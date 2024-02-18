SUPERMAN RETURNS Sequel Series Starring Brandon Routh Has Been Discussed

Former Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim has revealed that he's tossed around the idea of a Superman Returns sequel series with star Brandon Routh...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 18, 2024 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman Returns

Could we see Brandon Routh back in the iconic blue and red?

The actor debuted as the Man of Steel in Bryan Singer's Superman Returns back in 2006. The movie was actually fairly well-received by critics and was moderately successful at the box office, but the decision to tie the movie to Richard Donner's original Superman films arguably proved to be its biggest downfall, and most fans rejected the overall story of Supes returning to Earth after a five-year absence to find that he had a son.

Routh's performance also came in for some criticism at the time, but has since been reevaluated, and he'd get the opportunity to reprise the role for The CW's Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event as a version of "Kingdom Come" Superman.

Henry Cavill took over as the Man of Tomorrow in the DCEU, but with Tyler Hoechlin's tenure as the hero about to come to an end on the small screen in Superman and Lois, is there a chance Routh could return to the role yet again?

Former Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim has revealed that he's spoken to Routh about a potential Crisis follow-up, and they have some "really exciting ideas."

With the Arrowverse defunct and The CW no longer developing new DC-based shows, it seems unlikely that this sequel project would actually get off the ground - at least for the foreseeable future. A recent report claimed that Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to scrap Superman and Lois because "they don’t want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," so we can't see the studio giving the go-ahead to something like this with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy on the horizon.

Would you like to see Brandon Routh suit-up as Superman again at some point?

"While Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) plots to destroy him once and for all, the Man of Steel (Brandon Routh) returns after a long absence to a much-changed world. Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth) has moved on with her life, and society has learned to survive without him. Superman must find a way to reconnect with her and find his place in a world that may no longer need him."

SUPERMAN RETURNS Star Kevin Spacey Books First Comic-Con Appearance After Being Cleared Of Assault Charges
SUPERMAN RETURNS Star Kevin Spacey Cleared Of Nine Sexual Assault Charges Following UK Court Case
FlopWatchers5 - 2/18/2024, 8:22 AM
will never see the light of day. who has more flops than DC? lol
AwesomePromoz - 2/18/2024, 8:43 AM
I'd like to see him in the Boys. That's the only superhero franchise worth watching these days.
slickrickdesigns - 2/18/2024, 8:44 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - seems like Sony’s trying to compete for the most flops with the Spider-Man spin-offs.
JonAwesome - 2/18/2024, 8:57 AM
@AwesomePromoz - that’s a great idea! I can see him fitting in well on The Boys!
Izaizaiza - 2/18/2024, 8:22 AM
Hmmm. Don't think I'd want this. 🤔 I really wanted to love Superman returns when it came out, but his character was just creepy (fault of the writers, not Routh). It was a bad film with a lot of great scenes.
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2024, 8:27 AM
@Izaizaiza - he was much better imo in the Arrowverse crossover which is what this would be picking up on.
Izaizaiza - 2/18/2024, 8:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Gotcha. Never saw it
Doomsday8888 - 2/18/2024, 8:28 AM
After yesterday's "news"? Yeah right...

I wish tho! He was amazing.
Doomsday8888 - 2/18/2024, 8:29 AM
Lowkey woulda been a great Reed Richards too, but i guess Señor Fantastico will have to suffice.
Doomsday8888 - 2/18/2024, 8:36 AM
Also, lel, people telling me that casting Henry Cavill as Hyperion is a once in a lifetime opportunity since he played Superman.

Bro, just even by casting Brandon Routh you achieve the same thing, so whatcha' talkin' bout Willis?
TheNewYorker - 2/18/2024, 8:30 AM
Um.. no.
S8R8M - 2/18/2024, 8:32 AM
I wouldn't say no. I thought he wasa good Superman. It was the direction that was crap!
MarkCassidy - 2/18/2024, 8:33 AM
Confession: I quite liked Superman Returns.
harryba11zack - 2/18/2024, 8:45 AM
@MarkCassidy - I respect your opinion.
Izaizaiza - 2/18/2024, 8:55 AM
@MarkCassidy - Say Mark, who is that in your picture?
Th3Batman - 2/18/2024, 8:36 AM
It's time to leave the past behind and move on.
DocSpock - 2/18/2024, 8:53 AM
@Th3Batman -

Amen to that.
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2024, 8:41 AM
I dug his appearance in Crisis but I’m not sure if this would work beyond maybe a miniseries..

His entire supporting cast is dead in his universe so besides his son Jason , he wouldn’t really have anyone to interact with unless we reintroduce Lana or something.

He was good in the crossover though and it would be great to see him in that suit again , might be the best live action Superman suit yet imo.





Anyway I doubt this would even be green lit in the first place since S & L is being cut short due to Legacy so they wouldn’t want another version again at the same time.
slickrickdesigns - 2/18/2024, 8:43 AM
I’m down for this more than a Gunn Superman movie. But didn’t they just cancel the CW Superman because Gunn didn’t want a competing Superman out there?
harryba11zack - 2/18/2024, 8:47 AM
his new super suit in that CW sh1t fest was pretty cool.
DocSpock - 2/18/2024, 8:56 AM

What a terrible idea.

Let's just bring back every sh!tty cheesy iteration of a CB character who ever showed up in a movie or TV show.

And Routh is a mediocre actor on his best day.
DudeGuy - 2/18/2024, 9:00 AM
Reeve was great as were half of his movies. I didn’t hate Returns, but it left a lot to be desired for me. I thought Routh was fine enough in the role and it was cool that he got a send off on the CW crisis. That being said, I think the Crisis crossover made me realize I didn’t crave more of him going forward.
HashTagSwagg - 2/18/2024, 9:03 AM
Does Kevin Spacey get to come back?

