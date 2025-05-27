SUPERMAN Popcorn Buckets Reveal A New Look At David Corenswet As The DCU's Man Of Tomorrow

Superman swoops into theaters a little over six weeks from now, and you just know the DCU movie will have some unique popcorn buckets.

We're sure at least one of them will be Krypto the Superdog-related, while everything from Mister Terrific's T-Sphere to the Fortress of Solitude (heck, even the titular hero's trunks) would make for suitably fun "buckets" to eat popcorn out of.

While we wait for those to be unveiled, a few early efforts from overseas have found their way online. One of them reveals a new look at David Corenswet as the Man of Tomorrow. It's a great promo shot of Superman, emphasising the bright colours of his costume and the hero's Kingdom Come-inspired logo.

Tickets for Superman are expected to go on sale early next month, and it's then that we'll get new posters and the first wave of official popcorn bucket reveals. One final trailer before the movie is released also seems likely, though we're hearing late June for that.

Entertainment Weekly recently spoke to James Gunn about Peacemaker season 2. The filmmaker explained how he balanced working on the HBO Max series with helming the Man of Steel's long-awaited big screen return.

"Once I was done with Peacemaker, I had to do Guardians 3, and then when I was about ready to jump [back] into Peacemaker, I got hired to be the head of DC," he recalled. "As soon as I got that job, I made a couple of calls, and the first one was to [Marvel's] Kevin Feige telling him that I'm taking the [job as] head of DC."

"The second one was to John Cena, and I said, 'I'm getting this gig, and I still want to do Peacemaker, but it's going to have to wait. We're going to have to get Superman working first.'"

"As soon as I was done writing Superman, I was able to write season 2 of Peacemaker," Gunn confirmed. "I know it seems like a long time for other people, but for me it all seems awful short because there was so many things I did in between."

Check out this new look at Superman, along with the first popcorn buckets and cups for the movie, in the X posts below.

Soon to Latin American theaters!#Superman Movie themed cups, buckets, and toppers.

(Obviously similar products will be available in other countries, but specifically these designs will be for this part of the world) pic.twitter.com/09DPEhCedg — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) May 27, 2025 New look at David Corenswet as #Superman pic.twitter.com/grOeXzwf2g — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) May 27, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.