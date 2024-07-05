SUPERMAN: First Look At David Corenswet Is Already Generating Some Hilarious Memes
SUPERMAN: First Look At David Corenswet Is Already Generating Some Hilarious Memes
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/7/2024, 12:21 PM
It only reveals they failed to cast Jonathan Majors again i need major help and some alprozalam but man this suit is swful.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/7/2024, 12:58 PM
@Malatrova15 - You could probably borrow some from Superman by the looks of it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/7/2024, 1:07 PM
@Malatrova15 - what an entertaining week lol
HermanM
HermanM - 5/7/2024, 12:25 PM
One step forward, two steps backwards. I am glad the suit will have the red trunks and yellow belt, these are necessary for color balance. Routh's CW Kingdom Come suit was nearly perfect in its design.

However, the collar and New 52 influence are pretty awful here. I wish the collar would go at least. The suit does look like a NASCAR driver suit, similar to the GOTG3 suits, the new Wolverine suit, and even Robert Pattison's Batman suit. Collars and NASCAR looks are what this era of CBMs will be known as.

This is what we wanted:

Hope to see more of it in motion and pictures soon.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/7/2024, 12:29 PM
He's broke? His suit designer secretly hates him? He lost his super speed? Martha ordered it off of AliExpress instead of making it at home?

Which one!? 💀
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/7/2024, 12:31 PM
This is going to be your new The Flash, isn't it?

I'm no WB or James Gunn apologist, but Jebus, man.

The VFX bit makes you sound more ridiculous than usual - did you really go on a quasi-rant on The Flash again?

Real talk? I had no problem with the picture, I found the bunched up shoulders to be a little weird, but yeah, it's a picture.
JonC
JonC - 5/7/2024, 12:31 PM
I like the fact that the suit is just that, a suit, not underwear that he is standing around in all day. He puts on his suit and goes to work, not he puts on his spandex because he has a fetish like in Watchmen and then is riduculed by the public as being ridiculous.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/7/2024, 12:35 PM
It hurts me to look at it. It legitimately looks gooney like a CW suit with needless lines. Those boots..... Those are more CW looking boots than even the ACTUAL CW boots.

I hate it. I can't emphasize how much it bothers me. And I will NEVER enjoy Superman with a collar. Nope nope nope.

I can't convince myself to like this shit. I'm bothered.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/7/2024, 12:48 PM
@TheVandalore - same here!

It will probably grow on me but I knew this was going to be the case and have been saying it from the start. Gunn's track record when it comes to suit design is pretty bad.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/7/2024, 12:38 PM
But wait, you forgot that #InGunnWeTrust hahahaha! XD
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/7/2024, 12:38 PM
EVERYTHING THE COSTUME REVEAL TELLS US

nothing really, goofball
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2024, 12:39 PM
Was it a weird still to release for a first look?…

Probably , I would say yes.

Is it as atrocious as you and some others are making it out to be?.

Nope.

Honestly , the suit is growing on me and I like the idea conceptually but the execution is awkward.

It’s one promo still and doubt is even in the film so everybody calm and just wait!!.

RolandD
RolandD - 5/7/2024, 12:40 PM
A blurry corner of the picture has some skyscrapers and that tells you that Metroplolus is bland.? You were really desperate in finding negative things to say.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/7/2024, 12:40 PM
Also

“ This is not the good start to the new DCU we hoped for after the disaster that was the DCEU...”

That’s your opinion. It’s a costume, not the actual movie so calm your liver.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/7/2024, 12:41 PM
It might look better on film,Captain America's costume in Avengers was bad also.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/7/2024, 1:03 PM
@marvel72 - or the FATWS costume ffs
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/7/2024, 12:44 PM
Why can't we get a bright blue Superman suit?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2024, 12:45 PM
@GhostDog - I would be fine if the suit cleaned up is the same color as the bottom half

That seems bright enough and the colors pop!!.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/7/2024, 12:53 PM
@GhostDog - Should've been Fleischer or New 52 and not some combination of different eras. Also, how did they forget to turn up the brightness or have Corenswet smiling? The fact that some people thought it was AI-generated is all you need to know about how this reveal went.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2024, 12:57 PM
@MCUKnight11 - what would him smiling achieve?

If they are going for a Superman who fits the blue collar worker guy who laces up his boots to go to work , he wouldn’t be smiling about it.

Plus , him smiling woukd make the complains of the lack of urgency or him not caring worse.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/7/2024, 1:04 PM
@GhostDog - like a big blue bird.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/7/2024, 12:53 PM
Gunn Double-Bluff?

Are we actually looking at Lex Luthor's Superman clone?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/7/2024, 12:57 PM
Would account for the cheap-looking inferior suit - and why the chest symbol looks nothing like the (dandruff/cocaine covered) close-up version that was first released.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/7/2024, 12:53 PM
red drawls on the outside was retarded then and is retarded now
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/7/2024, 12:54 PM
this is the suite i wanted. id be ok with the new 52 but what we got is dogshit. why couldnt it be this simple?

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/7/2024, 1:08 PM
"3. Warner Bros.' VFX Haven't Improved"

Didn't Gunn say everything in the photo was captured in-camera? Implying no VFX? I mean, I agree that parts of this looked shopped as hell.
ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 5/7/2024, 1:13 PM
I don’t think that back ground is VFX, at least I meant I don’t think it was added after the photo, he said it was in camera so it’s got to be the volume? Probs why it looks so crap in a photo

