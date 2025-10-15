SUPERMAN Now Available On 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray; Come Check Out Our Exclusive Gift Unboxing!

With Superman now soaring onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD worldwide, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment very generously sent us an exclusive gift box celebrating the film — packed with enough Kryptonian swag to make even Clark Kent crack a smile.

Inside, alongside the stunning 4K Ultra HD edition of the film, came an impressive lineup of goodies: a Krypto Funko Pop!, a Superman Squishmallow, a Superman tote bag, a Superman hat, a Superman cape for me, and even a Super-dog cape for my loyal sidekick, Copper — who, as you can see in the video below, wears it like a true protector of Metropolis.

Also pictured is the 4K SteelBook, which just so happened to be an early birthday gift from me to me on release day — because when the Man of Steel finally returns to the spotlight, there’s no better way to celebrate than by adding his latest adventure to your home collection. Truth, justice, and pristine 4K resolution — what more could you ask for?

The film comes jam-packed with amazing bonus features, including Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle – (5:32), Adventures in Making Superman Featurette (60:00), Icons Forever: Superman's Enduring Legacy – Featurette (6:05), Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain – Featurette (5:18), Kryptunes: The Music of Superman – Featurette (6:31), Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born – Featurette (5:54), Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns – Featurette (5:23), The Ultimate Villain – Featurette (5:30), The Justice Gang – Featurette (10:37), and A New Era: DC Takes Off – Featurette (4:53).

Check out a fun video featuring the exclusive gift box below: