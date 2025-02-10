CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Way Ahead of DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE In China Ticket Pre-Sales

China has become one of the most important box office regions for major studios over the years, and often proves to be a huge factor in a movie going on to achieve global blockbuster status.

The China Film Administration (CFA) is notoriously strict about which films are granted permission to release in the country (and escape without cuts/edits), but Captain America: Brave New World will officially hit theaters day-and-date in mainland China on February 14, and ticket pre-sales are very strong.

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, pre-sales are at $346k, which is significantly higher than Marvel's most recent movie, the R-rated Deadpool and Wolverine ($221k).

This doesn't guarantee that Brave New World will be a big hit in China, of course, but it is a sign that there's a lot of positive buzz around the movie in the build-up to its release.

Check out a full breakdown of how Brave New World's pre-sales compare to other recent China releases, along with a new poster and some recent social media promos.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.