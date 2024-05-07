SUPERMAN: First Look At David Corenswet Is Already Generating Some Hilarious Memes

Yesterday, DC Studios and James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow in SUPERMAN. While the suit itself seems to have received a largely positive response, how it was presented has divided opinions (cast your vote in our poll here).

Rather than an action shot or iconic pose, Gunn has attempted to drive home the fact that this Superman is more of an everyman, putting his boots on - or taking them off - one foot at a time, just like the rest of us.

That's all well and good, but the hero sitting down didn't like that doesn't do the suit any favours.

What was going on outside Superman's window was just as big of a talking point. A colourful explosion rocks the Metropolis skyline, which he appears to be ignoring. It's also not a strong visual and is reminiscent of the AI imagery so prevalent online these days.

The DCEU was often a subject of ridicule, leading to all manner of memes being created to mock it. Unfortunately, things don't seem to have really changed when it comes to the DCU as fans and creatives alike have started changing the background - and even switching out Superman - to poke fun at the photo.

This probably isn't the response DC Studios or Gunn expected, and while it's unlikely to matter by the time SUPERMAN's first trailer is finally released, it isn't exactly the best start to a marketing campaign we've ever seen.

Check out some of the funniest and most creative SUPERMAN edits below (a couple even improve on the official shot).

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.