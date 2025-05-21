SUPERMAN Promo May Reveal How The Movie's Kaiju Is Defeated; New Promo Art And Costume Photos Released

We've known for a long time that the Man of Steel will battle a Kaiju in Superman, but a commercial for some toys potentially spoils how the massive creature is defeated.

While we'd advise against putting too much stock into anything featured in merchandise, it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility that the promo loosely recreates a scene from the upcoming DC Studios movie.

As you can see below, Superman gets a helping hand from Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, with the Kaiju ultimately beaten when its blue guts spill out.

It would be strange for this to have no basis in the movie, and we can imagine a scenario where the Kaiju's rampage ends with its innards spilling across the streets of Metropolis. That feels very James Gunn.

Ad for the SPINMASTER set of a Kaiju slime battle with SUPERMAN & The Justice Gang pic.twitter.com/81jmA6kmCX — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) May 21, 2025

A detailed look at Superman's costumes has also been revealed, highlighting everything from the logos on the heroes' respective utility belts to the "JL" symbol, which likely stands for "Justice League" (or "Justice League International") in the DCU.

Finally, a new piece of promo art names Metropolis as the "City of Tomorrow." That shot of Superman should be familiar to you by now, and there's no denying that David Corenswet looks the part.

The latest trailer offered a better idea of what to expect from the actor's take on this iconic DC Comics character. The result may end up being the Superman fans have spent decades waiting to see on screen.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.