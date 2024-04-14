SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Takes A Break From Shooting To Film Advert - Is This His Clark Kent Look?

Some photos of Superman star David Corenswet filming an advert in Mexico have been shared online, giving us a glimpse of the actor's impressive physique, and (possibly) his Clark Kent look...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 14, 2024 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Cameras are still rolling on James Gunn's Superman in Svalbard, Norway (as far as we know), but star David Corenswet has taken a break from filming to shoot an advert in Mexico, and some behind-the-scenes photos have been shared online.

Corenswet hasn't been spotted on the set of the DCU Superman reboot (we've only seen Maria Gabriela De Faria as The Engineer so far), but these shots might give us some idea of how he will look as Clark Kent.

His hair could have been styled a little differently for this ad, of course, but at the very least, the photos provide another glimpse of the actor's impressive Man of Steel physique.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/14/2024, 1:52 PM
He's looking a lot better here (size wise).
jst5
jst5 - 4/14/2024, 2:48 PM
@DeadClunge -If you put him and Cavill next to each other his size would show just how much bigger he is vs Cavill.Like I've been saying us 6'4 to 6'5 guys carry 225 to 230 different than someone that's 6'ish.Cavill isn't very tall at all...I've stood next to the guy and tower over him and I'm right at 6'5 225(in shape).
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/14/2024, 1:53 PM
Man i love AI images , juwt as much as i love Joshie boi
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/14/2024, 1:54 PM
He looks good, but not Cavill good

User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 4/14/2024, 1:56 PM
@FireandBlood - Must you throw feces at everyone's door? We have a new dude that looks the part, sounds the part and will act the part. We haven't had casting this good in years! I'm still livid about Henry getting screwed over too, but David Corenswet is a potential step up for better things to come. Why are you so against this?
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/14/2024, 2:01 PM
@FireandBlood - Cavill had way more to time to work out by the time this pic was taken, which I believe was around the release of Justice League I think.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/14/2024, 2:05 PM
@TheLight - I’m all for this casting, what you on about? But just because I am, doesn’t change the fact that Cavill looks better. It is what it is at the end of the day, and at the end of the day, the days got to end. 🤷‍♂️
TheLight
TheLight - 4/14/2024, 2:05 PM
@FireandBlood - Your EXACT words were this,

"He looks good, but not Cavill good"


Doesn't sound like your excited, more like you are just settling.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/14/2024, 2:14 PM
@TheLight - Those were my exact words and I meant them. He doesn’t look as good as Cavill, physique wise. Cavill’s broader. What do you want us to do, pretend he looks better just because he’s Superman now? 🤨
Colton
Colton - 4/14/2024, 2:24 PM
@TheLight - calm down ffs
TheLight
TheLight - 4/14/2024, 2:42 PM
@FireandBlood - No one said pretend. At least care that we are getting a Superman that looks like Superman and not drag Henry into this. David is the new Superman now. Buckle up.
TheLight
TheLight - 4/14/2024, 2:43 PM
@Colton - Not when it comes to the Pantheon.
TheLight
TheLight - 4/14/2024, 1:54 PM
Dude looks good. Looks like SUPERMAN!
Colton
Colton - 4/14/2024, 2:25 PM
@TheLight - Thank the gods an actor cast to play Superman looks like Superman!
RedFury
RedFury - 4/14/2024, 1:57 PM
Looks lean and built, nowhere near as wide as Cavill, but a lot more like the shape that Reeves was in.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/14/2024, 2:07 PM
@RedFury - Which makes sense tbf as Corenswet's body type is a lot closer to Reeve's while Cavill's is more shorter and broader imo
RedFury
RedFury - 4/14/2024, 2:10 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - yeah so true. It's hard for a guy who's 6'5 to look super wide if not naturally built like that. He probably weighs more than Cavill does at this size even. I'm sure he'll get even bigger for a sequel if it happens.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/14/2024, 2:00 PM
Look it’s Superman!
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/14/2024, 2:02 PM
All that's missing are the glasses.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 4/14/2024, 2:04 PM
Henry Cavill from Wish.
TheLight
TheLight - 4/14/2024, 2:07 PM
@Moriakum - User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/14/2024, 2:19 PM
@Moriakum - More like Henry Cavill if he was younger, taller and a better actor lmao.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2024, 2:10 PM
My man ain’t ever beating the Henry Cavill allegations lol…

Kidding aside he looks good , I honestly prefer this build to Cavill’s stocky and wide one which i was never really a fan of tbh.

Anyway , can’t wait to see his take on the character because I can already tell that he’s gonna be great!!.

?si=NI11Ak9wjlY2e8K1
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/14/2024, 2:18 PM
Like I figured he's looking like a more muscular Christopher Reeve, which was to be expected with his body type, not to say he looks bad or anything pretty much the opposite lol I think he'll look amazing when we finally see him in the suit.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 4/14/2024, 2:21 PM
everyone just take a break ok?

gun take a break. clark take a break....
S8R8M
S8R8M - 4/14/2024, 2:38 PM
Is it me? Or does the new supe's nose and ears stick out like a sore thumb?
Huge respect for getting in that shape.

