SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan On Seeing David Corenswet Suit Up For The First Time And Lois Lane Research

We're hopefully just hours away from a new look at Superman being shared during Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl. In the meantime, the DCU's Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan, has reflected on the experience of seeing David Corenswet suit up as the Man of Steel for the first time.

Speaking on the Producers Guild Awards red carpet (you can see more photos of the actor's jaw-dropping red carpet look below), Brosnahan started by revealing that, "It sort of happened twice."

"When we tested for the parts together, I was doing a play, so I had to get out very quickly. I was leaving and I knocked on the door, and he was standing there in a Superman suit, testing," she continued. "I was just like, 'Superman is in the building.' It was wild. It was one of those electric moments that feel really rare. In that moment, I knew it would be David."

In terms of how the Superman star approached the role, she did look at previous performances. However, she also didn't want to imitate what the women before her had crafted with their takes on the intrepid Daily Planet reporter.

"I was a big 'Smallville' fan. I’d seen 'Superman and Lois.' I grew up on the Donner 'Superman' movies with Chris Reeves and Margot Kidder," she confirmed. "I didn’t want to re-watch too close to when we started, because we wanted to make it our own, but we’re aware that we’re standing on the shoulders of giants."

Ultimately, it sounds like any pressure that came with playing Lois Lane was positively overshadowed by the enthusiasm Superman director James Gunn brought to the table.

"The thing about this particular experience is that it was just so much fun," Brosnahan explained. "From the test process forward, it always felt like it was being made with this really special spirit, and that’s James. That’s Peter Safran, this new iteration of DC. James is a nerd. He loves Superman, and what a dream to be a part of somebody else’s dream."

There's a great deal of excitement surrounding the DCU's Lois, particularly as she appears more in line with her comic book counterpart than what we saw in Man of Steel, for example (where the character was played by Amy Adams).

Refreshingly, Brosnahan's casting has been met with widespread positivity from comic book fans so it will be fun seeing what she brings to the table as Lois later this year.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.