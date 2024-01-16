SUPERMAN: LEGACY Actress Rachel Brosnahan Turns The Table On Her Interviewers While On The Emmy Red Carpet

Rachel Brosnahan was in attendance at last night's Emmys Awards ceremony and People caught up with the actress to discuss how things are progressing on Superman: Legacy.

When asked to comment on what it feels like to be playing Lois Lane, Brosnahan shared that the version of the Daily Planet reporter in Richard Donner's Superman, played by Margot Kidder, is her favorite.

"I grew up watching a loving the Donner Superman movies and it was nice to see somebody on screen who felt as ambitious as I felt, as a younger woman," said the Emmy nominee.

In terms of preparation, Broshnahan shared that she's, "stalking my journalist friends right now to try to understand how that mindset works."

At this point in the interview, Brosnahan transforms into Lois Lane, grabs the microphone and starts asking questions of the reporters.

DC fans on social media are going bonkers for this little exchange, proclaiming that what Brosnahan did was such a "Lois Lane move."

You can check out the exchange in the video below.

Brosnahan was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her turn as Miriam "Midge" Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Emmys but the award went to Quinta Brunson for her role in Abbott Elementary.

Brosnahan previously won the award for her lead role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel back in 2018. She was nominated three more times after that win (including this year) but didn't win again. This was her last opportunity with the award-winnng Prime Video show as the series finale aired back in May.

Metamorpho actor Ray Corrigan was also in attendance at last night's Emmy Awards show, where he also discussed his preparation efforts.

Superman: Legacy will feature David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot the DCEU. Filming was originally expected to begin this January but has now been confirmed to start in March.