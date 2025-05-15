SUPERMAN: Kal-El Confronts Lex Luthor In New Stills; Nicholas Hoult Teases His "Relentless" Villain

Three new stills have been released from Superman, with the spotlight put squarely on a confrontation between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor. Nicholas Hoult, meanwhile, has shared new character details...

News
By JoshWilding - May 15, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Entertainment Weekly

DC Studios is keeping the momentum going from yesterday's Superman trailer release by sharing three new stills (via Entertainment Weekly).

In those, we see a tense confrontation between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor, a behind-the-scenes shot with actors David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and filmmaker James Gunn, and the LexCorp CEO looking far from pleased. 

The site spoke with Hoult about playing the iconic comic book villain, and the actor explained how this Lex is more than a match for Superman. 

"Superman's so powerful and unstoppable in many ways that you need to have a character that feels like, 'Okay, how is this person dangerous? How could this person potentially win and come out on top?'" Hoult pondered. "He's obsessive and determined and relentless, and there's a lot of emotion pushing through all of that in a way." 

"The gadgets and tech he's working with are beyond those things that we can imagine," the actor continued. "He's someone who really worked hard for a long time in terms of science and himself and how he wants to be perceived and his intellect."

"Even, for me, physically in this, I wanted him to feel like he was as much alpha as possible, where he's someone who's, in his mind, done everything he possibly could for himself but also for humanity in some ways. In his mind, he should be adored."

"And then this person, this superhuman, this alien has come along who all those things come naturally to in many ways. That gives him a deep, deep resentment," Hoult concluded.

While Lex is a villain we've seen an awful lot of on screen over the years, it definitely sounds like Gunn and Hoult have set out to show new sides of the character in Superman. And, after Jesse Eisenberg's divisive take on Lex, the only way is up for the twisted scientist on screen. 

Check out those new Superman stills in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 11:16 AM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/15/2025, 1:12 PM
@SuperCat - I'm not the biggest DC fan...Anyone have any info on who this Hulkbuster type droid is that's yolking up this nerfed up Superman's ass?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/15/2025, 1:17 PM
@Feralwookiee - I don't know if thats a serious question but...Leaks say its Ultraman parading as "The Hammer Of Boravia"
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 1:21 PM
@Feralwookiee - LOL! I was wondering the same.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/15/2025, 1:29 PM
@BlackStar25 - That's a serious question. I have no idea what any of that means so I'll google. Thank you!
Matador
Matador - 5/15/2025, 11:22 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2025, 11:24 AM
Sounds good!!.

I know there have been some takes like this in the past but it seems like this Lex doesn’t come from wealth like some iterations but is moreso a self made man whose created this corporation and many extraordinary things but along comes this being for who in his mind things come easily to due to his abilities and becomes the focal point of attention thus his ego and insecurity can’t handle that which leads to jealousy and resentment.

I honestly prefer a Lex that comes from more humble beginnings so to speak because I think it gives more validity to his issues with Superman even if we know he’s in the wrong.

Anyway , can’t wait to see more of Hoult’s Lex since I have enjoyed what I’ve seen so far!!.

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/15/2025, 12:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Gunn has showed he is pulling from alot of different history's for this film. Lex in most of the earlier stories didn't come from money. I know some have theorized that the company is still LuthorCorp because he got it from his father and hasn't changed the name yet. I don't think that is the case. James is a big fan of Smallville and that was the company name until the last episode. And I personally always felt that name sounds more like a corporate name.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 11:25 AM
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 11:29 AM
@SuperCat - seamless 😆
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/15/2025, 1:42 PM
@SuperCat - PERFECT!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 11:29 AM
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 11:30 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 100% upgrade 👀
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/15/2025, 1:13 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Niiiiiiiiiice.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/15/2025, 1:42 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 1:55 PM
@Nomis929 - I've had time to carefully process that court room scene over and I've come to the rather obvious conclusion that Lex had actually tried to save her. Think about it, Had she quickly doused herself in that sweat nector, she could have survived the firey explosion.
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/15/2025, 3:06 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 11:31 AM
Reminds me of the jolly rancher scene in BVS 😆
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 12:05 PM
@JurassicClunge - how? There's not only no candy in the scene but Lex Luthor is actually in it.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 2:36 PM
@Pictilli - both played lex.

Cope 🤡
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 2:45 PM
@JurassicClunge - Jesse Zuckerberg played himself. Just like Ezra Miller, Gall Gadot, and Jason Momoa did.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 2:52 PM
@Pictilli - nope Jessie player Lex, look up the credits 🤡
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 2:53 PM
@JurassicClunge - in name only. He sucked and so did his writing. Third worst casting in superhero movie history.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 5:49 PM
@Pictilli - i never said he was great...only said that he was lex 😌
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 6:12 PM
@JurassicClunge - then wtf are you arguing with me for?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 6:18 PM
@Pictilli - you @'d me with your personal opinion 🤡 i responded with facts 😌.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 6:34 PM
@JurassicClunge - yet we both think Eisenberg sucked
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/15/2025, 6:56 PM
@Pictilli - I thought he played the role well as that's what they were going for but he wasn't what I wanted from lex 😌
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/15/2025, 11:53 AM
He's probably telling Superman to come in and work on Sunday.


User Comment Image


If you get it, you get it.
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/15/2025, 12:09 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I love you!🤣🤣🤣
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/15/2025, 12:20 PM
@Steel86 -
thank you?.....

User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 5/15/2025, 1:37 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO -
User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 5/15/2025, 2:53 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO -
....and also not to forget those TPS reports.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 5/15/2025, 3:23 PM
@spr0cks -
Don't forget about the new cover sheet for the TPS Report...! I'll re-send the memo...! ☮️😁
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/15/2025, 11:59 AM
[frick] your desk Lex
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/15/2025, 1:14 PM
@MisterBones - Is that similar to "[frick] yo couch"?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/15/2025, 1:24 PM
@Feralwookiee - the kryptonian version yea lol
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 12:06 PM
Looks like we are also getting Lex in the green and purple power suit:

User Comment Image

Awesome
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/15/2025, 12:12 PM
@Pictilli - nice. But what’s that creepy green baby? 😆
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/15/2025, 12:13 PM
@JustAWaffle - a Lex experiment. Probably a kryptonite baby
1 2 3

