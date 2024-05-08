SUPERMAN: Longtime Zack Snyder Collaborator Isn't A Fan Of James Gunn's Recent Suit Reveal

One of Zack Snyder's longtime collaborators has chimed in this week's big SUPERMAN reveal, and they're not overly impressed with what the filmmaker has dreamed up for the Man of Steel. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - May 08, 2024 07:05 AM EST
Earlier this week, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet suited up as SUPERMAN's Man of Steel. It likely hasn't received the reaction Gunn wanted, generating memes and an overall mixed response

Zack Snyder hasn't shared his take on the reveal, but one of his longtime collaborators has

Clay Staub served as an aerial second unit director on both versions of Justice League, was an additional second unit director on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and also collaborated with Snyder on 300 and Dawn of the Dead

"Who thought this was the best option for a First Look?" he asked on X. "Really, I’m not joking, speaking solely from the layout perspective, the pose (pulling his boot on) making the suit chest and arms look bulky and rubbery. BTW are those Trunks we’re returning to, I’m asking for a friend?"

This echoes the sentiments of many fans, though it does feel like the suit is being judged perhaps a little too harshly. No, it's not the best first look we've seen and Gunn could have found a better way to portray the hero (this pose doesn't do the costume any favours and neither does the VFX attack on Metropolis that Supes appears to be ignoring). 

SUPERMAN's suit being compared to the one Henry Cavill wore in Man of Steel was inevitable. However, this is a fresh start for DC on screen and no amount of complaining is going to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse! 

Do you think the complaints about Kal-El's new look are justified?

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Bokis
Bokis - 5/8/2024, 7:09 AM
I think it's a fun picture to introduce this Superman with. Based on Gunns comments I think the movie will focus on Supermans humanity more, so this fits well.

Only thing I don't like is the colorful sky beam in the background
Vigor
Vigor - 5/8/2024, 7:10 AM
I like it. But I must say it looks like Gunn went back to the same tailor that made Adam Warlocks suit. That's not bad. But I can tell he stuck with similar aesthetics and materials
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2024, 7:16 AM
@Vigor - yes , the costume designer is the same from Vol 3 and 2 (also did The Suicide Squad).

She also worked on TWS and CW aswell as IW and EG.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 5/8/2024, 7:22 AM
@Vigor - I have not watched GOTG V3 yet, but I've seen pics of Warlock and his suit looks much much much better than the new Superman suit.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/8/2024, 7:14 AM
the trunks are the best thing about the suit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2024, 7:14 AM
While I agree , the picture itself isn’t great and shouldn’t have been the first look…

The suit itself has actually been growing me , still don’t like some things like the lines but I’m cool with the rest.

I like that it’s an amalgam of some of the different suits through the characters history especially!!.

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/8/2024, 7:22 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

From the article with the spawned memes that was posted yesterday, I have to say that this is the one I vibe the strongest with:

As happy as I am to see the red trunks and golden belt (personally neutral onn the collar), the dour expression and casual suiting-up while the world is going to shit in the background are very odd choices, to say the least.

That, and the baggy shoulders. Really unfortunate.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2024, 7:27 AM
@DrReedRichards - I get yeah

I wouldn’t call it dour but the vibe I get is of a guy going to work and lacing up his boots so to speak

The laser thing is odd , I’ll give you that.

We’ll see about the bagginess ,. they can fix that kid if stuff in post.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/8/2024, 7:15 AM
He's not wrong.. but he also sounds kinda salty.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/8/2024, 7:16 AM
The post is not wrong. There are plenty of folks who felt let down by this reveal. Being a co-worker of the moronic cult leader has nothing to do with it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/8/2024, 7:16 AM
Id take bad costumes over bad screenplay and direction any day.

I dont hate the costume but it's what the Gunn hate bandwagon is bitching about, lol.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 5/8/2024, 7:18 AM
The suit looks terrible. It looks like shitty thick rubber
Fares
Fares - 5/8/2024, 7:22 AM
I have come to actually like it over the last couple of days. The perspective of the people who worked on it and reached it after a lot of trial and error is obviously going to be different from our perspective when we saw it in it's final form right out of the gate. And I feel after some time, I'm beginning to get what they saw in it.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/8/2024, 7:24 AM
Superman DESPERATELY needs a win
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/8/2024, 7:30 AM
The suit looks like shit
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/8/2024, 7:35 AM
I’m not a fan of the initial look, but I will happily change my mind if it looks good on screen. Just waiting on that trailer.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/8/2024, 7:36 AM
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/8/2024, 7:37 AM

The suit does look bad. On the other hand....

Zack, no one is a fan of your sh!tty movies that burned down the whole DCFU on us either.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 5/8/2024, 7:39 AM
Snyder fans vs. Gunn fans. I like it!

