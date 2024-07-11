SUPERMAN: James Gunn Unveils Official Logo For The Movie One Year Before It Swoops Into Theaters

Rumours have been swirling for the past day or so that Marvel Studios might release the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World today. Unfortunately, their usual trailer release time has been and gone, so we're hoping it's on the way this evening.

In the meantime, we can put the spotlight on another great American icon! With just one year to go before DC Studios releases Superman in theaters, James Gunn has shared the official logo for the DCU's Man of Steel.

We've seen this on the hero's chest both in an official photo and countless set photos, of course, but the hi-res shot offers our clearest look at the eye-catching Kingdom Come-inspired design yet. It's also quite the departure from what we've seen in the past.

That was perhaps inevitable, especially when Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran decided to replace Henry Cavill as Superman.

Talking about that decision last year, Gunn said, "We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast. For me, it’s about, 'Who do I want to cast as Superman, and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast? 'And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry."

"I like Henry, I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s getting dicked around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons."

While he's moving on from the past, Gunn is also keen to start exploring the DC Universe in a way that hasn't been done before on screen. "I have an incredibly deep connection to these characters, to these stories, and to wanting to create that type of magic not only in the kid that I was, but in the connection that I had with my father, with friends later on. And wanting to create a unified world in DC where we tell stories."

"This is not only a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it’s a once opportunity. It’s me, now. No one has ever gotten to do this before. And how could I say no to that?"

Check out the new Superman logo below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.