SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Maria Gabriela De Faria As The Engineer

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Maria Gabriela De Faria As The Engineer SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Maria Gabriela De Faria As The Engineer

The first photos from the set of Superman have found their way online, and while they don't feature David Corenswet's Man of Steel, they do give us a look at Maria Gabriela de Faria as the Engineer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 15, 2024 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As filming continues on James Gunn's Superman ("Legacy" has been dropped) in Svalbard, Norway, the first photos from the set have been shared online (via Just Jared).

Unfortunately, these shots don't reveal David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Steel, but they do give us a first glimpse of Maria Gabriela de Faria in-costume as the Engineer!

The Deadly Class actress was spotted shooting a scene in a harness (most likely for a flight sequence) and leather outfit, sporting the same hairdo she had in the officially-released cast photo.

In the comics, Angela Spica, aka Engineer, is a member of the super-group known as The Authority. She has a liquid body due to nanites in her bloodstream, and has the ability to create solid objects with this metal alloy.

We don't know if these exact powers will carry over for the character's big-screen debut, however.

Check out the Superman set photos at the link below, and be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the logo photo. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

James Gunn's SUPERMAN Was Planned As Standalone Movie Like THE BATMAN Before DC Studios' DCU Reboot
Related:

James Gunn's SUPERMAN Was Planned As Standalone Movie Like THE BATMAN Before DC Studios' DCU Reboot
Superman's Legacy: Celebrating A Hero For The Ages On His Birthday
Recommended For You:

Superman's Legacy: Celebrating A Hero For The Ages On His Birthday
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg - 3/15/2024, 3:08 PM
Looks like your typical modern day boss girl
SonOfAGif - 3/15/2024, 3:14 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Expendables vibe.
Se4M4NSt4ine - 3/15/2024, 3:12 PM
What in CW
GhostDog - 3/15/2024, 3:12 PM
Gunn continues his streak of casting fine as wine Latinas and/or Spanish women
TheVisionary25 - 3/15/2024, 3:15 PM
In before people start complaining about the look…

There have been atleast 3 Engineers in the comics and 2 have been versions of Angela Spica who is the version Maria seems to be playing.

One of them had a body suit that would come out of their skin while the other had nanotechnology that gave her that silvery metal look and could form solid objects with her body.

I personally think Gunn’s version will be combined with “Hope” from Brian Azzarello’s Lex Luthor:Man of Steel who was a female hero that he created to take attention away from Superman sway public opinion which I think will happen here too.
AmazingFILMporg - 3/15/2024, 3:20 PM
She looks cool💪👮😎🖖🔥
dracula - 3/15/2024, 3:21 PM
so either its being simplified to her just being able to generate the nanite weapons from her hands or the costume will be enhanced in post and they will cgi paint her face

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder