THUNDERBOLTS* "Big Game" TV Spot, Stills, International Poster, New Synopsis, And Composer Revealed

Yesterday evening's Super Bowl saw Marvel Studios release a "Big Game" trailer for Thunderbolts* (you can check it out here if you missed it) and we now have even more new content from the movie.

For starters, it's been announced that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022's best picture Everything Everywhere All at Once, and this is an unexpected, exciting move on Marvel Studios' part.

We also have an updated synopsis for the movie teasing the team's battle with the villainous Valentina Allegra de Fontaine:

In 'Thunderbolts*,' Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

At this point, it's almost a given that the asterisk in Thunderbolts*'s title stands for *New Avengers.

Marvel Studios has also confirmed today that Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce have joined the cast, with the latter playing a Congressman or Senator based on what we saw in the latest trailer.

Thunderbolts* still hasn't namedropped The Sentry and we'd imagine the plan is to keep the Superman-like villain under wraps until the movie arrives in theaters. We're likely to get at least one more sneak peek after this one, though, so the unhinged hero could take centre stage there.

As well as the 30-second "Big Game" TV spot (it doesn't contain any footage not already seen in the trailer, unfortunately), you can also check out a new international poster and officially released stills from Thunderbolts* below.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.