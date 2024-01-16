SUPERMAN: LEGACY Actress Rachel Brosnahan Turns The Table On Her Interviewers While On The Emmy Red Carpet

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Actress Rachel Brosnahan Turns The Table On Her Interviewers While On The Emmy Red Carpet SUPERMAN: LEGACY Actress Rachel Brosnahan Turns The Table On Her Interviewers While On The Emmy Red Carpet

DC Comics fans are pointing to this Emmy red carpet exchange with Rachel Brosnahan as evidence for why James Gunn picked The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress for Lois Lane.

News
By MarkJulian - Jan 16, 2024 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy
Source: People

Rachel Brosnahan was in attendance at last night's Emmys Awards ceremony and People caught up with the actress to discuss how things are progressing on Superman: Legacy.

When asked to comment on what it feels like to be playing Lois Lane, Brosnahan shared that the version of the Daily Planet reporter in Richard Donner's Superman, played by Margot Kidder, is her favorite.

"I grew up watching a loving the Donner Superman movies and it was nice to see somebody on screen who felt as ambitious as I felt, as a younger woman," said the Emmy nominee.

In terms of preparation, Broshnahan shared that she's, "stalking my journalist friends right now to try to understand how that mindset works."

At this point in the interview, Brosnahan transforms into Lois Lane, grabs the microphone and starts asking questions of the reporters. 

DC fans on social media are going bonkers for this little exchange, proclaiming that what Brosnahan did was such a "Lois Lane move."

You can check out the exchange in the video below.

Brosnahan was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her turn as Miriam "Midge" Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Emmys but the award went to Quinta Brunson for her role in Abbott Elementary.

Brosnahan previously won the award for her lead role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel back in 2018. She was nominated three more times after that win (including this year) but didn't win again. This was her last opportunity with the award-winnng  Prime Video show as the series finale aired back in May.

Metamorpho actor Ray Corrigan was also in attendance at last night's Emmy Awards show, where he also discussed his preparation efforts.

Superman: Legacy will feature David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot the DCEU.  Filming was originally expected to begin this January but has now been confirmed to start in March.

SUPERMAN: LEGACY's Anthony Carrigan On How He's Preparing To Play Metamorpho
Related:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY's Anthony Carrigan On How He's Preparing To Play Metamorpho
SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Rachel Brosnahan Teases Feisty Lois Lane; Says This Superman Has A Sense Of Humor
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Rachel Brosnahan Teases "Feisty" Lois Lane; Says This Superman Has A Sense Of Humor
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

lazlodaytona - 1/16/2024, 6:37 AM
I think we've found our definitive Lois Lane. She's already WAY likable and is figuring out the character.
CoHost - 1/16/2024, 6:39 AM
You can tell she's already getting sick of getting asked this a lot.
UniqNo - 1/16/2024, 6:44 AM
Gota rewatch me some House of Cards!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder