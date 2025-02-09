SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan On Seeing David Corenswet Suit Up For The First Time And Lois Lane Research

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan On Seeing David Corenswet Suit Up For The First Time And Lois Lane Research

Superman star Rachel Brosnahan has reflected on seeing David Corenswet suited up as the Man of Tomorrow for the first time and talks about being inspired by previous live-action iterations of Lois Lane.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 09, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Variety

We're hopefully just hours away from a new look at Superman being shared during Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl. In the meantime, the DCU's Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan, has reflected on the experience of seeing David Corenswet suit up as the Man of Steel for the first time. 

Speaking on the Producers Guild Awards red carpet (you can see more photos of the actor's jaw-dropping red carpet look below), Brosnahan started by revealing that, "It sort of happened twice."

"When we tested for the parts together, I was doing a play, so I had to get out very quickly. I was leaving and I knocked on the door, and he was standing there in a Superman suit, testing," she continued. "I was just like, 'Superman is in the building.' It was wild. It was one of those electric moments that feel really rare. In that moment, I knew it would be David."

In terms of how the Superman star approached the role, she did look at previous performances. However, she also didn't want to imitate what the women before her had crafted with their takes on the intrepid Daily Planet reporter. 

"I was a big 'Smallville' fan. I’d seen 'Superman and Lois.' I grew up on the Donner 'Superman' movies with Chris Reeves and Margot Kidder," she confirmed. "I didn’t want to re-watch too close to when we started, because we wanted to make it our own, but we’re aware that we’re standing on the shoulders of giants."

Ultimately, it sounds like any pressure that came with playing Lois Lane was positively overshadowed by the enthusiasm Superman director James Gunn brought to the table. 

"The thing about this particular experience is that it was just so much fun," Brosnahan explained. "From the test process forward, it always felt like it was being made with this really special spirit, and that’s James. That’s Peter Safran, this new iteration of DC. James is a nerd. He loves Superman, and what a dream to be a part of somebody else’s dream."

There's a great deal of excitement surrounding the DCU's Lois, particularly as she appears more in line with her comic book counterpart than what we saw in Man of Steel, for example (where the character was played by Amy Adams).

Refreshingly, Brosnahan's casting has been met with widespread positivity from comic book fans so it will be fun seeing what she brings to the table as Lois later this year.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Teases New Take On Lois Lane After Revealing Latest Stunning Red Carpet Look
Related:

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Teases New Take On Lois Lane After Revealing Latest Stunning Red Carpet Look
SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult On Why He Feels Lex Luthor Is Right About The Man Of Steel
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult On Why He Feels Lex Luthor "Is Right" About The Man Of Steel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/9/2025, 5:42 AM
Nice to see her eyes working in tandem. Where I'm from , that means hope
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/9/2025, 5:43 AM
Perhaps the only actress with the biggest rack to play Lois lane.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/9/2025, 5:47 AM
@BraveNewClunge - lolllll! What is that from? Totally explains that flying shot. Supermans eyes are as irritable as Draxx nipples

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder