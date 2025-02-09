THUNDERBOLTS* "Big Game" Trailer Released - The Avengers Are Missing And Sentry's Darkness Is Unleashed!

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Thunderbolts* and The Sentry is finally unleashed! Interestingly, the character is largely hidden in shadow, though there's likely a good reason for that.

A literal shadow falls over New York City, suggesting this isn't The Sentry the MCU's newest superhero team is facing. No, it's The Void, Robert Reynolds' darker half, and a force that, in the comics, is damn-near unstoppable.

We'd imagine The Sentry's classic costume will be showcased before this insanely powerful - and, uh, insane - super soldier's darker half puts the world at risk. However, with the Avengers still M.I.A., only the Thunderbolts can stop him.

Much of the latest Thunderbolts* trailer is devoted to exploring the team's dynamic. While this may not be a comic-accurate lineup, it feels like Marvel Studios has chosen well with these characters from franchises like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Ant-Man and The Wasp.

There's also a glimpse of the new-look Avengers Tower, though we'll be delving into that and the rest of this sneak peek's biggest moments in our trailer breakdown tomorrow.

Check out the new "Big Game" poster and trailer for Thunderbolts* below.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.