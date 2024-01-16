SUPERMAN: LEGACY's Anthony Carrigan On How He's Preparing To Play Metamorpho

Anthony Carrigan was on the red carpet for last night's Emmy's and THR caught up with the actor to pose a few questions to the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee.

Naturally, the conversation turned to Superman: Legacy, one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming superhero films currently, despite the fact that it's release is over a year away.

When asked about how he's preparing for the role, Carrigan replied, "Well, reading the comic books and just using my imagination. The character has never been played before, at least in real life. I'm doing that thing where I like to draw inspiration from everywhere, throw it all in a pot and see what happens."

Rex Mason aka Metamorpho has not made a live-action appearance to date, having only featured in animation projects such as the Justice League animated two-parter, "Metamorphosis" and in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. The character also had minor roles in Beware the Batman and Young Justice.

When asked when filming on Legacy would begin, Carrigan stated, "I don't know, I don't know that." However, his body language definitely conveyed that he did know, he just didn't want to give away any details.

Lastly, Carrigan also shared his excitement to work with Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan in the upcoming Superman reboot. "I love Rachel, she's fantastic and so talented. She's going to make an incredible Lois Lane. I'm thrilled to work with her."

Sadly, Carrigan did not pick up the win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category as the trophy went home with Ebon Moss-Bachrach for his role in The Bear.

Fans of Barry are particularly upset by this development as Barry just aired its series finale, meaning this was Carrigan's last time to take home the award for his role as NoHo Hank.

Anthony Carrigan tells THR on the #Emmys red carpet that he's been reading comic books and "using his imagination" to be ready for his DC Comics role of Metamorpho in #SupermanLegacy pic.twitter.com/x4IyRbHqcK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Recently, Carrigan also shared how having to deal with alopecia in real life helped him prepare for the tragic circumstances of Metamorpho's origin.

Superman: Legacy will feature David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot the DCEU. Filming was originally expected to begin this January but has now been confirmed to start in March.