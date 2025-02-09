THUNDERBOLTS* "Big Game" Trailer Released - The Avengers Are Missing And Sentry's Darkness Is Unleashed!

THUNDERBOLTS* &quot;Big Game&quot; Trailer Released - The Avengers Are Missing And Sentry's Darkness Is Unleashed!

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer and poster for Thunderbolts*, revealing more about the MCU's latest superhero team and offering our first look at The Sentry unleashed! Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 09, 2025 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Thunderbolts* and The Sentry is finally unleashed! Interestingly, the character is largely hidden in shadow, though there's likely a good reason for that.

A literal shadow falls over New York City, suggesting this isn't The Sentry the MCU's newest superhero team is facing. No, it's The Void, Robert Reynolds' darker half, and a force that, in the comics, is damn-near unstoppable.

We'd imagine The Sentry's classic costume will be showcased before this insanely powerful - and, uh, insane - super soldier's darker half puts the world at risk. However, with the Avengers still M.I.A., only the Thunderbolts can stop him.

Much of the latest Thunderbolts* trailer is devoted to exploring the team's dynamic. While this may not be a comic-accurate lineup, it feels like Marvel Studios has chosen well with these characters from franchises like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Ant-Man and The Wasp.

There's also a glimpse of the new-look Avengers Tower, though we'll be delving into that and the rest of this sneak peek's biggest moments in our trailer breakdown tomorrow. 

Check out the new "Big Game" poster and trailer for Thunderbolts* below. 

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Geraldine Viswanathan Responds To Rumors She's Playing The MCU's Songbird
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Geraldine Viswanathan Responds To Rumors She's Playing The MCU's Songbird
THUNDERBOLTS*: Geraldine Viswanathan On Her Mysterious Character And Terrifying MCU Debut
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*: Geraldine Viswanathan On Her Mysterious Character And "Terrifying" MCU Debut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/9/2025, 7:07 PM
Looked generic and uninspired. 😑
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 2/9/2025, 7:24 PM
@Feralwookiee - I hate the gray tone of the cinematography it looks like die hard 5 or something
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/9/2025, 7:31 PM
@Feralwookiee - so.....standard modern MCU.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/9/2025, 7:31 PM
@Gabimaru - there are only three Die Hard man , dont try to gasligth me.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/9/2025, 7:08 PM
Marvel Studios has released a new trailer and poster for Thunderbolts

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/9/2025, 7:32 PM
@AllsGood - why these guys invite shapeshifters and demons to his show? instagram is full of this satanic psyop
PantherKing
PantherKing - 2/9/2025, 7:08 PM
Love the camera work and cinematography
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/9/2025, 7:32 PM
@PantherKing - and nothing else
Robby
Robby - 2/9/2025, 7:09 PM
No one asked for more of Ghost or Taskmaster
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/9/2025, 7:16 PM
@Robby - no one asked you to comment about something you didn't ask for
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/9/2025, 7:17 PM
@Robby - which is why one of them is dying immediately
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/9/2025, 7:25 PM
@Robby - I dont think you'll need to worry about Taskmaster.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 2/9/2025, 7:09 PM
Looks like it’s gonna be a blast!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/9/2025, 7:10 PM
Underwhelming
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 2/9/2025, 7:10 PM
“The Avengers Are Missing And Sentry's Darkness Us Unleasked!“

Josh wilding and his six figures strike again.

Absolute imbecile.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 2/9/2025, 7:12 PM
It's an awesome big change trailer.
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 2/9/2025, 7:13 PM
User Comment Image

Taskmaster is definitely dying.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/9/2025, 7:14 PM
@TheBlueMorpho - well, where the hell is Sam? Is he dying too???
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/9/2025, 7:15 PM
@TheBlueMorpho - what makes you say that?
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 2/9/2025, 7:19 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Barely in any of the spots or trailers. Every Thunderbolt has had a line of dialogue at some point except Taskmaster
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 2/9/2025, 7:23 PM
@TheBlueMorpho -

User Comment Image
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 2/9/2025, 7:26 PM
@KennKathleen Doubt Sam will show up.
Repian
Repian - 2/9/2025, 7:14 PM
The MCU has become junk food.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/9/2025, 7:31 PM
@Repian - the MCU has inherently been popcorn entertainment since they are blockbusters

Doesn’t mean they can’t have messages or depth but they are and have always been commercial endeavors.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/9/2025, 7:33 PM
@Repian - Superhero movies are always junk food....but they used to be quality junk food, now they are just artificial bad taste cotton candy
Itwasme
Itwasme - 2/9/2025, 7:15 PM
Looks pretty good. I like how they can play off the first Avengers movie indirectly.
Skestra
Skestra - 2/9/2025, 7:16 PM
Marvel is back on track, baby! LET'S DO THIS!

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 2/9/2025, 7:17 PM
I was sure the comments would be obsessed with this after that trailer. Damn i lost my touch with yall haha

Anyways that was awesome. And this is the direction I want MCU to go in as far as tone. Like a slightly darker take on mcu phase 3. Maintaining humor and great action and grand spectacles
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/9/2025, 7:25 PM
@Vigor - So Gunn's The Suicide Squad?


The irony.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/9/2025, 7:32 PM
@McMurdo - It look's like David's Ayer's Suicide Squad with less edge and less colour but more attempts at "humour"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/9/2025, 7:17 PM
The poster is certainly unique , I kinda like it due to its relation to Red Guardians line about this being the team in cereal boxes.

Also I like how they bring up people’s issues with the team lineup , very meta.

I like the look of the Void in this and him essentially vanishing those people at the beginning was creatively done!!.

Hopefully the humor in this trailer works better in context but I’m still looking forward to the film!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/9/2025, 7:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - do you play resident evil?

The way they're evolving the super soldier serum (cap to offshoots bucky/red guardian to hulk to sentry) reminds me of the T virus and how they kept trying to tweak the formula

So cool seeing the void hovering in the air like that. Ominously.

There will be a time we have a mcu movie with a lot of capes. Mcu is becoming more superhero'y. Away from their grounded origins. Its due and well deserved 👏🏾
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 2/9/2025, 7:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - someone I know who read the script and maybe seen some early footage said this movie is going to be awesome
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/9/2025, 7:34 PM
@Vigor - yeah , that is cool

Perhaps he does get powers from another version of the super soldier serum which has made Bob powerful in but unfortunately also mentally unstable hence The Void being created.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 2/9/2025, 7:18 PM
This movie is what Brave New World wanted to be
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/9/2025, 7:34 PM
@DiegoMD - a funeral grey palette disaster? ...seriously why they all wear the same jason vorhees unitard?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/9/2025, 7:19 PM
So we're some kind of Thunderbolts*?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/9/2025, 7:19 PM
Are they gonna rename Sentry’s The Void? You know, since they already have the multiversal The Void from Loki and DPAW?
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/9/2025, 7:21 PM
@JFerguson - I don't see why, one is a place, the other one's a dude.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/9/2025, 7:29 PM
@Spidey91 @JFerguson

It would be really cool if when they created him, they somehow unlocked quantum entanglement powers. And so every time he makes someone a shadow, he's actually sending them straight to the Void. Which he's quantum entangled with
Idk I'm just spitting shit
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder