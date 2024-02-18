SUPERMAN RETURNS Sequel Series Starring Brandon Routh Has Been Discussed

Could we see Brandon Routh back in the iconic blue and red?

The actor debuted as the Man of Steel in Bryan Singer's Superman Returns back in 2006. The movie was actually fairly well-received by critics and was moderately successful at the box office, but the decision to tie the movie to Richard Donner's original Superman films arguably proved to be its biggest downfall, and most fans rejected the overall story of Supes returning to Earth after a five-year absence to find that he had a son.

Routh's performance also came in for some criticism at the time, but has since been reevaluated, and he'd get the opportunity to reprise the role for The CW's Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event as a version of "Kingdom Come" Superman.

Henry Cavill took over as the Man of Tomorrow in the DCEU, but with Tyler Hoechlin's tenure as the hero about to come to an end on the small screen in Superman and Lois, is there a chance Routh could return to the role yet again?

Former Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim has revealed that he's spoken to Routh about a potential Crisis follow-up, and they have some "really exciting ideas."

With the Arrowverse defunct and The CW no longer developing new DC-based shows, it seems unlikely that this sequel project would actually get off the ground - at least for the foreseeable future. A recent report claimed that Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to scrap Superman and Lois because "they don’t want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," so we can't see the studio giving the go-ahead to something like this with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy on the horizon.

Would you like to see Brandon Routh suit-up as Superman again at some point?

"While Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) plots to destroy him once and for all, the Man of Steel (Brandon Routh) returns after a long absence to a much-changed world. Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth) has moved on with her life, and society has learned to survive without him. Superman must find a way to reconnect with her and find his place in a world that may no longer need him."