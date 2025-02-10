LILO & STITCH: Experiment 626 Invades The Super Bowl In Hilarious "Big Game" TV Spot And Poster

The hope was that yesterday evening's Super Bowl might finally bring us the first Lilo & Stitch trailer. Well, while there's still no sign of footage from the movie itself, we do have a fun new "Big Game" TV spot featuring Experiment 626 on the loose at the Super Bowl.

Disney appears to be having a blast marketing its next live-action remake, with previous posters and teasers showing Experiment 626 poking fun at Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and even laying waste to the House of Mouse's iconic castle.

In this "Big Game" preview, Stitch causes chaos at the Super Bowl as only he can. Like the poster that joins in, the TV spot is pretty hilarious. However, a trailer offering a better idea of what's to come in this reimagining of the animated 2002 classic does now feel overdue.

It's been more than two decades since Lilo & Stitch was released, but the franchise has only grown in popularity in recent years. The character still has a major presence in the Disney theme parks and it's hard to escape merchandise featuring the beloved character's likeness.

Last October, we spoke to Stitch's creator and voice actor Chris Sanders about The Wild Robot and asked for his thoughts on Stitch's enduring popularity.

"Yeah, he’s become more popular than ever," the filmmaker acknowledged. "Something I’ve been aware of now [Laughs] since the film’s release. He was huge when the film came out, but he’s everywhere now. It’s really cool."

Lilo & Stitch was originally planned as a Disney+ Original before shifting to a theatrical release. That's part of Disney's shift to prioritising box office revenue over streaming subscribers and not necessarily a sign of confidence in the movie (which does look very good).

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the movie stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. The movie arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Check out the fun new "Big Game" TV spot and poster for Lilo & Stitch below (via Toonado.com).