SUPERMAN: LOIS & CLARK Star Teri Hatcher Reflects On Risqué Lois Lane Photo That "Broke The Internet"

Comic book adaptations weren't always the most dominant genre in Hollywood and, in the early 90s, DC fans only really had Tim Burton's Batman movies and ABC's Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (along with stellar animated offerings like Batman: The Animated Series, of course).

Lois & Clark launched in 1993 and ran for four seasons and 88 episodes, turning Teri Hatcher into a household name. The world was a very different place back then, but a photoshoot featuring the Coraline and Tomorrow Never Dies star still managed to "break the internet."

ABC released a risqué photo of Hatcher's Lois Lane wearing only Superman's cape to promote the Man of Steel's TV show. It was supposedly one of the most downloaded photos ever at the time, and the actress reflected on that in a recent interview with The Guardian.

"I broke the internet when we still had dial-up," Hatcher laughed. "I don't credit myself with being so fabulous. I do remember the photoshoot, which was to promote the TV show. It took all day. I was wearing a white blouse and pencil skirt because Lois is a reporter from the Daily Planet, with the cape wrapped over."

"It wasn't until the last take of the day that someone said: 'Could we try the cape without the blouse?' I thought: 'What does that imply? Why would Lois Lane be naked under the cape?' We only did it as a lark, but the result was evocative," she continued. "Now I'm so much older, I still feel proud of it."

While Hatcher may have had reservations at the time, she'd later do another on a Superman-themed bed and you can see both images in the Instagram gallery below.

Lois Lane is a quintessential character in the Superman mythos, known for her tenacity and intelligence. In this series, she was portrayed as a determined journalist for the Daily Planet, always chasing the big story, often leading her to cross paths with Superman.

Hatcher brought a surprisingly modern blend of toughness and vulnerability to Lois. She was not just the damsel in distress but an assertive, career-driven woman who could hold her own in a world of superheroes and villains. Her performance helped redefine the character for a new generation, making Lois more relatable and aspirational than in past adaptations.

Also below is our recent interview with Hatcher about her work in Apple TV+'s animated series WondLa.