SUPERMAN: Newly Spotted Easter Egg Links Mister Terrific To [SPOILER]...And A Certain Superhero Team?!

SUPERMAN: Newly Spotted Easter Egg Links Mister Terrific To [SPOILER]...And A Certain Superhero Team?!

Another big DCU Easter Egg has been spotted in the latest trailer for Superman, this time linking Mister Terrific to a certain DC Comics villain and, potentially, one of its most famous superhero teams...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman set photos have been coming in thick and fast this week, and if we're lucky, another round will hit later today. Yesterday was all about Mister Terrific, though, with Edi Gathegi's genius superhero seemingly interacting with Krypto before being lasered in the foot. 

Now, upon closer inspection, we see that Mister Terrific is sporting the Lordtech logo on his chest. We know that belongs to the company owned by Maxwell Lord because it was previously spotted in a Metropolis store window.

Why is this important? Well, not only does it suggest that Mister Terrific is working for Lord at this stage in his superhero career but it may also confirm previous rumours about the Justice League International factoring into Superman.

In the comics, Lord was introduced as a businessman who established his own superhero team, the JLI. He financed the operation but was secretly up to no good, and even staged the team's first mission to gain public recognition. 

Sean Gunn is playing the DCU's Maxwell Lord and it now seems safe to assume that heroes like Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Metamorpho report directly to him. 

If so, how much do you want to bet they're trying to recruit Superman in this movie? 

Whatever the case may be, it's clear James Gunn has big plans for the DCU and is going to start laying the foundations for this shared world as soon as possible. The filmmaker is a big fan of Keith Giffen and J. M. DeMatteis, so their work influencing this franchise isn't a huge shock. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Set Video Finds Mr. Terrific Behaving Very Strangely - Is He Interacting With [SPOILER]?
Related:

SUPERMAN Set Video Finds Mr. Terrific Behaving Very Strangely - Is He Interacting With [SPOILER]?
SUPERMAN Set Photo Recreates A Touching Moment From DC Comics' ALL-STAR SUPERMAN
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photo Recreates A Touching Moment From DC Comics' ALL-STAR SUPERMAN
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/28/2024, 12:09 PM
Every single set photo is NOT "article" worthy. Do better.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/28/2024, 12:11 PM
JlI is a ream that seems up Gunn's alley. Guy is already there. And there's that Human Target series rumored to he in development taking inspiration from the latest book in which the JLI play a big part.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 12:11 PM
Interesting…

Also Mr Terrific looks so goood!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

The 70’s esque hair hair & sideburns are certainly a choice though lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder