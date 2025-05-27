SUPERMAN: Lex Luthor Channels His Inner Lois Lane As Nicholas Hoult Interviews David Corenswet

Ahead of the July release of Superman, the actors bringing the iconic hero and his arch-nemesis to life, David Corenswet, our new Man of Steel, and Nicholas Hoult, portraying Lex Luthor, engaged in a fascinating interview in the pages of Wonderland Magazine, where they turned the tables and questioned each other.

The interview opens with Hoult asking Corenswet where he was when he got the call that he would be Superman. Coresnwet replied, "I was at home in Philadelphia, I was on a break from Twisters. It was the end of June, beginning of July of 2023. I was already on another phone call—it was exciting, full of intrigue and suspense—when I saw an unknown number pop up with a 310 area code...And I said, very politely, ‘Uh, pardon me, I think I need to take this phone call.’"

Hoult then joked that he never answers phone calls from unknown numbers and that's probably why Coresnwet got the part instead of him.

Moving on, Corenswet went on to reveal, "Anyway, so I stepped away and answered the phone, and [Superman’s director] James Gunn said, ‘David, it’s James Gunn.’ And I said, ‘Can you prove that?’ Because I was in a suspicious mood."

Superman is slated for release on July 11, 2025, marking the inaugural film in James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Gunn not only directs but also penned the screenplay for this highly anticipated movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

David Corenswet takes on the dual role of Kal-El/Clark Kent.

Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane.

Nicholas Hoult embodies Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

A contingent of other heroes and notable figures includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Supporting the main cast are:

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.

María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Terence Rosemore as Otis.

Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Clark Kent's adoptive parents, Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Martha 'Ma' Kent, respectively. Additionally, Milly Alcock is set to debut as Supergirl in this film before headlining her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.