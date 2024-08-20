SUPERMAN: LOIS & CLARK Star Teri Hatcher Reflects On Risqué Lois Lane Photo That "Broke The Internet"

SUPERMAN: LOIS & CLARK Star Teri Hatcher Reflects On Risqué Lois Lane Photo That &quot;Broke The Internet&quot;

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Teri Hatcher has reflected on a risqué photoshoot she did as Lois Lane for the ABC series, admitting she's proud that it ended up breaking the internet.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: The Guardian

Comic book adaptations weren't always the most dominant genre in Hollywood and, in the early 90s, DC fans only really had Tim Burton's Batman movies and ABC's Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (along with stellar animated offerings like Batman: The Animated Series, of course).

Lois & Clark launched in 1993 and ran for four seasons and 88 episodes, turning Teri Hatcher into a household name. The world was a very different place back then, but a photoshoot featuring the Coraline and Tomorrow Never Dies star still managed to "break the internet."

ABC released a risqué photo of Hatcher's Lois Lane wearing only Superman's cape to promote the Man of Steel's TV show. It was supposedly one of the most downloaded photos ever at the time, and the actress reflected on that in a recent interview with The Guardian.

"I broke the internet when we still had dial-up," Hatcher laughed. "I don't credit myself with being so fabulous. I do remember the photoshoot, which was to promote the TV show. It took all day. I was wearing a white blouse and pencil skirt because Lois is a reporter from the Daily Planet, with the cape wrapped over."

"It wasn't until the last take of the day that someone said: 'Could we try the cape without the blouse?' I thought: 'What does that imply? Why would Lois Lane be naked under the cape?' We only did it as a lark, but the result was evocative," she continued. "Now I'm so much older, I still feel proud of it."

While Hatcher may have had reservations at the time, she'd later do another on a Superman-themed bed and you can see both images in the Instagram gallery below. 

Lois Lane is a quintessential character in the Superman mythos, known for her tenacity and intelligence. In this series, she was portrayed as a determined journalist for the Daily Planet, always chasing the big story, often leading her to cross paths with Superman.

Hatcher brought a surprisingly modern blend of toughness and vulnerability to Lois. She was not just the damsel in distress but an assertive, career-driven woman who could hold her own in a world of superheroes and villains. Her performance helped redefine the character for a new generation, making Lois more relatable and aspirational than in past adaptations.

Also below is our recent interview with Hatcher about her work in Apple TV+'s animated series WondLa.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains Approach To VFX And Why The Movie Will Be In Post-Production For A Year
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains Approach To VFX And Why The Movie Will Be In Post-Production For A Year
SUPERMAN: Isabela Merced Talks Hawkgirl's LordTech Suit; Sean Gunn Teases New Take On Maxwell Lord
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Isabela Merced Talks Hawkgirl's LordTech Suit; Sean Gunn Teases New Take On Maxwell Lord
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
valmic
valmic - 8/20/2024, 5:50 AM
Still my mental go to when I think of Lois. Between her and the animated series, they are the definitive versions.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/20/2024, 6:00 AM
@valmic - for me it's her and Kidder. All other live action versions never quite hit imo
Beer85
Beer85 - 8/20/2024, 6:02 AM
Excellent show for about 2,5 half seasons. Excellent cast in that show too.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/20/2024, 6:06 AM
I ❤️ '90s.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/20/2024, 6:21 AM
As I said in the Ahsoka interview yesterday before you turned the comments off...

I'll always be intrigued by interviews/articles like this.

Your content is regularly filled with typos and factual errors.

You've been known to give wildly unprofessional takes on things (can still remember your obsession with The Flash, and a glorified hit piece on Avi Arad).

Despite this, do the interviewees (or their representation) reach out to you?

Do you put in maximum effort elsewhere, but kinda half-ass it here?

There's a step I'm missing here that I'm genuinely curious about.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/20/2024, 6:24 AM
Best lois, worst superman....Dean Cain looked and acted like a parody version of the character, and physically resembled someone's dad on halloween.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 8/20/2024, 6:41 AM
My second favorite live action Lois after Kidder. Teri had the pitch perfect attitude and charisma and devilish sexiness I picture from Lois.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder