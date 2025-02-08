RUMOR: Elliot Page Has Met With Marvel Studios About A Potential Role

On the heels of the recent news that Elliot Page is set to re-team with Inception director Christopher Nolan on his upcoming adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, we're hearing that The Umbrella Academy star might be in line for an MCU role in the near future.

Though we don't have many details, scooper MTTSH claims that Page has met with Marvel Studios for a potential part in an upcoming project.

As we're sure any fan of 20th Century Fox's now defunct X-Men franchise will be aware, this wouldn't be Page's first Marvel Comics role, as he - then still known as Ellen Page - played Kitty Pryde, aka Shadowcast, in X-Men: The Last Stand and Days of Future Past. Though it's highly unlikely that Page would be in talks to reprise that particular role, he could be on the studio's radar for the long-awaited X-Men reboot, as casting rumors have been picking up steam over the past few weeks.

There are numerous other possibilities, of course, including the upcoming Avengers movies and the (still not officially announced) Midnight Sons film.

Though we're still waiting on an official announcement, Marvel does seem to be making moves on the X-Men movie behind-the-scenes. No director is attached (that we know of), but the amount of casting rumors from various reliable sources doing the rounds would seem to indicate that the studio is quietly assembling its new line-up.

Previous rumors have claimed that Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are being eyed to play Cyclops, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink a likely pick for Jean Grey. We've also heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

More recently, Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo, Euphoria) has been rumored to be up for Mystique, and Julia Butters (The Gray Man, The Fablemans) is said to be in talks to play Pryde.

Earlier today, we reported on a slightly more out-there rumor that Denzel Washington might be set to play the villain - possibly Magneto.

Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

As for when we might finally see this long-awaited X-Men reboot, The Hot Mic's John Rocha believes that the "big unspoken secret in Hollywood" is that the movie will release 2-3 months after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Co-host Jeff Sneider agrees that the film will likely hit theaters that year, but feels it will be more like 5-6 months after Secret Wars.