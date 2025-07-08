SUPERMAN Now Set For Potential $230 Million Global Debut Following Highly Positive First Reviews

The full review embargo for Superman lifted earlier today, and thanks to a mostly very positive reception from critics, the first ever DCU movie now looks set for an impressive global debut.

Though the movie is still sure to face stiff competition from Universal's mighty Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest updates (per the trades) put James Gunn's reboot on track to take in "at least $200 million" this weekend.

The studio is keeping its estimates a little more conservative with a $100 million to $110 million domestic start, but analysts predict that it could climb as high as $120 million to $130 million, with another $100 million from overseas markets.

Superman had a reported production budget of $200 million (though some outlets are claiming it's closer to $225M), and despite Gunn downplaying how much is actually riding on the movie's success, our introduction to the DCU (in live-action, at least) will be the litmus test for all future projects in this new shared DC Comics universe.

The film is currently sitting at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 118 reviews, which should play a part in packing out theatres for the first few days of release - but positive word-of-mouth is obviously going to be even more important for continued success.

Do you plan on seeing Superman opening weekend?

I liked but didn't love #Superman , which is undeniably fun and engaging but also kind of all over the place. I can totally appreciate what Gunn was going for with the more sincere, corny vibe, but it wasn't for me (it might have helped if more of the humor landed).



On the plus… pic.twitter.com/rlrKzqtJPy — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) July 8, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."