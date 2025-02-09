SUPERMAN: Krypto Takes Flight On New Merchandise Featuring The DCU's Superdog

We're eagerly anticipating a TV spot or trailer for Superman being released during today's Puppy Bowl - which is still taking place as we write this - but in the meantime, we have some new Krypto content for you!

Merchandise featuring the DCU's Superdog has swooped onto social media along with a graphic of Krypto taking flight. The latter is part of Warner Bros.' efforts to promote James Gunn's upcoming reboot during this popular precursor to the Super Bowl.

The DC Studios boss has also taken centre stage alongside his pet pooch, Ozu, the inspiration for Superman's interpretation of Krypto. "Superman’s best friend Krypto has all the powers of Superman," Gunn says in a newly released video, "and is as lovable and mischievous as many of the irresistible pups you’ll see today."

Warner Bros. decided to skip the Super Bowl, though many studios are reluctant to spend tens of millions of dollars on 30-second sneak peeks.

That means Superman won't be highlighted during the Big Game, though we're still expecting new content from Marvel Studios and Paramount Pictures (Thunderbolts* and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning sneak peeks remain likely).

Gunn has previously warned that the DCU's Krypto may not be the version of the superpowered pooch we know and love from the comics. "[Superman's] relationship with Krypto is complicated," the filmmaker teased. "He’s not nearly the best dog. There’s a lot more to Krypto than you see in this trailer."

"You'll see in the movie that Krypto probably comes off as a better dog in the trailer than he is in the movie," Gunn added. "Pretty terrible dog! You love him because he's a dog and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog."

Check out Superman's take on Krypto below and stay tuned for that new look at the movie.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.