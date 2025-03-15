SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Will Be Paid THREE Times For DCU Movie; Promo Art Revealed In Higher Quality

A new report sheds light on James Gunn's role as a studio executive and filmmaker for DC Studios, and it sounds like he stands to score as many as three paydays for this summer's Superman. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Mar 15, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Source: Puck

At the end of 2022, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker director James Gunn was named co-CEO of DC Studios alongside veteran producer Peter Safran. 

Gunn is believed to be focusing primarily on the creative side of the DCU and, provided nothing goes disastrously wrong, is expected to remain in his first executive role for anywhere up to a decade. The filmmaker has already worked on Creature Commandos and Peacemaker season 2 and is currently in post-production on Superman

According to a new report from Puck, Gunn is one of many industry figures who have hybrid deals covering their creative and executive duties. In Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's case, for example, he's likely paid separately for his President and executive producer positions.

Gunn, meanwhile, looks set to score as many as three paydays for his work on Superman

"There are hybrid people, like Feige and Gunn, who make movies while also overseeing them as executives," the report explains. "These types will have specific talent fees built into their deals."

"Gunn, for instance, will earn directing fees, producing fees, and writing fees for his services on this summer’s Superman—and, presumably, all the follow-up films he will work on, while also serving in his capacity as co-C.E.O. of DC. Even if he didn’t want to be paid, the various labor guilds would require at least minimum fees," it adds. 

This is an interesting glimpse behind the curtain and it's easy enough to see why Gunn would be deserving of being compensated like this. His DC Studios role is certainly shaping up to be pretty lucrative if this story is any indication, though the writer and director is nothing if not busy. 

Gunn is already thought to be developing Creature Commandos season 2 and has revealed that he's writing another DCU project with an eye to direct. Rumour has it that's going to be a World's Finest movie teaming up Batman and Superman. 

We also have a high-quality shot at that recent promotional photo of David Corenswet's Man of Steel. Take a closer look in the X post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals New Look At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel; Movie Said To Be Very Jokey
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/15/2025, 9:22 AM
Good. Hail Gunn. He deserves it!

Not a fan of the collar but on the whole everything else looks great and is much better than anything we have had in the last 20 years in live action, thank you, Gunn! The right colors and parts are there on the suit so I am happy.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/15/2025, 9:26 AM
He'll be paid multiple fees for the multiple pieces he is involved with. These pieces have required minimums to ensure that staff are being compensated for their work. None of this seems out of the ordinary
Forthas
Forthas - 3/15/2025, 9:35 AM
So like Todd Phillips he is robbing the studio while he makes massive mistakes in marketing and so far has overseen and promoted films that have bombed. Sounds like Warner Brothers alright.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/15/2025, 9:49 AM
@Forthas - Snyder doesn't care about you
SethBullock
SethBullock - 3/15/2025, 9:35 AM
Why are the trunks almost on his ampits.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/15/2025, 9:42 AM
@SethBullock - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/15/2025, 9:50 AM
@SethBullock - This comment made me think of Mermaid Man

User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 3/15/2025, 10:01 AM
@SethBullock - right!? I'm a huge supporter of the trunks on Superman, but that is just a seriously odd picture/design to use for promotional material!
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/15/2025, 9:41 AM
What happens to the rest of this new universe if Superman under performs? I am hoping for the best but I wasn’t impressed with that first trailer.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/15/2025, 9:50 AM
Easily the best cbm of the year. The bar is so low now
epc1122
epc1122 - 3/15/2025, 9:50 AM
On a side note, just watched Kraven and admittedly, not a good movie by any means but seeing Aaron Taylor Johnson, to me looks like absolute Superman. I thought he definitely looked the part. Unfortunately won’t ever see it come to realization but it is what it is. As for the full promo picture, I thought it looked better when it wasn’t the full picture. The look of the trunks seems off to me due to it being too high. I think his Face is just like the all star version.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/15/2025, 10:02 AM
@epc1122 -

Just curious. Are you British? I have seen several people on this site who revere ATJ, and virtually all of them are British. I think he's a pretty good actor who is way overrated by his brit fans.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/15/2025, 9:52 AM
My guy is just bleeding WB dry 😅

Not for being paid for 3 hybrid job roles on superman, but for green lighting his own passion projects over and over again knowing he'll be paid 3 times for each 😅 smart move.

Who wants to bet he may end up directing brave & the bold (providing superman is a hit)? 😮‍💨
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/15/2025, 9:56 AM
Man that suit really isn't doing it for me. I hope the movie is better.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/15/2025, 10:14 AM
I'm curious to see how he comes by such an awful costume.

