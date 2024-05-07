SUPERMAN: First Look At David Corenswet Is Already Generating Some Hilarious Memes

SUPERMAN: First Look At David Corenswet Is Already Generating Some Hilarious Memes SUPERMAN: First Look At David Corenswet Is Already Generating Some Hilarious Memes

The first official shot of David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Steel in SUPERMAN has split opinions, and it's generated a lot of memes as well. You can see some of the best after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - May 07, 2024 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Yesterday, DC Studios and James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow in SUPERMAN. While the suit itself seems to have received a largely positive response, how it was presented has divided opinions (cast your vote in our poll here). 

Rather than an action shot or iconic pose, Gunn has attempted to drive home the fact that this Superman is more of an everyman, putting his boots on - or taking them off - one foot at a time, just like the rest of us. 

That's all well and good, but the hero sitting down didn't like that doesn't do the suit any favours. 

What was going on outside Superman's window was just as big of a talking point. A colourful explosion rocks the Metropolis skyline, which he appears to be ignoring. It's also not a strong visual and is reminiscent of the AI imagery so prevalent online these days. 

The DCEU was often a subject of ridicule, leading to all manner of memes being created to mock it. Unfortunately, things don't seem to have really changed when it comes to the DCU as fans and creatives alike have started changing the background - and even switching out Superman - to poke fun at the photo. 

This probably isn't the response DC Studios or Gunn expected, and while it's unlikely to matter by the time SUPERMAN's first trailer is finally released, it isn't exactly the best start to a marketing campaign we've ever seen. 

Check out some of the funniest and most creative SUPERMAN edits below (a couple even improve on the official shot). 

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: A New Photo Of David Corenswet Looking JACKED To Play DCU's Man Of Steel Surfaces
Related:

SUPERMAN: A New Photo Of David Corenswet Looking JACKED To Play DCU's Man Of Steel Surfaces
POLL: What Do You Think About Our First Look AT SUPERMAN's DCU Costume?
Recommended For You:

POLL: What Do You Think About Our First Look AT SUPERMAN's DCU Costume?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/7/2024, 11:01 AM
Godzilla is my favorite. LOL.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 5/7/2024, 11:02 AM
The post by Zero is what we should have gotten.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 5/7/2024, 11:03 AM
@Usernametaken - Amazing that it took less than a day for someone to make something better when they've been working on this movie for 2 years.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/7/2024, 11:12 AM
@Usernametaken - it amazes me how often thee creatives don't do the obvious, EASIEST thing. That post by ZERO makes so much sense so of course Gunn and company do nothing like it.

Movie could still be damn good but [frick]ing up a first image reveal like this is wild.
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/7/2024, 11:42 AM
@GhostDog - The suits growing on me more and more. But was hoping for a classic look since it is now just Superman. But if its a good movie and does well we know he'll get like 3 more suits.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/7/2024, 11:44 AM
@Usernametaken - . . . you know that the photo that Gunn shared is a photo, yeah? And that it takes longer to make real clothing than it does to draw one on a computer?
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/7/2024, 11:06 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/7/2024, 11:11 AM
@GhostDog - LOL. this is great
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/7/2024, 11:20 AM
@GhostDog - If only Ben Affleck was smoking a cigarette off to the side.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2024, 11:07 AM
I honestly think the Kent farm one really sells the Everyman “lacing up his boots one at a time to go to work” thing better then the actual one…

It was just a weird image for a first look but I certainly won’t be writing off the film because of it , that’s ridiculous!!.

I’m still very optimistic about it and honestly , the suit is growing on me ( though I’m still hoping for a better pic soon).
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/7/2024, 11:08 AM
Not exactly hilarious but the Godzilla one is the best.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/7/2024, 11:08 AM
User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 5/7/2024, 11:12 AM
I still think that there's going to be a second suit lol.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/7/2024, 11:12 AM
Only one I like is Godzilla rest are cheeks
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/7/2024, 11:12 AM
Godzilla was easily the best one... but the sneaker one is sneaky funny.

well done Gunn... youre getting a ton of memes making fun of your tent pole movie to relaunch the DC brand. congrats. also, the suite sucks the more i think about it
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/7/2024, 11:13 AM
User Comment Image
TREE24K
TREE24K - 5/7/2024, 11:24 AM
@HashTagSwagg - this shit had my dying, yo!
TREE24K
TREE24K - 5/7/2024, 11:25 AM
@TREE24K - *me
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/7/2024, 11:14 AM
Lmao at Cavill saving the rocket whilst David puts his boots on.

The post by zero suit would have been perfect.

We allowed Gunn to cook only to realise he didn't bother to turn on the stove 😭😭
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/7/2024, 11:14 AM
The show store one made me lol 😂

Also, that classic costume looks amazing 🤔
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 5/7/2024, 11:20 AM
I know they say any press is good press, but i can't imagine that Gunn and co were hoping for this reaction.
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 5/7/2024, 11:21 AM
I don't think the first emblem they showed belongs to this suit, the yellow outline was much thicker.

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 5/7/2024, 11:28 AM
@ComicBookPsycho - no, they're the same suit
HermanM
HermanM - 5/7/2024, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image

This is what we should have got. At least remove the collar, please. The rest is tolerable. I'm happy he has the red trunks and yellow belt, so it would seem, but the rest is lacking. One step forward, two steps back.

Why is everyone from Matt Reeves' The Batman to Wolverine in Deadpool 3 to even some of the MCU Cap suits and now this all doing the NASCAR suit and collar thing?
Vigor
Vigor - 5/7/2024, 11:24 AM
That godzilla one is sick!
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 5/7/2024, 11:26 AM
Nauuur come on ☠️
Cleander
Cleander - 5/7/2024, 11:30 AM
Trying Payless Shoes The American Way.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/7/2024, 11:35 AM
@Cleander - Whats wrong with payless shoes?
PaKent
PaKent - 5/7/2024, 11:34 AM
This Superman is addicted to painkillers
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/7/2024, 11:38 AM
@PaKent - post modern Supes lol
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/7/2024, 11:39 AM
Lmao what a backfire. And this was supposed to be taken seriously.

I mean he has the trunks guys!!! Those are the details that will finally get him his first billion dollar picture!

99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 5/7/2024, 11:42 AM
😭🤣
User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/7/2024, 11:43 AM
I love all the folks saying "put your boots on faster!" It's a still photograph. Presumably he has to put his boots on at some point, even if he does it very quickly.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder