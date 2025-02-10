CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Way Ahead Of DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE In China Ticket Pre-Sales

China ticket pre-sale numbers for Captain America: Brave New World are in, and it's looking good for Marvel Studios' latest MCU movie in Zhongguo...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 10, 2025 06:02 AM EST

China has become one of the most important box office regions for major studios over the years, and often proves to be a huge factor in a movie going on to achieve global blockbuster status.

The China Film Administration (CFA) is notoriously strict about which films are granted permission to release in the country (and escape without cuts/edits), but Captain America: Brave New World will officially hit theaters day-and-date in mainland China on February 14, and ticket pre-sales are very strong.

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, pre-sales are at $346k, which is significantly higher than Marvel's most recent movie, the R-rated Deadpool and Wolverine ($221k).

This doesn't guarantee that Brave New World will be a big hit in China, of course, but it is a sign that there's a lot of positive buzz around the movie in the build-up to its release.

Check out a full breakdown of how Brave New World's pre-sales compare to other recent China releases, along with a new poster and some recent social media promos.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/10/2025, 6:19 AM
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 7:14 AM
@AllsGood - Ok you have to pick another thumbs up gif or I'm no longer sharing my snacks with you during lunchtime.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/10/2025, 7:20 AM
@DarthOmega -
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/10/2025, 6:22 AM
That's crazy.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 2/10/2025, 6:22 AM
Do they think Red Hulk is the People's Republic Hulk?
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/10/2025, 6:27 AM
User Comment Image
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/10/2025, 6:28 AM
This makes sense considering some of the plot lines consist of international tensions between America and Japan/China I believe.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/10/2025, 6:30 AM
Captain America: Brave New World

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/10/2025, 6:49 AM
They still think it's Steve.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/10/2025, 7:09 AM
Well hulk is red and it's a lucky colour for then 🤣
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 7:12 AM
Whoa. Considering the way they treated Chadwick on the Black Panther poster, this is surprising.

User Comment Image

I guess the people of China reject the studios B.S
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/10/2025, 7:29 AM
@DarthOmega - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 7:33 AM
@harryba11zack - Whoa that's real? Lol. Damn.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/10/2025, 7:34 AM
@DarthOmega - from what i've seen, it appears so
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 7:36 AM
@harryba11zack - It's be funny if they somehow avoided every trailer and TV spot, walks into the theaters waiting patiently for Steve to show up.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/10/2025, 7:40 AM
@harryba11zack - That's better than the no black guy Black Panther poster - it's got no black guy and a giant red guy.

The true marketing genius would have made Red Hulk Chinese - Red CHULK!!!
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 7:34 AM
They just want to see the white house be demolished by an angry red president.


Kudos to the marketing team over at Marvel 👏🏾

