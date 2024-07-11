SUPERMAN: James Gunn Unveils Official Logo For The Movie One Year Before It Swoops Into Theaters

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Unveils Official Logo For The Movie One Year Before It Swoops Into Theaters

With exactly one year to go until Superman arrives in theaters, filmmaker and DC Studios boss James Gunn has shared a first official look at the iconic logo for the DCU's Man of Tomorrow. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Rumours have been swirling for the past day or so that Marvel Studios might release the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World today. Unfortunately, their usual trailer release time has been and gone, so we're hoping it's on the way this evening.  

In the meantime, we can put the spotlight on another great American icon! With just one year to go before DC Studios releases Superman in theaters, James Gunn has shared the official logo for the DCU's Man of Steel. 

We've seen this on the hero's chest both in an official photo and countless set photos, of course, but the hi-res shot offers our clearest look at the eye-catching Kingdom Come-inspired design yet. It's also quite the departure from what we've seen in the past. 

That was perhaps inevitable, especially when Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran decided to replace Henry Cavill as Superman. 

Talking about that decision last year, Gunn said, "We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast. For me, it’s about, 'Who do I want to cast as Superman, and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast? 'And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry."

"I like Henry, I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s getting dicked around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons."

While he's moving on from the past, Gunn is also keen to start exploring the DC Universe in a way that hasn't been done before on screen. "I have an incredibly deep connection to these characters, to these stories, and to wanting to create that type of magic not only in the kid that I was, but in the connection that I had with my father, with friends later on. And wanting to create a unified world in DC where we tell stories."

"This is not only a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it’s a once opportunity. It’s me, now. No one has ever gotten to do this before. And how could I say no to that?"

Check out the new Superman logo below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Heroes & Villains Assemble For A Super-Showdown In Latest Set Photos/Video - SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN: Heroes & Villains Assemble For A Super-Showdown In Latest Set Photos/Video - SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal A Closer Look At David Corenswet's Battle-Damaged Man Of Steel
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal A Closer Look At David Corenswet's Battle-Damaged Man Of Steel
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/11/2024, 12:37 PM
See, folks! DC isn't all dark doom and gloom!
valmic
valmic - 7/11/2024, 12:38 PM
Rest in Peace Shelly Duvall

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/11/2024, 12:46 PM
@valmic - No one will ever fill her shoes.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/11/2024, 1:15 PM
@valmic - Such a tragic life, such a tragic loss. Her work with Altman is essential viewing.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/11/2024, 12:39 PM
?si=Xxd_Lyrd-Lncwh9g
PaKent
PaKent - 7/11/2024, 12:40 PM
ugh, it looks childish and cartoonish, but I'm sure kids are going to like it
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 7/11/2024, 12:44 PM
@PaKent - [frick]ing source material
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 12:41 PM
That’s a pretty logo imo!!.

User Comment Image
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/11/2024, 12:42 PM
Looks like a tray my mom snorts coke on
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/11/2024, 12:43 PM
Thanks. I hate it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2024, 12:43 PM
This will be great. Ushering a new and great era of DC movies

#InGunnWeTrust
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/11/2024, 12:43 PM
I like it. Definitely enforces this new tone and it feels a better fit for Superman. He is not supposed to be a dark brooding figure.
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 7/11/2024, 12:45 PM
My Superman is depressed 24/7 and is on a suicide watch.

#restorethesnyderverse
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 7/11/2024, 12:52 PM
@Spawnnn - hahaha
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/11/2024, 12:46 PM
Don't mind the logo. Maybe we'll see the first trailer at Christmas.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/11/2024, 12:49 PM
Simple yet great. I dig it. Not my favorite look, but reminds me off the Timm/JLU universe which is my FAV version/incarnation of Supes. I hope this movie delivers.

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/11/2024, 12:50 PM
Superman:Dawn Of Superfriends
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/11/2024, 12:50 PM
Looks like the logo you'd see on the toy packaging for this:

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2024, 12:55 PM
When i say the D&W process to be inorganic, rushed and desperate, this is a good example.

Gunn is doing it little by little with his reveals. They have been shooting for a while and we just got this official logo. The costume, although divisive, was also revealed slowly. The cast, the bts, the on location shoots, the early waatwr eggs. All leading to a full blown blockbuster movie hype next year.

Marvel be like:

"We have DP, we have wolverine, we made the costume yellow, you will see a lot of foxmen and mcu characters, oh the strike is about to start, release the pics asap, we might have TS too, etc..."
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/11/2024, 1:29 PM
@vectorsigma - Maybe because this movie is out in a year and D&W is out in 2weeks. Maybe?!
Doodoopaypa
Doodoopaypa - 7/11/2024, 12:55 PM
Who cares, Superman sucks
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/11/2024, 12:56 PM
Oh man, its not aligned and it makes me furious to notice it
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/11/2024, 12:56 PM
Kinda wish he went with something else since we already saw a red and yellow KC logo.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 12:59 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I get yah but it hasn’t been done in the films yet to my knowledge atleast so it’s something fresh for a wider audience.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/11/2024, 12:57 PM
This will be the best live action Superman of the last 30 years, easily. Thank you, James Gunn!
grouch
grouch - 7/11/2024, 1:03 PM
the nonce can't even restrain himself from a sexual innuendo on an official image with that caption. and don't tell me it isn't.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/11/2024, 1:35 PM
@grouch - It isn't. Are you disappointed?
Origame
Origame - 7/11/2024, 1:40 PM
Still funny the big deal they made firing Henry cavill only to get a guy who looks just like him.

No offense to the new guy, but this feels like when they were hiring for superman returns and got Brandon routh particularly because he resembled Christopher reeves.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/11/2024, 1:46 PM
Turn it upside down and it looks like an erect…
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder