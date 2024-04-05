DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Debunks Ultraman And Bizarro Rumors For SUPERMAN

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Debunks Ultraman And Bizarro Rumors For SUPERMAN DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Debunks Ultraman And Bizarro Rumors For SUPERMAN

Rumors that Superman would be squaring off against Ultraman or Bizarro began to spread like wildfire this past week but director James Gunn has taken to social media to set the record straight.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 05, 2024 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Somehow it became widely believed that a villain other than Lex Luthor would be menacing the Man of Steel in director James Gunn's Superman film. 

Initially, online chatter centered on Bizarro before Ultraman became the 'surefire' antagonist.

The rumor seems to have originated from anonymous online 'scoopers' Can we Get Some Toast and My Time To Shine. Daniel Richtman also joined the bandwagon, asserting that Ultraman was a villain in the film, posting it to his paid subscribers group.

The rumors swirled for a few days but DC Studios co-chair and Superman director James Gunn has taken to Threads to debunk those claims (as he often does).

Gunn wrote, "The primary protagonist of Superman is, shockingly, Superman. The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor. I don’t know where all the stuff is coming from that it’s something other than this. There are so many stories coming out every day it’s difficult to deal with and everytime I strike something down I’m giving it attention. So, I’ll say again, don’t believe anything unless you see it HERE (& why would you want to know everything before the movie comes out anyway?"

It's worth taking the time at this juncture to point out that for every rumor that pans out from these faceless, Twitter 'scoopers', the next three or four end up being wrong.

Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is currently filming on location in Atlanta, with on-location filming in Ohio on the horizon, at a site that could potentially be used for the Hall of Justice.

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy Superman is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU. 

SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce Isn't A Comic Book Reader But Is Excited To Play DCU's Perry White
Related:

SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce Isn't A Comic Book Reader But Is "Excited" To Play DCU's Perry White
SUPERMAN: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Movie's Rumored Villain, Ultraman
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Movie's Rumored Villain, Ultraman
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/5/2024, 6:38 PM
Ha ha…
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 4/5/2024, 6:41 PM
Them Paid Subscribers need ask for their refund. 😂🤣 pathetic.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/5/2024, 6:42 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 6:44 PM
@Evansly - yep

Bizarro seems like a character up Gunn’s alley but I would rather he be saved for the future , same with Ultraman if need be.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 4/5/2024, 6:42 PM
While I don’t believe Ultraman or Bizzaro is in the movie, the fact that Lex is the main villain doesn’t rule out Superman fighting super-powered characters.

I think the plot will be similar to Birthright, where Lex manipulates people to think Superman is a villain and gets heroes to fight him
Origame
Origame - 4/5/2024, 6:51 PM
@Knightrider - superman having a public enemy style battle against green lantern and hawkgirl would be cool.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 6:43 PM
Well , Lex is the main villain but that doesn’t mean he’s the only villain….;).

Honestly , I still think these Bizarro/Ultraman rumors are false and that Lex does create his own hero but it’s “The Engineer” instead who due to her more violent methods such as actually killing baddies is able to sway some of the public on her side and away from Superman which is what Lex wants.

I could honestly see this scene being her training and getting ready to go out into the world.

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 4/5/2024, 6:44 PM
Thank you,James Gunn.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/5/2024, 6:44 PM
It’s so shocking that these particular scoopers got something wrong.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/5/2024, 6:44 PM
The Debunker Gunn fires again!
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/5/2024, 6:45 PM
Surprise surprise. And yet you’ll all continue writing articles shilling for these frauds and pass it as “news.”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 6:46 PM
@DTor91 - honestly without rumors , this site would be pretty dead most of the time.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/5/2024, 6:45 PM
I’m not sure that’s a flat out denial. He just says who the “main” villain is but we all know Lex rarely throws a punch at Supes, so there’s gotta be another villain. Especially with all the other heroes who I assume Supes will need as backup at some point.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 4/5/2024, 6:48 PM
@SuperJefe - The rumor before Ultraman (from these same sources) was Lex in the powersuit. But they need to come up with stuff on an almost daily basis to justify having people pay them for insider info.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 6:49 PM
@SuperJefe - yep though I am interested to why Gunn particularly chose the four heroes that he did

I could see someone like Hawkgirl (if they go with the alien origin) and Metamorpho helping him reconcile his alien heritage with his human upbringing which is apparently a theme in the film and Guy also being a human between 2 worlds…

However no clue how Terrific could fit
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/5/2024, 6:50 PM
@SuperJefe - This version of Lex can either end up getting his own powers like in the All-Star story or just suits up with his Lexosuit to throw hands. The latter isn't that farfetched assuming Gunn will try to be as faithful as possible.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 6:51 PM
@NinnesMBC - good theory

I could see that.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/5/2024, 6:47 PM
Glad to hear that - those rumors had SUCK written all over them.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/5/2024, 6:47 PM
What about the Silver Surfer one?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/5/2024, 6:48 PM
I think Richtman jumped into conclusions with the claim of this Superman clone being *the* main villain, but CWGST has proven to have a good track record (for not saying solid) when it comes to her scoops. Look no further to the ones she shared about Deadpool and Wolverine having Cassandra Nova as the main villain to begin with among other ones from the past.

So while this solidifes Lex as the big bad, the clone Superman villain (Bizarro or Ultraman) isn't exactly ruled out yet.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 4/5/2024, 6:53 PM
@NinnesMBC - They're right about 30% of the time. But when it's more shocking that one of your scoops turns out to be true, can you really be called a 'trusted insider.'
dracula
dracula - 4/5/2024, 6:48 PM
Hopefully we get Metallo or parasite as secondary
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/5/2024, 6:50 PM
I'm a bit relieved by this, but at the end of the day it all comes down to good writing. I have a fair amount of faith in Gunn To do a good job with this
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 4/5/2024, 6:51 PM
TBF I don’t think he really debunked that Ultraman as an antagonist. As much as I can’t stand these “scoopers” Gunn is choosing his words carefully.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/5/2024, 6:56 PM
He is such a DEBOONKER
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 4/5/2024, 6:56 PM
User Comment Image
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 4/5/2024, 6:58 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder