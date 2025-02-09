RUMOR: DeWanda Wise Eyed For Storm In Marvel Studios X-MEN; Denzel Washington Could Play MCU's Magneto

It's quickly become apparent that we're going to spend the next few years dealing with a lot of X-Men casting rumours. However, if Avengers: Secret Wars ends with a soft reboot of the MCU (the prevailing theory among fans), then we may meet the team for the first time in 2027.

We also wouldn't discount the idea of Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot being released two years from now to kick off the "Mutant Saga" in style. That would certainly go some way in explaining all this recent chatter about the team, anyway.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that Jurassic World Dominion star DeWanda Wise is "being considered for the role of Storm in the X-Men reboot." There's been speculation about her starring in the movie for a while, though it's an interesting possibility seeing as Wise is 40.

A few days ago, there were rumblings that Denzel Washington's mysterious Black Panther 3 role could be Magneto. Well, this insider is backing up Jeff Sneider's scoop, explaining that, while no decisions have been made, the Master of Magnetism is on the table. Washington is 70 and Sir Ian McKellen was 60 the first time he played the villain.

To bring you up to speed, this week has seen Javier Bardem linked to the role of Mister Sinister; Julia Butters, Sadie Sink, and Harris Dickinson have been singled out as the frontrunners for Kitty Pryde, Jean Grey, and Cyclops respectively; and House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney could also be in the running for a role.

With that in mind, we'd recommend taking all of this with a pinch of salt for now.

Addressing the future of the X-Men in the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the X-Men for the better part of six years, but after critical and commercial flops like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, the characters being put on ice for a while was a must (and, the meantime, access to Earth-10005 has proved an easy way to add mutants to the Multiverse Saga).

Do you think Bardem would be a good fit for the MCU's Mister Sinister?