SUPERMAN: Rumored Details On Changes To Movie's "Episodic Structure" Revealed

SUPERMAN: Rumored Details On Changes To Movie's &quot;Episodic Structure&quot; Revealed

We have some more details on the "major changes" that were reportedly made to James Gunn's Superman following a recent test-screening, and they don't really sound that significant!

By MarkCassidy - Jun 09, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Amid reports that some fairly major changes were made to James Gunn's Superman following the most recent test-screening, we have some updates on what has been described as a significant restructuring of the story.

We had heard that up to 25 minutes were trimmed from an earlier version of the movie, which was said to "lean heavier on humor." One report also claimed that an editor had been removed/replaced mid-process, which lead to a "tweaking of the story. Some key sequences were shuffled, and minor scenes were added during recent reshoots."

Daniel Richtman has now weighed-in with the following:

"I was told they removed the episodic structure. Initially, the movie was split by this format: Day 1, Day 2, etc, breaking the story up by days. But in the final edit, they scrapped that and turned it into a continuous, single narrative."

MTTSH is also claiming to have confirmed that a new editor, Craig Alpert, was brought on board.

For what it's worth, Viewer Anon doesn't think the altering of the "episodic format" actually made much difference to the overall flow of the movie.

Whatever changes may or may not have been implemented, Gunn recently announced that the final touches have been made, and the DC Reboot is now "100% done."

"Our last visual effect shot has been finished and dropped into #Superman," Gunn wrote. "We are now 100% done. Thanks to all my collaborators! It has been a joy. And for the rest of you - I can’t wait for you to see the movie July 11."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Related:

artofwilldeonne
artofwilldeonne - 6/9/2025, 8:39 AM
Gunn WOULD randomly try to do something different as to put "days" in the title cards. Probably to show this as one singular event that's interconnected. Kind of like GoTG Volumes or the Russo's using location cards in Civil War.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/9/2025, 8:41 AM
User Comment Image


I mean and

User Comment Image

