SUPERMAN Now Available On 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray; Come Check Out Our Exclusive Gift Unboxing!

SUPERMAN Now Available On 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray; Come Check Out Our Exclusive Gift Unboxing!

With Superman recently arriving on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray, we were recently gifted an awesome Superman gift box with exclusive swag from the film. Plus, my buddy Copper suited up for the occasion!

Feature Opinion
By RohanPatel - Oct 15, 2025 12:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

With Superman now soaring onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD worldwide, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment very generously sent us an exclusive gift box celebrating the film — packed with enough Kryptonian swag to make even Clark Kent crack a smile.

Inside, alongside the stunning 4K Ultra HD edition of the film, came an impressive lineup of goodies: a Krypto Funko Pop!, a Superman Squishmallow, a Superman tote bag, a Superman hat, a Superman cape for me, and even a Super-dog cape for my loyal sidekick, Copper — who, as you can see in the video below, wears it like a true protector of Metropolis.

Also pictured is the 4K SteelBook, which just so happened to be an early birthday gift from me to me on release day — because when the Man of Steel finally returns to the spotlight, there’s no better way to celebrate than by adding his latest adventure to your home collection. Truth, justice, and pristine 4K resolution — what more could you ask for?

The film comes jam-packed with amazing bonus features, including Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle – (5:32), Adventures in Making Superman Featurette (60:00), Icons Forever: Superman's Enduring Legacy – Featurette (6:05), Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain – Featurette (5:18), Kryptunes: The Music of Superman – Featurette (6:31), Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born – Featurette (5:54), Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns – Featurette (5:23), The Ultimate Villain – Featurette (5:30), The Justice Gang – Featurette (10:37), and A New Era: DC Takes Off – Featurette (4:53). 

Check out a fun video featuring the exclusive gift box below:

“Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (“Twisters,” “Hollywood”) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the “X-Men” movies, “Juror #2”) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (“For All Mankind”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”), Nathan Fillion (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad”), Isabela Merced (“Alien Romulus”), Skyler Gisondo (“Licorice Pizza,” “Booksmart”), Sara Sampaio (“At Midnight”), María Gabriela de Faría (“The Moodys”), Wendell Pierce (“Selma,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”), Alan Tudyk (“Andor”), Pruitt Taylor Vince (“Bird Box”) and Neva Howell (“Greedy People”).

SUPERMAN: New Report May Clear Up Whether The First DC Studios Movie Turned A Box Office Profit
Related:

SUPERMAN: New Report May Clear Up Whether The First DC Studios Movie Turned A Box Office Profit
Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN Meets David Corenswet's SUPERMAN In Awesome Crossover Fan Art
Recommended For You:

Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN Meets David Corenswet's SUPERMAN In Awesome Crossover Fan Art

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/15/2025, 3:38 AM
Let me borrow it

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder