SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Takes A Break From Shooting To Film Advert - Is This His Clark Kent Look?

Cameras are still rolling on James Gunn's Superman in Svalbard, Norway (as far as we know), but star David Corenswet has taken a break from filming to shoot an advert in Mexico, and some behind-the-scenes photos have been shared online.

Corenswet hasn't been spotted on the set of the DCU Superman reboot (we've only seen Maria Gabriela De Faria as The Engineer so far), but these shots might give us some idea of how he will look as Clark Kent.

His hair could have been styled a little differently for this ad, of course, but at the very least, the photos provide another glimpse of the actor's impressive Man of Steel physique.

New pictures of David Corenswet filming an Ad in Mexico



The person who originally posted these thought he met Henry Cavill, when it was actually David.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”