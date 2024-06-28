SUPERMAN: Newly Spotted Easter Egg Links Mister Terrific To [SPOILER]...And A Certain Superhero Team?!

Superman set photos have been coming in thick and fast this week, and if we're lucky, another round will hit later today. Yesterday was all about Mister Terrific, though, with Edi Gathegi's genius superhero seemingly interacting with Krypto before being lasered in the foot.

Now, upon closer inspection, we see that Mister Terrific is sporting the Lordtech logo on his chest. We know that belongs to the company owned by Maxwell Lord because it was previously spotted in a Metropolis store window.

Why is this important? Well, not only does it suggest that Mister Terrific is working for Lord at this stage in his superhero career but it may also confirm previous rumours about the Justice League International factoring into Superman.

In the comics, Lord was introduced as a businessman who established his own superhero team, the JLI. He financed the operation but was secretly up to no good, and even staged the team's first mission to gain public recognition.

Sean Gunn is playing the DCU's Maxwell Lord and it now seems safe to assume that heroes like Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Metamorpho report directly to him.

If so, how much do you want to bet they're trying to recruit Superman in this movie?

Whatever the case may be, it's clear James Gunn has big plans for the DCU and is going to start laying the foundations for this shared world as soon as possible. The filmmaker is a big fan of Keith Giffen and J. M. DeMatteis, so their work influencing this franchise isn't a huge shock.

Why does Mr.Terrific have a "Lordtech" logo in his suit- pic.twitter.com/pqkOHhjIlL — Dcu Updates (@dcuworld) June 28, 2024 Mister Terrific's suit has Maxwell Lord's LordTech logo.



Is this James Gunn’s hint he’s developing ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL’? pic.twitter.com/K66QL6ShPx — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 28, 2024

