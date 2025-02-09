RUMOR: DeWanda Wise Eyed For Storm In Marvel Studios X-MEN; Denzel Washington Could Play MCU's Magneto

The X-Men reboot rumours continue hitting thick and fast, with DeWanda Wise now said to be in the running for Storm and a second source backing up claims about Denzel Washington being the MCU's Magneto...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 09, 2025 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

It's quickly become apparent that we're going to spend the next few years dealing with a lot of X-Men casting rumours. However, if Avengers: Secret Wars ends with a soft reboot of the MCU (the prevailing theory among fans), then we may meet the team for the first time in 2027.

We also wouldn't discount the idea of Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot being released two years from now to kick off the "Mutant Saga" in style. That would certainly go some way in explaining all this recent chatter about the team, anyway. 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that Jurassic World Dominion star DeWanda Wise is "being considered for the role of Storm in the X-Men reboot." There's been speculation about her starring in the movie for a while, though it's an interesting possibility seeing as Wise is 40.

A few days ago, there were rumblings that Denzel Washington's mysterious Black Panther 3 role could be Magneto. Well, this insider is backing up Jeff Sneider's scoop, explaining that, while no decisions have been made, the Master of Magnetism is on the table. Washington is 70 and Sir Ian McKellen was 60 the first time he played the villain.

To bring you up to speed, this week has seen Javier Bardem linked to the role of Mister Sinister; Julia Butters, Sadie Sink, and Harris Dickinson have been singled out as the frontrunners for Kitty Pryde, Jean Grey, and Cyclops respectively; and House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney could also be in the running for a role.

With that in mind, we'd recommend taking all of this with a pinch of salt for now.

Addressing the future of the X-Men in the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga. 

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the X-Men for the better part of six years, but after critical and commercial flops like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, the characters being put on ice for a while was a must (and, the meantime, access to Earth-10005 has proved an easy way to add mutants to the Multiverse Saga). 

Do you think Bardem would be a good fit for the MCU's Mister Sinister?

Related:

Recommended For You:

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/9/2025, 6:06 PM
Denzel is not playing Magneto in a Black Panther movie. Just think
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/9/2025, 6:49 PM
@0bstreperous - another hack Jeff Sneider "scoop".
Kiba
Kiba - 2/9/2025, 6:07 PM
Bullshit. Just like the other 200 articles that will succeed this one.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 6:09 PM
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/9/2025, 6:28 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - haha
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/9/2025, 6:11 PM
Playing Magneto would be Denzel's biggest fumble. This isn't happening, by the way; Denzel has already said he's only doing a couple more movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/9/2025, 6:14 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I also just don’t see him signing on for a franchise right now
billnye69
billnye69 - 2/9/2025, 6:11 PM
Yes please. 😂 Gotta keep all the angry at everything reaction channels running.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 7:16 PM
I wish we could put Nerdrotic and Ryan Kinel and The Critical Drinker and co. out of business, but Hollywood insists on paying their bills.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/9/2025, 6:15 PM
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/9/2025, 6:24 PM
@harryba11zack - so....storm i guess
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/9/2025, 7:06 PM
@harryba11zack - This has next to nothing to do with this.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 7:18 PM
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/9/2025, 6:15 PM
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/9/2025, 6:20 PM
@Matchesz - These are weird thoughts to have.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 2/9/2025, 6:36 PM
@Matchesz - These are the thoughts of a moron. Think better.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/9/2025, 7:04 PM
@Killuminatic - LORD willing, insulting isn't right. Jesus is Lord!
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/9/2025, 7:05 PM
@Matchesz - What a random series of thoughts as if race changing characters has any real meaning to real life issues or problems.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/9/2025, 7:19 PM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 7:20 PM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 7:28 PM
MakeAmericaGrea
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/9/2025, 6:16 PM

Bardem & Denzel are great actors and would enhance any massively important character role, but....

If Hollyweird feels the compulsion to race change major foundational characters (And you know they do), is it really the best most PC thing to make the black guy & the Hispanic Guy into evil murderous criminal villains?
Fogs
Fogs - 2/9/2025, 6:21 PM
LOL, I knew it's trendy to be antisemitic but I wonder if they would have the guts to go that far.
String
String - 2/9/2025, 6:23 PM
Denzel Washington as Magneto was Jeff Sneider speculation. He put two things together, Black Panther 3 villain and X-Men and came up with Denzel Washington as Magneto. I don't believe for a second that's true. There is no way Marvel Studios is going to make Magneto a one-and-done character. Denzel is on record saying Black Panther 3 will be his last film before he retires. All this media nonsense based on nothing but a speculative moment from Jeff Sneider is just pure lunacy.

Also, remember Jeff Sneider said during Peter Parker casting, he was "95% certain" he wouldn't be Caucasian. Jeff pontificates a lot based on his own knowledge of what's going on behind the scenes. But he's reporting Denzel as Magneto not as a spoiler, not as a rumor, but something that makes sense to HIM.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/9/2025, 6:58 PM
@String - this is from the same moron who said Stephen James was going to be cast as John Stewart and literally 24 hours later Aaron Pierre was cast in the role. His sources are garbage.
Repian
Repian - 2/9/2025, 6:34 PM
Eric Bana could be a good Magneto.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/9/2025, 6:36 PM
@Repian - I like that !!

My pick is Daniel Craig.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 6:54 PM
@Repian -

Is it too out there for me to say Magneto deserves a more talented actor?
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/9/2025, 7:07 PM
@Repian - As far as I've read, he isn't jewish.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/9/2025, 6:41 PM
Didn't we already get an article on this fake rumor? COME ON MAN. Idc who they cast for Storm, her or Cynthia Ervo. Idc if the Eagles win, I just need the Chiefs to lose!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/9/2025, 7:00 PM
@bobevanz - Cynthia Ervo isn't even in contention i can assure you.
Starlight
Starlight - 2/9/2025, 6:41 PM
DeWanda, yes; Denzel? Mmmmm nope... too old..
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/9/2025, 6:46 PM
DeWanda is a huge YES!
Denzel is a huge NO!

These are just rumors, but if Marvel is actually considering Denzel, they are gonna have to try harder. As talented as he is this would be a major miscast.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 6:53 PM
@DarthOmega -

Do we want a 50 year old Storm already in 2035?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 6:52 PM
OT:

How to Train Your Dragon TV spot, blegh.

Astrid is a blonde.

Unnecessary reimagining done as revenge to piss people off.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/9/2025, 7:01 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - shut up
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/9/2025, 7:14 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Astrid doesn't exist. She's whatever a story wants. Why not just say you prefer her blonde and move on, rather than pretending this means anything.
1 2

