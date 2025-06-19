SUPERMAN: New Character Teaser And Featurette Spotlight Nicholas Hoult As Lex Luthor

SUPERMAN: New Character Teaser And Featurette Spotlight Nicholas Hoult As Lex Luthor

In the first of what we assume will be a series of character-focused Superman teasers, Nicholas Hoult's new big-screen take on the villainous Lex Luthor is given the spotlight...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Warner Bros./DC Studios have released a new character promo and featurette for James Gunn's Superman, spotlighting Nicholas Hoult as our latest big-screen take on one of the most iconic villains in comic book history, Lex Luthor.

The teasers include some new behind-the-scenes footage of Luthor in action as he devises new ways to bring down the Man of Steel, aka the "thing" he believes so vehemently to be unworthy of humanity's love and adoration.

This movie won't be Hoult's first brush with the superhero genre (he played Beast in 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies), but it will be his first time portraying a major DC Comics character after narrowly missing out on landing the part of Bruce Wayne/The Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman - and screen-testing for the Man of Steel himself.

Hoult was actually a contender to play Superman prior to David Corenswet being cast, but realized that he might be a better fit for the hero's nemesis while reading Gunn's script.

"It's funny, because when I first read the script, I remember reading it and there was a little inkling part of me that was like 'Oh, I think you would have fun playing Lex,'" Hoult said during a recent interview. "And I kind of didn't say anything, and then when James [Gunn] called me to play Lex, I did kind of cackle - I think is how I'd describe it. I didn't say anything."

"I think he said, 'We want you to play Lex,' and I just laughed, because I think there was something in my instinct, when I first read the script, where I was like, 'I think that's more what I should be doing in this story.'"

Superman also stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

DC Studios’ Peter Safran Talks Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor And The Starting Point Of The DCU's SUPERMAN Reboot
Related:

DC Studios’ Peter Safran Talks Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor And The Starting Point Of The DCU's SUPERMAN Reboot
SUPERMAN Promo Art Confirms That The Justice League's Hall Of Justice HQ Will Feature
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Promo Art Confirms That The Justice League's Hall Of Justice HQ Will Feature

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
PopBye
PopBye - 6/19/2025, 10:09 AM
Hype
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/19/2025, 10:10 AM
Why did they cast Billy Corgan as Lex?

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/19/2025, 10:13 AM
@Feralwookiee - To disarm us?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/19/2025, 10:15 AM
@Lisa89 - No.
Because, despite all his rage, he's still just a rat in a cage.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/19/2025, 10:18 AM
@Feralwookiee - Do you sincerely doubt that the killer in him is the killer in you?
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/19/2025, 10:12 AM
This version of Lex seems really melodramatic and the pettiest version yet. The dialogue that Hoult has to work with is cringe. Anyway this whole film is one big fat milkshake therefore it’s gonna fun but once digested you’ll realise how crap it truly is. Too much diary.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/19/2025, 10:12 AM
In the limited amount of time we’ve seen of him, I honestly haven’t been that impressed. He doesn’t seem as menacing as Hackman’s portrayal or as well developed and nuanced as Rosenbaum’s. I’m hopeful though given the actor’s ability. I just hope it’s not all surface level.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/19/2025, 10:18 AM
@Huskers - You have a good sense of judgment. You can already see the cracks beginning to show. Hoult is a good actor with range but I really don’t think his performance will be any different to what we have seen before. Also it’s the same tired character arc and the same motivations. In this film we see Lex trespass into the fortress of solitude in dramatic fashion (engineer slicing and dicing robots like benihana) we’ve already seen this in superman returns. I would have preferred Gunn have Hoult’s Lex be president of the United States. That would have been a fresh new direction for the character of Luther.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 10:13 AM
Lex looking good in that black suit!!.

Anyway , Hoult seems to have captured Lex’s animosity & pure hatred for Superman well from the footage we’ve seen so looking forward to seeing his performance & take in its entirety.

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/19/2025, 10:15 AM
Would have loved a bit more of a muscular Lex....with a deeper voice...but Im nitpicking here. I sure Hoult will do great

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder