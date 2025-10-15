SUPERMAN Now Available On 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray; Come Check Out Our Exclusive Gift Unboxing!

With Superman now soaring onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD worldwide, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment very generously sent us an exclusive gift box celebrating the film — packed with enough Kryptonian swag to make even Clark Kent crack a smile.
Inside, alongside the stunning 4K Ultra HD edition of the film, came an impressive lineup of goodies: a Krypto Funko Pop!, a Superman Squishmallow, a Superman tote bag, a Superman hat, a Superman cape for me, and even a Super-dog cape for my loyal sidekick, Copper — who, as you can see in the video below, wears it like a true protector of Metropolis.
Also pictured is the 4K SteelBook, which just so happened to be an early birthday gift from me to me on release day — because when the Man of Steel finally returns to the spotlight, there’s no better way to celebrate than by adding his latest adventure to your home collection. Truth, justice, and pristine 4K resolution — what more could you ask for?
The film comes jam-packed with amazing bonus features, including Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle – (5:32), Adventures in Making Superman Featurette (60:00), Icons Forever: Superman's Enduring Legacy – Featurette (6:05), Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain – Featurette (5:18), Kryptunes: The Music of Superman – Featurette (6:31), Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born – Featurette (5:54), Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns – Featurette (5:23), The Ultimate Villain – Featurette (5:30), The Justice Gang – Featurette (10:37), and A New Era: DC Takes Off – Featurette (4:53).
Check out a fun video featuring the exclusive gift box below:
“Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.
DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.
The film stars David Corenswet (“Twisters,” “Hollywood”) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the “X-Men” movies, “Juror #2”) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (“For All Mankind”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”), Nathan Fillion (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad”), Isabela Merced (“Alien Romulus”), Skyler Gisondo (“Licorice Pizza,” “Booksmart”), Sara Sampaio (“At Midnight”), María Gabriela de Faría (“The Moodys”), Wendell Pierce (“Selma,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”), Alan Tudyk (“Andor”), Pruitt Taylor Vince (“Bird Box”) and Neva Howell (“Greedy People”).