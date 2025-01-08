SUPERMAN: New Snippets Of Footage From DCU Reboot Highlight Lex Luthor And Mister Terrific

You may recall that, shortly after the first Superman teaser trailer was released, a couple of hi-res screenshots of Lex Luthor and Mister Terrific showed up online.

We never did track down that version of the sneak peek but both scenes - the only ones not included in the officially released teaser - have now found their way onto social media. They don't reveal much, of course, but we're sure many of you will welcome any new content from the DCU reboot.

As an added bonus, the Luthor scene features both Ultraman and The Engineer.

Gunn has been silent on social media since the holidays and there's no clear indication of when we'll get a new look at Superman. The movie is bound to be featured in an upcoming issue of Empire, for example, but we can only guess as to when the next phase of marketing begins.

After recently teasing the "complex relationships between Clark and Lois and Lex and Clark," filmmaker James Gunn has talked about making sure this version of Lex Luthor is "absolutely Superman’s equal."

He added, "Maybe more that. You’ve got to be scared, and this Lex is scary. And it’s not just because he is a bad guy - because he’s pretty bad - but he has his reasons for thinking what he thinks, which we get into."

"And it’s a lot of ideological things about what Superman represents versus what he represents as the world’s most intelligent man. And so, I think that it really is this battle of ideologies between the two of them and how they look at the world. One of whom is very generous in his point of view, which is Superman, and one of them is not very generous in his point of view, which is Lex."

"But also, his intelligence and his way of dealing with the sort of henchmen that Lex has around him makes him incredibly dangerous to Superman," Gunn explained. "And when you’re willing to fight, and there are no rules, you always have an upper hand over the person who’s willing to fight and has a lot of rules - which is Superman."

Check out these new snippets of Superman footage below and stay tuned for more on the movie as we have it.

New HD look at The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) & Ultraman in the IMAX trailer of ‘SUPERMAN.’ pic.twitter.com/MGh4VlruMU — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) January 8, 2025 New HD look at Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) in the IMAX trailer of ‘SUPERMAN.’ pic.twitter.com/Orce3Lb811 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) January 8, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.