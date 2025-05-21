SUPERMAN Promo May Reveal How The Movie's Kaiju Is Defeated; New Promo Art And Costume Photos Released

SUPERMAN Promo May Reveal How The Movie's Kaiju Is Defeated; New Promo Art And Costume Photos Released

A new commercial for upcoming Superman toys potentially reveals how the movie's massive Kaiju is defeated by the Man of Steel and his pals. We also have detailed shots of his and the Justice Gang's suits.

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've known for a long time that the Man of Steel will battle a Kaiju in Superman, but a commercial for some toys potentially spoils how the massive creature is defeated. 

While we'd advise against putting too much stock into anything featured in merchandise, it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility that the promo loosely recreates a scene from the upcoming DC Studios movie.

As you can see below, Superman gets a helping hand from Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, with the Kaiju ultimately beaten when its blue guts spill out. 

It would be strange for this to have no basis in the movie, and we can imagine a scenario where the Kaiju's rampage ends with its innards spilling across the streets of Metropolis. That feels very James Gunn. 

A detailed look at Superman's costumes has also been revealed, highlighting everything from the logos on the heroes' respective utility belts to the "JL" symbol, which likely stands for "Justice League" (or "Justice League International") in the DCU. 

Finally, a new piece of promo art names Metropolis as the "City of Tomorrow." That shot of Superman should be familiar to you by now, and there's no denying that David Corenswet looks the part. 

The latest trailer offered a better idea of what to expect from the actor's take on this iconic DC Comics character. The result may end up being the Superman fans have spent decades waiting to see on screen. 

image host

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Rumored Post-Credits Scenes Details Leak... But Can They Be Trusted? - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN: Rumored Post-Credits Scenes Details Leak... But Can They Be Trusted? - Possible SPOILERS
SUPERMAN TV Spot, First Look At X-Ray Vision, Justice Gang Logos, And More From Milly Alcock On SUPERGIRL
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN TV Spot, First Look At X-Ray Vision, "Justice Gang" Logos, And More From Milly Alcock On SUPERGIRL

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/21/2025, 6:42 AM
This might be a good time movie but please if we ever get a sequel make sure they fix this damn suit. It's still bugging me henry cavill's suit is still peak to me
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/21/2025, 7:02 AM
@Gabimaru - to Gunn and his Glazers the suit is peak sir! 😮‍💨

I know art is subjective but sometimes I gotta wonder how people look at these suits and think they look good 😅
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 7:08 AM
@Gabimaru - Oh we will get a [frick]ing sequel.

Don't you [frick]ing worry about that.

We [frick]ing got this.

#InGunnWetrust
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 6:48 AM
I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a similar scenario in the film since we have seen Hawkgirl , Guy & Terrific helping Superman take on that Kaiju so I could see that’s how it’s defeated tbh.

Anyway , the suit looks great in that promo art & on the standee!!.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/21/2025, 7:04 AM
Omg so they are actually called the justice Gang and have James Gunns initials as their logo 😭😭

I thought that would have been one of the Bs rumours and that logo was obviously an 'L' instead of a 'G'😩😩😩
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 7:07 AM
@JurassicClunge - Mate, I'm still wondering why this is a [frick]ing article.

Who cares about the gang? we all know the name won't [frick]ing last
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 7:05 AM
@JoshWilding

Come on, matey.

Why is this an article?

I mean, is this [frick]ing exciting?

And this toy company, did they pay CBM for this promo?

I hope they did, then ill [frick]ing understand but [frick]ing hell.

How the [frick]ing Kaiju is defeated... Really?

For [frick]s sake
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/21/2025, 7:06 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder