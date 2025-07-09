SUPERMAN Has Already Earned $20 Million In Presales; Should Break A Big MAN OF STEEL Record This Weekend

Things are looking good for Superman heading into its opening weekend, as presale ticket sales are currently around $20 million. All signs point to the movie breaking a record held by Man of Steel, too.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Following yesterday's glowing reviews for Superman, it was reported that the movie is eyeing a $100 million - $130 million opening in the U.S. and a $100 million start overseas. That's a global debut of $230 million or more. 

While DC Studios is predicting a conservative $100 million start for the reboot, tracking firms and exhibitors' internal estimates are on the higher side, with a $115 million - $130 million looking likely. That sets the stage for Superman to break a record currently held by 2013's Man of Steel.

That opened to $116.6 million, which, at the time, was the highest debut ever for a Superman movie. Now, all signs point to Superman topping the Zack Snyder-helmed movie, meaning it will land the biggest debut for the Man of Tomorrow ever. 

For comparison, Superman: The Movie opened to just shy of $7.5 million in 1978, with the sequel debuting with $14.1 million (these figures are unadjusted for inflation, but those were impressive starts at the time). Superman III had a $13.3 million opening despite being panned, while the awful Superman IV: Quest for Peace only made $5.6 million during its first weekend in theaters. 

In terms of modern Superman movies, Superman Returns struggled to take off in 2006 with a $52.5 million three-day haul and $84.5 million over the long Fourth of July weekend. 

As noted, Man of Steel holds the domestic record with $116.6 million, a figure Superman should be able to quite easily fly beyond. The DCU movie won't top 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as that had a huge $166 million start, but it wasn't a solo Superman adventue and obviously benefited from the Dark Knight's presence. 

Back to this weekend, and according to Deadline, Superman has already earned an impressive $20 million in presales. That places it above Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and puts it in the same territory as movies like Suicide Squad, Captain Marvel, and The Batman, all of which were box office hits. 

Things are looking good for Superman, with an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which has seen it "Certified Fresh" by the review aggregator. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Forthas
Forthas - 7/9/2025, 5:52 AM
"The DCU movie won't top 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as that had a huge $166 million start...but it wasn't a solo Superman adventue"

Superman 2025 is not a solo Superman film!
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 7/9/2025, 5:56 AM
@Forthas - Superman also doesn't feature the other 2 most popular DC characters.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/9/2025, 6:00 AM
@Forthas - I mean let's be honest though, he is the main character in 2025's...unlike Superman basically being a supporting character in BvS (where he should have been the main).
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/9/2025, 6:04 AM
@UnderBelly - he should have been equal!

But snyder wanted to make a batman movie 😮‍💨
Forthas
Forthas - 7/9/2025, 6:11 AM
@ComicBookPsycho -
@UnderBelly
@JurassicClunge

Well...a Green Lantern, Hawk girl, Mr. Terrific and Krypto were prominently featured in the marketing and had more than cameo roles. Sounds like a team up to me!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/9/2025, 5:58 AM
I hope it does well enough. I've read some of the reviews and while its positive. I'm concerned for the all the 'sillyness'thats been highlighted, even in the positive reviews.

I'm hoping if we do get a sequel Gunn will pass the reins onto someone else.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 7/9/2025, 6:00 AM
Yeah, but how well is it going to hold in the second week?

That’s the question.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/9/2025, 6:01 AM
🧐 something about the critical reception just feels off TO ME. I've never seen a film described as messy, overstuffed, tonally inconsistent been given such positive reviews in the same damn reviews that describe it as such.


I'm not saying the movie is bad (I'm yet to see it) but usually when these buzz words are used the film gets ripped to shreds.

I feel like Gunn got in at the perfect time to get a pass.

. People are sick of the snydercucks and want to shut them up forever
. Marvel have hit a stale patch & people are looking for something new
. We have been starved of Superman solo movies for over 10 years

Just my thoughts 😮‍💨

Now I await for the rabid Gunn nuts to attack me 🤣

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/9/2025, 6:04 AM
@JurassicClunge - You have the most hilarious posts! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/9/2025, 6:09 AM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/9/2025, 6:11 AM
Man of Steel's $116 million from 2013 is actually $160 million in today's currency.

