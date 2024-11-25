LILO & STITCH: New Teaser Trailer For Upcoming Live-Action Remake Finally Unleashes Experiment 626

Disney's track record with live-action adaptations has been spotty at best. Some have exceeded expectations, while others have either disappointed fans or completely missed the point of what the original animated movies set out to do.

In the case of Lilo & Stitch, everything we've seen from the movie so far has been exactly what fans of Experiment 626 were hoping for. Now, a 30-second teaser trailer - for what was once a Disney+ exclusive - has been released which and the adorable Stitch unleashes chaos on a beach in Hawaii.

This sneak peek will almost certainly play in theaters before Moana 2 this weekend, and a full-length trailer may drop in time for Mufasa: The Lion King. Bizarrely, Disney still hasn't released the Snow White trailer despite the fact it leaked in HD quality over the weekend (it hasn't even been taken down as we write this).

More than two decades have passed since Lilo & Stitch was released, but the franchise has only grown in popularity over the past few years. The character still has a major presence in the Disney theme parks and it's hard to miss all the merchandise available featuring Stitch's likeness.

Discussing Stitch's enduring legacy, creator and voice actor Chris Sanders recently said, "I like that the story and the characters have endured. It was my wish that the story and characters would have staying power, and I'm really glad that they have. I've never stopped doing the voice."

"I do it for all the different stage shows and parades and everything, and it's nice to, several times a year, be able to revisit that character."

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the movie stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. The movie arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

You can watch the new teaser trailer below (via Toonado.com).