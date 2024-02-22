SUPERMAN: LEGACY Table Read May Have Revealed A KINGDOM COME Inspired 'S' For David Corenswet's MAN OF STEEL

The first table read for Superman: Legacy got underway today in Atlanta and screenshots of (now deleted) social media posts may have revealed what James Gunn is thinking in regard to the House of El crest.

By MarkJulian - Feb 22, 2024 03:02 AM EST
On the very first day of table reads for Superman: Legacy, details for the highly-anticipated Superman reboot are already leaking out it seems.

Two of the cast members, Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced and Miss Teschmacher actress Sara Sampaio posted their name cards to Instagram to share their excitement but may have inadvertently revealed the design for the House of El crest in the process.

The design for the crest seems to definitely take inspiration from the 1996 Kingdom Come DC Comics miniseries from Mark Waid and Alex Ross.

Fans are now wondering if James Gunn is going to fully commit to the Kingdom Come motif and go with a red and black emblem, as opposed to the traditional red and yellow.

With filming set to start this Spring, fans likely won't have long to wait before getting their first glimpse of David Corenswet's Superman suit. Filming is rumored (but unconfirmed) to begin in March so the reveal could come any day.

Back in December, Gunn disclosed via Threads that the costume was, "mostly done but we’re still going back and forth on some elements."

He also previously teased that the suit would be a mixture of classic and modern designs while also being something totally new and different.

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

The latest report on the film has the full main cast assembled in Atlanta for the first of what will undoubtedly be many table reads before filming gets underway.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU.  Filming is expected to begin in just a few weeks.

vectorsigma - 2/22/2024, 3:12 AM
In Gunn we trust.
FireandBlood - 2/22/2024, 3:21 AM
Oh, shit 😬
ProfessorWhy - 2/22/2024, 3:38 AM
I just watched peacemaker finally..... I'm afraid Gunn's Superman is going to be a strange flavor that doesn't scream "DC". Too childish and too adult, at the same time. An omelet filled with skittles
Himura - 2/22/2024, 3:41 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Who said it would be anything like Peacemaker? James Cameron made Aliens and Titanic. Directors can make more than one type of movie.
Th3Batman - 2/22/2024, 3:49 AM
@ProfessorWhy - He already confirmed it would be nothing like his previous work due to the nature of the character.
Twenty23Three - 2/22/2024, 3:57 AM
@ProfessorWhy - you watched a comedy show about a complete idiot. It’s not going to be any indication of how Superman will be.
Repian - 2/22/2024, 3:57 AM

Twenty23Three - 2/22/2024, 3:59 AM
Whilst I do love the KC logo, I’m hoping this is just for the table read because they are trying to keep as much under wraps as possible. I mean they will most likely be tweaking and working on designs until the actual shooting starts.
Usernametaken - 2/22/2024, 4:22 AM
Time for golden age aesthetics to come back.

Glad it's happening, because all those plastic power rangers costumes were starting to put me off of the superhero genre.

