MCU Rumor Roundup: THOR 5's Leads, X-MEN's MCU Future, AVENGERS Vs. Annihilation, SPIDER-MAN 4, And More

We have another must-see MCU rumour roundup for you today, with intel on Thor 5, Spider-Man 4, what we'll see from the X-Men in the coming years, the Avengers franchise's future, and a whole lot more...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 08, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: The Cosmic Circus

It's proving to be a bit of a slow news weekend ahead of what we're hoping will be an impactful Super Bowl tomorrow, but thanks to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, we have some big MCU rumours to delve into today. 

There's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Spider-Man 4 and Perez now claims to be in the dark with regards to what Marvel Studios has planned for the movie. He previously seemed pretty confident about Venom and Knull making an appearance but only shares that he's not expecting The Punisher to show up, despite reports to the contrary. 

However, with Spider-Man 4 set for release between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, he doesn't believe it will be an Ant-Man and The Wasp-type situation with movie's the story playing out before the events of the former. Remember, Tom Holland is set to be one of Doomsday's leads.

As for how the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home factor into the battle with Doctor Doom, Perez points out, "They’ve always been linked. If I had to divide the blame as to who is responsible for the current incursion 616 is about to face, 75% of it goes to Strange, with 60% being the events of [No Way Home]."

Addressing Holland's MCU future, it's said another Spider-Man trilogy is in the works along with three other planned appearances. The next Avengers movies account for two of them. 

Over to the X-Men and Perez has heard Marvel Studios plans to "do new actors" when it comes to Earth-616's iteration of the mutant team. That means we're unlikely to see any familiar faces carry over from Earth-10005. 

He also backs up claims about the Russo Brothers guiding the Mutant Saga and, asked about the X-Men's role in the next Avengers movies, teases: "[It's the] same actors with new iterations that look like the X-Men ‘97 counterparts. And also new characters in the fray as well."

Another big reveal comes with the claim that after returning in Doomsday and Secret Wars, Thor's next movie will see him share the screen with the Thor Corps, Hercules, and Ares, with Valhalla a likely destination for some of the action.

Here are more the highlights from this latest Q&A:

  • Wong, America Chavez, and Nico Minoru will appear in Strange Academy
  • Work is slowly continuing on the Scarlet Witch movie
  • Ravonna Renslayer is still in The Void "along with some fun characters we have yet to meet"
  • Marvel Television's Netflix characters will likely return in future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again
  • Captain Britain could be coming to the MCU
  • There's no word on Echo's future

We've also saved one of the most exciting teases for last. Asked how we'll see The Avengers utilised moving forward, Perez reveals, "Avengers vs the Annihilation Wave for starters. And also against the Celestials. It’s about to get cosmic... It starts with the Nova series and keeps expanding from there."

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below. 

bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/8/2025, 12:35 PM
It'd be so funny to make a fake persona, and trick the contributors into passing along fake rumors.. I mean it already happens, it'd be funny if I was the one dishing out the lies lol
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 2/8/2025, 12:36 PM
Ya’ll know nothing shut up!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/8/2025, 12:39 PM


Well, I read all the comics and have seen all the movies and TV shows.

I can predict all of this mostly already predicted stuff too!

Nostradamus is reborn.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/8/2025, 12:48 PM
When he says that "another Spider-Man trilogy is in the works" is he referring to another one outside of 4-6 or are we actually getting 7-9? 🥹 If so that frees up SO much room for storytelling without cramming everything into this next trilogy.

What exactly is going on with Spider-Man 4? 😮‍💨
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:51 PM
The MCU is rumored to continually be woke DEI communist socialist Marxist stupid subpar The Message spreading anti entertainment.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/8/2025, 12:52 PM
Cavill would be an awesome Captain Britain.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:54 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

They won't cast an ethnic English man.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 12:54 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - He is the best choice and perfect casting, so Disney Marvel probably won't pick him.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:57 PM
@marvel72 -

"Anyone can be British!



Except ethnic British people."
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 12:53 PM
Avengers vs Annihilation Wave

User Comment Image

It should be

The Silver Surfer
Nova
Guardians Of The Galaxy
Fantastic Four
Captain Marvel (maybe)

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:56 PM
@marvel72 -

Norrin Radd or Silver Breasts?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2025, 12:57 PM
Nico Minoru showing up in Strange Academy makes sense and would be cool imo!!.

I doubt since that actress is older now but I wonder if we get Lyrica Okano back who played her in The Runaways tv show or not (she even voiced her in the Midnight Suns video game)…

They could go with Grace Song (23) who is voicing her in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man and has done live action work or most likely a new actress/take in her teens like Nico originally was.

Anyway we’ll see but either way, I’m down for her inclusion!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

