SUPERMAN: Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner Has The Only Bowl He Needs In New Promo For DCU Movie

The Puppy Bowl didn't bring the new Superman trailer we hoped for, but a new promo has just dropped showcasing Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, Guy Gardner...and his comic-accurate bowl cut. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 09, 2025 05:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The Puppy Bowl has been and gone and, unfortunately, the only Superman sneak peek shown during the event was the same trailer released by DC Studios last December. 

That means the widely touted new look at the DCU movie boiled down to that, some merchandise featuring Krypto, and a promo clip featuring Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, Guy Gardner. In that, the Green Lantern Corps member flashes a cocky smile after it's made clear the only "bowl" he needs is his iconic bowl cut.

While many DC fans are disappointed with the lack of new content for Superman, we weren't ever promised a trailer and there's still a slim chance something could be released during the Super Bowl. We wouldn't bank it on, though. 

"Guy Gardner is 90% flawed and doesn’t care. That’s one of his flaws," Fillion previously said of the character. "I think there’s a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine."

In Superman, Gardner will be a member of the Justice League International; based on what we've seen in set photos, Maxwell Lord either sponsors or runs the team, with the implication being that the Man of Steel has little interest in joining them. 

Sean Gunn will play the character, though it's unclear whether Lord will appear in this movie. As for Guy, he'll be joined by Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, and possibly Metamorpho. 

Check out this new look at Superman's Guy Gardner below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/9/2025, 5:43 PM
I’m so happy.

It’s looks like they are going to capture the idiotic nature of Guy.

Final a campaign to justify why the characters are in the movie.

[frick]ing use them

For [frick]s sake
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/9/2025, 5:43 PM
Movie is going to be terrible
Earleverlasting
Earleverlasting - 2/9/2025, 5:50 PM
@0bstreperous - Snyder cult
IcePyke
IcePyke - 2/9/2025, 5:44 PM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/9/2025, 5:46 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/9/2025, 5:55 PM
he sexy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/9/2025, 6:00 PM
The only thing I didn’t like in the trailer was Fillion’s wig for Guy but tbh , it is intentionally goofy and just helps exude the right kind of douchey energy…

Just going by this little glimpse , Fillion seems be doing well so I can’t wait to see more of him in the role!!.

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 2/9/2025, 6:05 PM
The costume is pretty cool actually I like that they kept the white, I love the logo on the shoulders and belt, the ring looks awesome and plus….NOT ANIMATED!! 😂

