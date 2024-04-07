SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals How Much Filming Has Been Completed On The 2025 Release

Superman filming officially kicked off on February 25, 2024, and director James Gunn has revealed how much of the shoot has been completed after a little more than a month has passed.

Taking to Threads, Gunn stated that only 18% of the production was complete thus far.

Interesting that he chose the number 18… https://t.co/dQJjGa8dMR — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) April 5, 2024

Based on this percentage, it seems the film's production will stretch well into the summer. Gunn recently disclosed that he'll be skipping San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this year, which takes place in July, as he'll be too busy filming.

Recently, Gunn also took to Threads to address recent rumors that a Superman doppelganger in the form of Bizarro or Ultraman would be the main antagonist in the film.

Said Gunn, "The primary protagonist of Superman is, shockingly, Superman. The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor. I don’t know where all the stuff is coming from that it’s something other than this. There are so many stories coming out every day it’s difficult to deal with and everytime I strike something down I’m giving it attention. So, I’ll say again, don’t believe anything unless you see it HERE (& why would you want to know everything before the movie comes out anyway?"

Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is currently filming at a sound stage in Atlanta, with on-location filming in Ohio on the horizon, at a site that could potentially be used for the Hall of Justice.

With cameras set to film out in the open soon, the hope among the fandom is that Gunn and DC Studios will soon reveal the first, official full look at Corenswet's Man of Steel costume.

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.