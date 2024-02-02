SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Finds Its Girl Of Steel In HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Star Milly Alcock
SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Finds Its Girl Of Steel In HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Star Milly Alcock
HammerLegFoot - 2/2/2024, 11:47 AM
And sadly still no Fantastic Four news.
GeneralZod - 2/2/2024, 11:47 AM
No pressure. The score will only be compared to John Williams' main title score from STM 1978 and Hans Zimmer's "Flight."

No pressure at all.
Highflyer - 2/2/2024, 11:52 AM
I can't really remember GOTG score, but hopefully this will be good.
TheVisionary25 - 2/2/2024, 11:53 AM


Tbh the scores from TSS & Vol 3 didn’t really stand out to me within the film (which to a degree is a good thing) , especially since the soundtrack was so prevalent in the latter atleast.

I’ll try to hear them in seperation and see if I like them better or not , same with Murphy’s other work such as Sunshine etc.

I wish him luck though , he’s following in the footsteps of giants such as John Williams & Hans Zimmer so no pressure lol.
GhostDog - 2/2/2024, 11:54 AM
Following Williams and Zimmer...
bobevanz - 2/2/2024, 11:56 AM
Other than the theme for GOTG, nothing is really memorable from him. Marvel music is mostly temp music anyways, except for a few themes. Loki is the first project with actual movie music that's memorable lol. Oh well
FireandBlood - 2/2/2024, 12:07 PM
@bobevanz - “Loki is the first project with actual movie music that's memorable lol.”

Straight 🧢

Ludwig says Hi 👋

TheVisionary25 - 2/2/2024, 11:58 AM
Say what you want about MOS & The DCEU but Zimmer’s score is so good…

Especially “Flight”.

?si=X5EbokaY-KRFj-O4
FinnishDude - 2/2/2024, 11:59 AM
I couldn't remember a note of Zimmer's Man of Steel score, if you were to put a gun to my head, so I would hardly call it iconic.
Shinzo - 2/2/2024, 12:01 PM
Great, I'm sure he'll do something good, and will easily do better than the garbage Hans Zimmer created for the abysmal and thankfully overwith Snyderverse. Zimmer's score was okay as a movie score, but never fit Superman at all.

Other than Zimmer's, all of the Superman scores have been good, from the 1940s cartoons & serials to the 1950s TV show, to the 1960s cartoons, John Williams, the 80s cartoons, Lois & Clark, and all of the Bruce Timm cartoons from the animated series to Superman Doomsday. I've enjoyed them all.
CoHost - 2/2/2024, 12:02 PM
No Nick Britell?
HammerLegFoot - 2/2/2024, 12:02 PM


Doomsday8888 - 2/2/2024, 12:04 PM
From Williams to Zimmer to some literal who...


Shoulda have gotten Tyler Bates, mf even worked with him on the 2 GotG movies, his Watchmen ost was damn good.
garu - 2/2/2024, 12:06 PM
not a bad choice, I loved Ratism from TSS, it made me cry when I watched the movie so the guy knows what he's doing.

Best of luck to him
FireandBlood - 2/2/2024, 12:08 PM
Nah [frick] that

