SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New BTS Cast Photo; First Look At Kent Farm Set

Superman filming has moved to LaGrange, Georgia, and we have a first look at some photos from in and around the Kent Farm set. James Gunn has also shared a new BTS cast photo...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 01, 2024 09:06 AM EST
As filming for James Gunn's Superman continues, production has moved to LaGrange, Georgia, which will be the location for the scenes taking place at the Kent Farm.

No matter where his adventures took him, the Man of Steel has always returned home to see his folks in all previous Superman-based movies and TV shows, and it seems the upcoming DCU reboot will be no different.

While they don't reveal very much, the first photos from the set have now been shared online. We're not sure if one of these buildings is the actual Kent home, as they may simply be other structures on or around the property.

"Pa" and "Ma" Kent will be played by Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Gunn has also taken to Instagram to share another behind-the-scenes photo. Though it doesn't look like any of these guys are in-costume here, the shot gives us a look at the filmmaker alongside Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), and two actors who may or may not have joined the cast of the movie: Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald.

Gunn revealed our first look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago, and the reaction was somewhat mixed. The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but some fans were hoping for a clearer glimpse of our new Man of Tomorrow and his updated costume.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Reboot Is Over Halfway Through Shooting
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Breaks Silence On Ma And Pa Kent Casting; Is He Teasing A Possible Name Change?
Spoken
Spoken - 6/1/2024, 9:07 AM
Hmmm, is that the outside they are filming or the interior of the house?
grouch
grouch - 6/1/2024, 9:10 AM
someone needs to hire a proper marketer for this flick because gunns first image was horrendous and that house looks horrendous lmao
xfan320
xfan320 - 6/1/2024, 9:19 AM
That yellow 👀
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/1/2024, 9:19 AM
Cool, it looks like a farm.
ZomZom
ZomZom - 6/1/2024, 9:23 AM
Without wanting to open up the whole suit debate again (but then goes ahead and does just that) this looks to me like he's wearing a jacket, scorched in battle, that will likely come off to reveal a mind blowing suit. In my head at least. PS the Kent farm looks like the set from chainsaw massacre 8. Dreadful.
Odonnell23
Odonnell23 - 6/1/2024, 9:25 AM
Shouldn’t a farm have some sort of barn?
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/1/2024, 9:28 AM
@Odonnell23 -

That was my first thought, not necessarily just the barn thing but overall, nothing about this looks like a farm, this just looks like a regular midwestern house.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/1/2024, 9:29 AM
@Odonnell23 - the barn could be off camera at least I hope. He could least given the kents a 2 story tho, this house look like where u can find some meth
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/1/2024, 9:30 AM
@Odonnell23 - Yeah.
This looks more like a little rural ranch house than a real farm.
LSHF
LSHF - 6/1/2024, 9:51 AM
@Odonnell23 - I guess he leaves his tractor and riding mower in the back?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/1/2024, 9:27 AM
This looks like a farm in Kansas:

User Comment Image

This looks like a farm in Georgia:

https://x.com/NerdTalksShow/status/1796753430599606697 😒
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/1/2024, 9:28 AM
Cant comment!?!?!?!? Test
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 6/1/2024, 9:37 AM
Why do we keep displaying the picture of Superman putting on his Air Jordan 1's?

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/1/2024, 9:37 AM
I can't believe it, man...

Every small detail or something big, look ALWAYS inferior to what came before.

Superman & Lois Kent Farm looks better, a CW production, f*cking why...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/1/2024, 9:44 AM
@Doomsday8888 - oh shut up. You'll be eating your words soon enough
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/1/2024, 9:44 AM
You need the mailbox!
InfraMan
InfraMan - 6/1/2024, 9:47 AM
That’s definitely a shack outside La Grange.
LSHF
LSHF - 6/1/2024, 9:50 AM
@InfraMan - Z.Z. Top!

I don't know how to spell, "Owh, houh, houh!"
GhostDog
GhostDog - 6/1/2024, 9:59 AM
Does look like a farm. More like a typical Midwest home.

