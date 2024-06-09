SUPERMAN Clapperboard Features A New Look At The Reboot's KINGDOM COME-Inspired Logo

Cameras are still rolling on James Gunn's Superman reboot and even though the filmmaker has said he'll miss Comic-Con, we're hoping something from the movie will be shared in Hall H.

A teaser trailer is possible, if somewhat unlikely, but DC Studios could do with winning sceptical fans over after sharing that divisive first shot of David Corenswet suited up as the Man of Tomorrow.

In the meantime, the clapperboard/slate from Superman has been revealed and it puts that eye-catching new logo front and centre. Inspired by Kingdom Come and some of the hero's earliest comic book adventures, it makes for a striking piece of imagery.

While this logo was used in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover when Brandon Routh donned it to play an older version of Superman Returns' Clark Kent, those DC TV shows weren't exactly mainstream. As a result, many moviegoers who aren't comic book readers will eventually see this take for the first time when Superman is released.

"It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran previously said of the upcoming movie. "Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He is kind in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned."

Gunn added, "He's a big old galoot. He is a farm boy from Kansas who is very idealistic. His greatest weakness is that he'll never kill anybody, [and] doesn't want to hurt a living soul. And I like that sort of innate goodness about Superman as his defining characteristic."

Take a closer look at Superman's logo in the X post below.

Slate from Gunn’s Superman courtesy of one of my friends out in LA (love you Kobe) pic.twitter.com/eZ7AhLP8e0 — Pat (they/them) (@filmsbypjd) June 8, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.