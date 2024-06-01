SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New BTS Cast Photo; First Look At Kent Farm Set

As filming for James Gunn's Superman continues, production has moved to LaGrange, Georgia, which will be the location for the scenes taking place at the Kent Farm.

No matter where his adventures took him, the Man of Steel has always returned home to see his folks in all previous Superman-based movies and TV shows, and it seems the upcoming DCU reboot will be no different.

While they don't reveal very much, the first photos from the set have now been shared online. We're not sure if one of these buildings is the actual Kent home, as they may simply be other structures on or around the property.

"Pa" and "Ma" Kent will be played by Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Gunn has also taken to Instagram to share another behind-the-scenes photo. Though it doesn't look like any of these guys are in-costume here, the shot gives us a look at the filmmaker alongside Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), and two actors who may or may not have joined the cast of the movie: Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald.

Gunn revealed our first look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago, and the reaction was somewhat mixed. The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but some fans were hoping for a clearer glimpse of our new Man of Tomorrow and his updated costume.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”