SUPERMAN: Kal-El Confronts Lex Luthor In New Stills; Nicholas Hoult Teases His "Relentless" Villain

DC Studios is keeping the momentum going from yesterday's Superman trailer release by sharing three new stills (via Entertainment Weekly).

In those, we see a tense confrontation between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor, a behind-the-scenes shot with actors David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and filmmaker James Gunn, and the LexCorp CEO looking far from pleased.

The site spoke with Hoult about playing the iconic comic book villain, and the actor explained how this Lex is more than a match for Superman.

"Superman's so powerful and unstoppable in many ways that you need to have a character that feels like, 'Okay, how is this person dangerous? How could this person potentially win and come out on top?'" Hoult pondered. "He's obsessive and determined and relentless, and there's a lot of emotion pushing through all of that in a way."

"The gadgets and tech he's working with are beyond those things that we can imagine," the actor continued. "He's someone who really worked hard for a long time in terms of science and himself and how he wants to be perceived and his intellect."

"Even, for me, physically in this, I wanted him to feel like he was as much alpha as possible, where he's someone who's, in his mind, done everything he possibly could for himself but also for humanity in some ways. In his mind, he should be adored."

"And then this person, this superhuman, this alien has come along who all those things come naturally to in many ways. That gives him a deep, deep resentment," Hoult concluded.

While Lex is a villain we've seen an awful lot of on screen over the years, it definitely sounds like Gunn and Hoult have set out to show new sides of the character in Superman. And, after Jesse Eisenberg's divisive take on Lex, the only way is up for the twisted scientist on screen.

Check out those new Superman stills in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.