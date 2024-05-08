SUPERMAN: Longtime Zack Snyder Collaborator Isn't A Fan Of James Gunn's Recent Suit Reveal

Earlier this week, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet suited up as SUPERMAN's Man of Steel. It likely hasn't received the reaction Gunn wanted, generating memes and an overall mixed response.

Zack Snyder hasn't shared his take on the reveal, but one of his longtime collaborators has.

Clay Staub served as an aerial second unit director on both versions of Justice League, was an additional second unit director on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and also collaborated with Snyder on 300 and Dawn of the Dead.

"Who thought this was the best option for a First Look?" he asked on X. "Really, I’m not joking, speaking solely from the layout perspective, the pose (pulling his boot on) making the suit chest and arms look bulky and rubbery. BTW are those Trunks we’re returning to, I’m asking for a friend?"

This echoes the sentiments of many fans, though it does feel like the suit is being judged perhaps a little too harshly. No, it's not the best first look we've seen and Gunn could have found a better way to portray the hero (this pose doesn't do the costume any favours and neither does the VFX attack on Metropolis that Supes appears to be ignoring).

SUPERMAN's suit being compared to the one Henry Cavill wore in Man of Steel was inevitable. However, this is a fresh start for DC on screen and no amount of complaining is going to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse!

Do you think the complaints about Kal-El's new look are justified?

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.