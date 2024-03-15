SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Maria Gabriela De Faria As The Engineer

As filming continues on James Gunn's Superman ("Legacy" has been dropped) in Svalbard, Norway, the first photos from the set have been shared online (via Just Jared).

Unfortunately, these shots don't reveal David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Steel, but they do give us a first glimpse of Maria Gabriela de Faria in-costume as the Engineer!

The Deadly Class actress was spotted shooting a scene in a harness (most likely for a flight sequence) and leather outfit, sporting the same hairdo she had in the officially-released cast photo.

In the comics, Angela Spica, aka Engineer, is a member of the super-group known as The Authority. She has a liquid body due to nanites in her bloodstream, and has the ability to create solid objects with this metal alloy.

We don't know if these exact powers will carry over for the character's big-screen debut, however.

Check out the Superman set photos at the link below, and be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

We have the first photos of Maria Gabrielle de Faria in her The Engineer costume on set of #Superman!



Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”