost every action is done is in pointless slow motion.
I get that a lot of work goes into it but I've seen done too many times that it just did nothing for me.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/18/2024, 10:04 AM
@HashTagSwagg - fair enough. Imo the camerawork was great on that. I guess my main point is he is trying to improve this aspect of his work. From lazy camera work from the first gotg to this. I remember how lazy the hand to hand action is on that prison escape scene
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/18/2024, 10:10 AM
@vectorsigma - That Drax Ronan fight was my biggest let down. Think they call that type of action "presentation action" where it's basically just one dude throws a punch, other dudes gets knocked back, rinse and repeat.
KaioKen
KaioKen - 12/18/2024, 6:37 AM
But but but the set photos.. wrinkles… Snyder…
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/18/2024, 6:42 AM
Hope it’s better than some of the past action he’s done. He’s had his moments though. The ship corridor fight in Guardians 3 was damn good.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 12/18/2024, 6:53 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/18/2024, 9:08 AM
@SuperCat - My man!! never disappoints
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/18/2024, 10:53 AM
@SuperCat - Can you make one of Harrison Ford instead, where he gets distracted by Superman and crashes his plane into a golf course? Asking for a friend O_o
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 12/18/2024, 6:59 AM
The action and flight sequences in GOTG 3 sorta provide an idea of what Superman may look like. I expect an updated version of that. Sounds exciting.
elgaz
elgaz - 12/18/2024, 7:00 AM
If he's using drones and sound stages, that at least sounds like practical flying effects and rig work (against a green screen obviously) rather than pure CGi. So hopefully we don't get this type of Superman Returns effect. Using drones and negating the need for a camera arm will allow for more flexibility and maybe some interesting angles during the flying scenes.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/18/2024, 7:01 AM
I saw some of this on set last year, it is going to be amazing!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 7:09 AM
Sounds cool to me!!.

Interested to see this new approach though I do hope we get some flying shots atleast akin to Adam Warlock in Guardians 3.

User Comment Image
6of13
6of13 - 12/18/2024, 7:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Honestly, other than looking a little CGIish, I think the Adam Warlock flying shots are great.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 8:04 AM
@6of13 - I didn’t mind that , it gave it a stylized look
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/18/2024, 8:32 AM
US Government: Drones you say. Mr Gunn, have you been shooting a lot in New Jersey?

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines

View Recorder