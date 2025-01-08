SUPERMAN: New Snippets Of Footage From DCU Reboot Highlight Lex Luthor And Mister Terrific

Ahead of tomorrow's Creature Commandos season finale, we have two brief clips from an unreleased version of the Superman trailer showing both Lex Luthor and Mister Terrific in action. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2025 10:01 AM EST
You may recall that, shortly after the first Superman teaser trailer was released, a couple of hi-res screenshots of Lex Luthor and Mister Terrific showed up online. 

We never did track down that version of the sneak peek but both scenes - the only ones not included in the officially released teaser - have now found their way onto social media. They don't reveal much, of course, but we're sure many of you will welcome any new content from the DCU reboot.

As an added bonus, the Luthor scene features both Ultraman and The Engineer.

Gunn has been silent on social media since the holidays and there's no clear indication of when we'll get a new look at Superman. The movie is bound to be featured in an upcoming issue of Empire, for example, but we can only guess as to when the next phase of marketing begins. 

After recently teasing the "complex relationships between Clark and Lois and Lex and Clark," filmmaker James Gunn has talked about making sure this version of Lex Luthor is "absolutely Superman’s equal." 

He added, "Maybe more that. You’ve got to be scared, and this Lex is scary. And it’s not just because he is a bad guy - because he’s pretty bad - but he has his reasons for thinking what he thinks, which we get into."

"And it’s a lot of ideological things about what Superman represents versus what he represents as the world’s most intelligent man. And so, I think that it really is this battle of ideologies between the two of them and how they look at the world. One of whom is very generous in his point of view, which is Superman, and one of them is not very generous in his point of view, which is Lex."

"But also, his intelligence and his way of dealing with the sort of henchmen that Lex has around him makes him incredibly dangerous to Superman," Gunn explained. "And when you’re willing to fight, and there are no rules, you always have an upper hand over the person who’s willing to fight and has a lot of rules - which is Superman."

Check out these new snippets of Superman footage below and stay tuned for more on the movie as we have it. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

dracula
dracula - 1/8/2025, 10:33 AM
nice 4 seconds of new footage i guess........really worth an article?

Not even really a look at engineer. dont even see her whole face
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/8/2025, 10:37 AM
I wonder is the engineer going to have a transformation? I mean its not like James Gunn couldnt have made her silver. ie Gamora, Mantis, that alien chick from The Suicide Squad. Just curious
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 10:56 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I could see that being the case and we get something similar to these looks in the Authority project…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

There have been other looks too due to the constant evolving nature of her nanotechnology or just different comic versions
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/8/2025, 11:04 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I really hope we get some kinda change. Cause right now she's just a chick with braids.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 11:19 AM
@HammerLegFoot -

I’m cool with it but it would be nice to see some change aswell as she develops
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/8/2025, 10:45 AM
22 of the most anticipated movie releases in 2025.

Updated movie list. Guess who the most anticipated Number 1? Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps 11th.

While the DCU Superman is at 19th.

READ HERE :)

https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/movies/22-of-the-most-anticipated-movie-releases-in-2025/ss-AA1wn201?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=HCTS&cvid=57cc8abbcedf496fb375ed26b1bfc58a&ei=8#image=19
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2025, 11:18 AM
@AllsGood - yeah, that's wrong.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/8/2025, 11:27 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Fandango 2025's Most Anticipated Movies.

1. Captain America: Brave New World

2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

3. Jurassic World Rebirth

4. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

6. Avatar: Fire and Ash

7. Wicked: Part Two

8. The Accountant 2

9. Superman

10. 28 Years Later

CLICK HERE TO READ

https://www.fandango.com/movie-news/2025s-most-anticipated-movies-755217
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2025, 11:36 AM
@AllsGood - Number 19 is wrong buddy
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 1/8/2025, 10:46 AM
Josh needs to hit that click quota today
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/8/2025, 10:49 AM

Why is low rent D-list Mr. Terrific even in this?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 11:02 AM
@DocSpock - Because a Superman movie focused on Superman was too much to ask
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/8/2025, 11:16 AM
@Urubrodi - I think the concept of a Superman focused movie will unfortunately never happen again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 10:57 AM
I feel like I have seen these already…

Anyway , Hoult looks so good as Lex!!.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 11:05 AM
I think Mark actually posted the international teaser with the footage, but it's good to see it highlighted.

