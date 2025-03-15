SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Will Be Paid THREE Times For DCU Movie; Promo Art Revealed In Higher Quality

At the end of 2022, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker director James Gunn was named co-CEO of DC Studios alongside veteran producer Peter Safran.

Gunn is believed to be focusing primarily on the creative side of the DCU and, provided nothing goes disastrously wrong, is expected to remain in his first executive role for anywhere up to a decade. The filmmaker has already worked on Creature Commandos and Peacemaker season 2 and is currently in post-production on Superman.

According to a new report from Puck, Gunn is one of many industry figures who have hybrid deals covering their creative and executive duties. In Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's case, for example, he's likely paid separately for his President and executive producer positions.

Gunn, meanwhile, looks set to score as many as three paydays for his work on Superman.

"There are hybrid people, like Feige and Gunn, who make movies while also overseeing them as executives," the report explains. "These types will have specific talent fees built into their deals."

"Gunn, for instance, will earn directing fees, producing fees, and writing fees for his services on this summer’s Superman—and, presumably, all the follow-up films he will work on, while also serving in his capacity as co-C.E.O. of DC. Even if he didn’t want to be paid, the various labor guilds would require at least minimum fees," it adds.

This is an interesting glimpse behind the curtain and it's easy enough to see why Gunn would be deserving of being compensated like this. His DC Studios role is certainly shaping up to be pretty lucrative if this story is any indication, though the writer and director is nothing if not busy.

Gunn is already thought to be developing Creature Commandos season 2 and has revealed that he's writing another DCU project with an eye to direct. Rumour has it that's going to be a World's Finest movie teaming up Batman and Superman.

We also have a high-quality shot at that recent promotional photo of David Corenswet's Man of Steel. Take a closer look in the X post below.

Better look at David Corenswet's 'SUPERMAN' appearing on promotional march! pic.twitter.com/76NwXx1U8B — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) March 14, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.