RUMOR: Elliot Page Has Met With Marvel Studios About A Potential Role

According to a new rumor, Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) has met with Marvel Studios about a potential role in an upcoming project...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 08, 2025 04:02 PM EST
On the heels of the recent news that Elliot Page is set to re-team with Inception director Christopher Nolan on his upcoming adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, we're hearing that The Umbrella Academy star might be in line for an MCU role in the near future.

Though we don't have many details, scooper MTTSH claims that Page has met with Marvel Studios for a potential part in an upcoming project.

As we're sure any fan of 20th Century Fox's now defunct X-Men franchise will be aware, this wouldn't be Page's first Marvel Comics role, as he - then still known as Ellen Page - played Kitty Pryde, aka Shadowcast, in X-Men: The Last Stand and Days of Future Past. Though it's highly unlikely that Page would be in talks to reprise that particular role, he could be on the studio's radar for the long-awaited X-Men reboot, as casting rumors have been picking up steam over the past few weeks.

There are numerous other possibilities, of course, including the upcoming Avengers movies and the (still not officially announced) Midnight Sons film.

Though we're still waiting on an official announcement, Marvel does seem to be making moves on the X-Men movie behind-the-scenes. No director is attached (that we know of), but the amount of casting rumors from various reliable sources doing the rounds would seem to indicate that the studio is quietly assembling its new line-up.

Previous rumors have claimed that Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are being eyed to play Cyclops, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink a likely pick for Jean Grey. We've also heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

More recently, Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo, Euphoria) has been rumored to be up for Mystique, and Julia Butters (The Gray Man, The Fablemans) is said to be in talks to play Pryde.

Earlier today, we reported on a slightly more out-there rumor that Denzel Washington might be set to play the villain - possibly Magneto. 

Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

As for when we might finally see this long-awaited X-Men reboot, The Hot Mic's John Rocha believes that the "big unspoken secret in Hollywood" is that the movie will release 2-3 months after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Co-host Jeff Sneider agrees that the film will likely hit theaters that year, but feels it will be more like 5-6 months after Secret Wars.

JustBrootal
JustBrootal - 2/8/2025, 4:31 PM
Maybe Morph ?
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 4:43 PM
@JustBrootal -

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/8/2025, 5:01 PM
@JustBrootal - All I know for sure he is too old for the ages most are reporting they are going for with the actual Xmen team members but some kind of metamorph WOULD make sense I guess in the same way Hunter makes sense for Mystique.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/8/2025, 4:31 PM
Oh geeze. Marvel/Disney just Love not making money I guess
Amaru
Amaru - 2/8/2025, 4:33 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Not everyone is as dumb as you, they will still make money.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/8/2025, 4:42 PM
@Oberlin4Prez

Nolan has cast Page in his next movie and it’s going to be a big fat tittied hit.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 4:42 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - If they don't cast The X-Men properly then I will not be watching it.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/8/2025, 4:58 PM
@Amaru - did I hurt your feelings? "Elliot" is a very toxic individual these days and I don't think Disney needs more of that. Maybe it'll be different, but only time will tell.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/8/2025, 5:29 PM
@Oberlin4Prez

How is Elliot Page toxic?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/8/2025, 4:33 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 4:40 PM
@AllsNotGood - I've tired of her pretending to be a him.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/8/2025, 4:44 PM
@marvel72 - User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 4:34 PM
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/8/2025, 5:26 PM
@marvel72 - User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 4:35 PM
There's your new Wolverine.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/8/2025, 4:42 PM
Morph?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 2/8/2025, 4:46 PM
I prefer his sister, Ellen more.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 2/8/2025, 4:50 PM
Spider boy confirmed!!
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/8/2025, 4:51 PM
The irony of him playing Morph isn’t lost

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 2/8/2025, 4:57 PM
@KwisatzHaderach - her
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 2/8/2025, 4:53 PM
The only acceptable character is a multiverse variant names Kit Pryde
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 4:56 PM
Rest in peace Ellen Page.

We missed out on decades of performances from her.

narrow290
narrow290 - 2/8/2025, 5:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - great interview
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 4:57 PM
Stick some chicken fillets in her bra and she can comeback as Kitty Pryde.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 2/8/2025, 4:57 PM
What a crazy world we live in. I pray she gets the help she needs.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 4:59 PM
@InfinitePunches -

She won't get it because the lunatics are running the asylum.
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 2/8/2025, 4:59 PM
@InfinitePunches - back in your cave moron!
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/8/2025, 5:26 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea

I am genuinely curious how trans people affect your daily life. They account for less than one percent of the population.

What’s funnier is that so called tough guy neckbeards are so sensitive over these things. You bitch and cry on this site more than anyone.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/8/2025, 5:29 PM
@InfinitePunches - He got the help he needed: HRT, gender affirming surgeries, social transitioning.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/8/2025, 5:02 PM
She would be perfect as morph

Hope she gets it
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/8/2025, 5:04 PM
I thought Trump ended DEI in USA
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2025, 5:08 PM
I’m sure people on here love this rumor lol.

Anyway aside from it being an original or reimagined character , I could see him as Jessie Drake who is a transgender character & mutant…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

The other character is Morph.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/8/2025, 5:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Last I checked Marvel didn't have anywhere near as many LGBT characters as DC and very few Trans-males unless you count metamorphs.

I think there was one I read about called Jake who ended up being tricked into a Super soldier trial whilst on hormone therapy (which he didn't disclose and all on the specific trial born female) resulting in him being the only one to survive. Gave him fire based powers IF they actualy connected with that aspect of the actor at all rather than just any male character going.

I could however, if they wanted, see Page being the new Kid Loki all things considered.
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/8/2025, 5:11 PM
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/8/2025, 5:15 PM
Are we sure she’s even gonna be around in a couple years. I mean watch her content and interviews. Someone call her a whambulance bc she’s quite the emotionally fragile little Debbie Downer

User Comment Image
TheNightmareVirus
TheNightmareVirus - 2/8/2025, 5:15 PM
Kitty Pryde? No, no, I think you mean his real name! Doggy Pryde!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/8/2025, 5:21 PM
May not be in talks at all, may be a minor supporting role not a Supe, may be voicing a Dragon for all we know but sure all the normal crowd go off on one, just when I thought the site was getting better for mature conversations about nerdy stuff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2025, 5:26 PM
@Apophis71 - this site is never gonna get better…

It’s just a cesspool now that still has some good eggs but not many
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/8/2025, 5:34 PM
Why panda to these people, she is a woman. She might like to dress and behave like a man, fine by me BUT she is still a woman. Utter nonsense and about time we all got back to reality. And no earth is not flat, and not you won’t fall of the edge…
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/8/2025, 5:35 PM
@Spike101 - User Comment Image
