SUPERMAN: LEGACY: Rachel Brosnahan Reveals What Attracted Her To The Role Of Lois Lane

While walking the red carpet for the SAG Awards, actress Rachel Brosnahan disclosed the two reasons why she had a strong desire to play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy.

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 25, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Following the Superman: Legacy table read, actress Rachel Brosnahan is back on the red carpet. 

Just like this year's Emmys, Brosnahan was assailed by a bevy of Legacy questions while walking to the entrance of the SAG Awards.

When Variety caught up with Brosnahan, they asked her why she was attracted to the role of Lois Lane.

In response, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star stated, "I grew up on the Donner Superman movies with Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder. I have always loved Lois Lane. She's smart and ambitious and can be funny, and she knows that she's the smartest person in the room more often than not. I've just always loved this character so when the opportunity came around- I've been such a fan of James Gunn from afar."

Variety also asked about the table read and the viral cast photo, Brosnahan confirmed that actual filming starts next week.

"Yes, we start shooting next week...It's been moving around a little bit but some pieces are being shot next week and then some, the week afterward.

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

Recently, the full main cast assembled in Atlanta for the first time for a table read as Gunn looks to officially start filming, potentially on Monday. With cameras officially rolling next week, there's a strong chance we might get our first look at David Corenswet's Kingdom Come-inspired Superman suit.

In addition to filming in Atlanta on a sound stage, Legacy is also scheduled to film in Cleveland, Ohio in a location that could potentially be used for the Hall of Justice. The shoot is also scheduled to film in Hell, Norway for scenes that many fans believe will be used for the Fortress of Solitude.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU. 

FlopWatchers5 - 2/25/2024, 11:06 AM
ngl, her casting is spot on. i can see her definitely challenging Clark on a moral/intellectual level.
lazlodaytona - 2/25/2024, 11:38 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - yeah. I already love her. I want to climb her.
bobevanz - 2/25/2024, 11:07 AM
Amazing casting all around. I have faith
xfactor - 2/25/2024, 11:14 AM
This film and cast, has the potential to possibly supercede the original donner films.
RolandD - 2/25/2024, 11:18 AM
Oh , it’s just another repeat casting by James Gunn. Wait! What?
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2024, 11:21 AM
She gets it.

I honestly think she has the potential to top Erica Durance as my favorite live action Lois Lane thus far!!.
dragon316 - 2/25/2024, 11:27 AM
Cough pay check job
TheLight - 2/25/2024, 11:28 AM
I have full confidence in her as Lois. She not only looks tremendously like the character but she gets her and thinks like her. All good signs for hopefully things to look forward to.


On a side note, anyone find it kind of strange that Superman himself, David Corenswet has been radio silent since his casting? In the beginning it was understandable, most likely by both he and Gunn, but we keep hearing from all other cast mates except him.
Shinzo - 2/25/2024, 11:34 AM
Fantastic casting. Best live action Lois Lane casting of all time after Teri Hatcher.

